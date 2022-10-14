Read full article on original website
Uncle Fester 60
2d ago
If the Army was smart they would offer an MOS in Childcare! exempt from traditional deployments, & everyday field work. & Thats all you do. I bet you get several recruits to take care of this problem
Reply(6)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs17
Cumberland County hires 1st Chief Diversity Officer
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer. Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county. “I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in...
cbs17
Support keeps Raleigh community strong after mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Days have gone by, but the pain still lingers. Tiffany Hunter said the reality of it all didn’t quite hit until she realized how close her home was to some of her neighbors who were shot and killed Thursday during a mass shooting in Raleigh. Hunter said she was among several people in the Hedingham neighborhood who were left questioning what had happened while waiting to get to their homes.
cbs17
Church congregations remember victims of Raleigh mass shooting, offer support to neighbors
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Days after a mass shooting took the lives of five people in Raleigh, some communities gathered for the first time on Sunday, praying for the victims. Religious leaders in Raleigh say they want everyone to feel hope, especially those directly impacted by the shooting. “Just...
cbs17
3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
Kayaks falling from trailer triggers deadly North Carolina wreck
An NCDOT traffic camera is showing all southbound lanes just south of the U.S. 64 interchange are closed.
Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Neighbor remembers Nicole Connors as a 'great lady'
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s hard to put years of friendship into words when you no longer have that person in your life. A neighbor of one of the Hedingham shooting victims gave it her best shot. Robyn Miller said she has lived in the Hedingham neighborhood for 23...
cbs17
PHOTOS: Memorial outside Hedingham community honors victims of Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A somber memorial now stands outside the Hedingham neighborhood, remembering the five people who were shot and killed in Thursdays’ mass shooting. Police said it was in the Hedingham neighborhood that the shooting first started. Neighbors came together to display photos of each victim,...
cbs17
Johnston County School Board member fired from Smithfield Police Department
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Smithfield police detective has been fired for violating the town’s standards of conduct, detrimental personal conduct, and misuse of police equipment. Ronald Johnson received a termination letter from Town Manager Michael Scott on Friday. In the letter, Scott stated that Johnson was being...
cbs17
Raleigh community holds vigils to honor 5 killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Family, friends and neighbors stood together with heavy hearts Saturday afternoon while grieving the loss of five people who were shot and killed in Raleigh earlier in the week. “Our hearts are heavy, and we are saddened by the series of devastating events that took...
16-year-old mass shooting victim was junior at Knightdale High, principal says
James Thompson, a 16-year-old killed in a mass shooting in northeast Raleigh has been identified as a student of Knightdale High School.
blavity.com
North Carolina Property Manager Says Police Assaulted Her While She Was Working On Site
Ja’Lana Dunlap, a 22-year-old Black woman in Fayetteville, North Carolina, says officers assaulted her and unlawfully put her in handcuffs when she was doing her job as a property manager. Dunlap’s attorneys released cellphone footage this week to show what happened during the confrontation with police in September, ABC News reports.
cbs17
Raleigh’s Neuse River Greenway reopened after deadly mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Neuse River Greenway is a peaceful escape for so many people but it’s now connected with tragedy after police say a 15-year-old gunman is accused of shooting and killing five people on or near the greenway. The area reopened Friday and as a new...
cbs17
Toddler was ‘playing with loaded handgun’ before shooting death in Johnston County
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — After a 2-year-old was shot and killed Sunday evening, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident occurred while the child was playing with a loaded handgun Monday afternoon. It was just before 6 p.m. when Johnston County deputies responded to the 900...
North Carolina man hospitalized after being trapped under truck in Food Lion parking lot
The man's wife was in the cab of the truck and thought the truck was in park at the time her husband was under the hood working to jump-start a vehicle, police said.
850wftl.com
15-year-old Austin Thompson identified as Raliegh Mass Shooter
(RALEIGH, North Carolina)– Austin Thompson was identified as the 15-year-old shooting suspect who police say shot five people to death in Raleigh, North Carolina. Wearing camouflage and carrying a shotgun, Thompson roamed around neighborhoods near Neuse River Greenway, a trail, and a golf course during the deadly shooting spree in east Raleigh that began around 5 p.m. Thursday.
cbs17
1 shot twice near Aberdeen then flown to hospital, Moore County Sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced that a shooting investigation is underway Saturday night in Aberdeen. On Saturday at 5:05 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Sherwood Drive near Aberdeen in regards to a man who was shot twice.
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
NC government says over $2.5M spent on mansion repairs
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state government has spent roughly $2.5 million on Executive Mansion repairs during Gov. Roy Cooper’s tenure — expenses that a state official said were needed for critical safety, security and other upkeep for the over 130-year-old building. The Department of Administration, which maintains state-owned buildings, confirmed recently to North State […]
Comments / 10