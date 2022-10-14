ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

WDEL 1150AM

Gov. Carney extends Public Health Emergency

Governor Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order today, adding another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay home if you’re sick...
DELAWARE STATE
country1025.com

This Is The Only U.S. State You Can’t Commercially Fly To

A U.S state recently became the one state in the country that you can not catch a commercial flight to. The home to under one million people, the state of Delaware, earned this title in June 2022 when Frontier Airlines announced that they were ending service to the First State. A spokesperson for the airline said that the reason for cutting service was that “sufficient demand did not materialize to support the service.”
DELAWARE STATE
wypr.org

University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval

The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
EASTON, MD
delawarepublic.org

With hotels serving as emergency housing, civil rights investigators navigate new challenges

After a growing number of Delawareans moved into hotels and motels during the pandemic, state investigators responsible for reviewing fair housing complaints ventured into new territory. Delaware’s Division of Human and Civil Rights investigates discrimination complaints filed by the public, including a rising number of complaints involving alleged housing discrimination....
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications

The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Free community fridge comes to Dover, in effort to combat food insecurity

DOVER, DE- Westside Family Healthcare in Dover unveiled a new free community fridge on Friday, that seeks to provide 24-hour food for those in need in the Dover area. The launching of the fridge is the result of a year-long collaboration between Westside Family Healthcare, Planting for Our Future, and Ubuntu Impact.
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Community refrigerator program expands to Dover

A community refrigerator program is expanding into Dover — one small-scale response to rising food insecurity across the state. Relying on support from local faith groups and food banks, a new community refrigerator will be available 24 hours a day outside the Westside Family Healthcare clinic in Dover. The...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

A solution to poultry waste problem

Disposing of poultry waste is a problem Sussex County farmers and poultry processing companies have battled for decades. There is no doubt that the farming and poultry industries are intertwined. Sussex County is the largest poultry producer in the U.S. in an industry that generates $1.7 billion and provides more nearly 29,000 jobs in Delaware. Eighty cents of every dollar earned by local farmers is related to the poultry industry. The wholesale value of chicken produced on Delmarva in 2021 was a record $4.2 billion.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Cash is King Under New Delaware Law

DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances. House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Governor, First Lady honor 2022 Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame inductees

Seven outstanding women were inducted into Delaware's Women's Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening. Governor Carney and First Lady Carney honored the women who had made significant contributions to the lives of Delawareans. The inductees include:. -Anne Canby. -Alice Dunbar-Nelson. -Carolyn Fredricks. -Teri Quinn Gray. -Ilona Holland. -Dr. Karyl Rattay.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

State Retirees Rally Against New Medicare Advantage Plan

DOVER, Del.- State retirees rallied at Legislative Hall this morning in opposition to Delaware's new Medicare Advantage Plan. Earlier this year, state officials decided to switch plans as a cost saving measure. The new plan will go into effect on Jan. 1 2023. State retirees believe the new plan, administered...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Del. State Treasurer Candidate Greg Coverdale discusses campaign

DOVER, Del. – Greg Coverdale tells us he’s running to serve as Delaware’s next State Treasurer to ensure the First State is financially stable and that he’s qualified based on his decades long experience working in finance. Coverdale secured the Republican nomination after running unopposed in...
DELAWARE STATE
insideradio.com

LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.

The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
shorelocalnews.com

Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river

To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
OCEAN PINES, MD

