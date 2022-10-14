Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Gov. Carney extends Public Health Emergency
Governor Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order today, adding another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay home if you’re sick...
country1025.com
This Is The Only U.S. State You Can’t Commercially Fly To
A U.S state recently became the one state in the country that you can not catch a commercial flight to. The home to under one million people, the state of Delaware, earned this title in June 2022 when Frontier Airlines announced that they were ending service to the First State. A spokesperson for the airline said that the reason for cutting service was that “sufficient demand did not materialize to support the service.”
CBS News
Maryland child dies of complications from COVID-19, health officials say
BALTIMORE - A young child recently died of complications with COVID-19, according to the Maryland Department of Health. New data shows that a Maryland child younger than 9 years old was recorded as a COVID-19 death. Records show this is the 10th Maryland child to died of COVID-19 complications.
wypr.org
University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval
The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
wdiy.org
Advocates, Scientists Call for the Protection of Two DE Creeks
Environmental advocates and scientists say Delaware's Red Clay Creek and Brandywine Creek should get federal protection. WHYY's Zoe Read has more. (Original air-date: 10/11/22)
delawarepublic.org
With hotels serving as emergency housing, civil rights investigators navigate new challenges
After a growing number of Delawareans moved into hotels and motels during the pandemic, state investigators responsible for reviewing fair housing complaints ventured into new territory. Delaware’s Division of Human and Civil Rights investigates discrimination complaints filed by the public, including a rising number of complaints involving alleged housing discrimination....
delawarepublic.org
Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications
The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
WMDT.com
Free community fridge comes to Dover, in effort to combat food insecurity
DOVER, DE- Westside Family Healthcare in Dover unveiled a new free community fridge on Friday, that seeks to provide 24-hour food for those in need in the Dover area. The launching of the fridge is the result of a year-long collaboration between Westside Family Healthcare, Planting for Our Future, and Ubuntu Impact.
delawarepublic.org
Community refrigerator program expands to Dover
A community refrigerator program is expanding into Dover — one small-scale response to rising food insecurity across the state. Relying on support from local faith groups and food banks, a new community refrigerator will be available 24 hours a day outside the Westside Family Healthcare clinic in Dover. The...
Cape Gazette
A solution to poultry waste problem
Disposing of poultry waste is a problem Sussex County farmers and poultry processing companies have battled for decades. There is no doubt that the farming and poultry industries are intertwined. Sussex County is the largest poultry producer in the U.S. in an industry that generates $1.7 billion and provides more nearly 29,000 jobs in Delaware. Eighty cents of every dollar earned by local farmers is related to the poultry industry. The wholesale value of chicken produced on Delmarva in 2021 was a record $4.2 billion.
WBOC
Cash is King Under New Delaware Law
DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances. House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support...
WDEL 1150AM
Governor, First Lady honor 2022 Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame inductees
Seven outstanding women were inducted into Delaware's Women's Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening. Governor Carney and First Lady Carney honored the women who had made significant contributions to the lives of Delawareans. The inductees include:. -Anne Canby. -Alice Dunbar-Nelson. -Carolyn Fredricks. -Teri Quinn Gray. -Ilona Holland. -Dr. Karyl Rattay.
WBOC
State Retirees Rally Against New Medicare Advantage Plan
DOVER, Del.- State retirees rallied at Legislative Hall this morning in opposition to Delaware's new Medicare Advantage Plan. Earlier this year, state officials decided to switch plans as a cost saving measure. The new plan will go into effect on Jan. 1 2023. State retirees believe the new plan, administered...
WMDT.com
Developing Delaware Conference opens up conversation on workforce development, economic growth
DOVER, Del. – Thursday, industry leaders in the first state gathered at the annual Developing Delaware Conference discussing everything from workforce development to economic growth. “The first thing we want to do is have a strong and growing economy because when people have good jobs and they’re able to...
delawarepublic.org
With vote-by-mail no longer available, the DE Dept. of Elections is adjusting to help voters
After the Delaware Supreme Court struck down the vote-by-mail law recently, the Department of Elections had to adjust. Since ballots can’t be legally sent out this year, the Delaware Department of Elections had to act quickly to make sure voters know what options are available to vote for the general election.
WMDT.com
Del. State Treasurer Candidate Greg Coverdale discusses campaign
DOVER, Del. – Greg Coverdale tells us he’s running to serve as Delaware’s next State Treasurer to ensure the First State is financially stable and that he’s qualified based on his decades long experience working in finance. Coverdale secured the Republican nomination after running unopposed in...
insideradio.com
LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.
The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
delawarebusinessnow.com
NY Attorney General seeks to bar Delaware Trump company from getting asset transfers
Former President Donald Trump faces further legal action after a new company was formed with a Delaware corporate charter. The incorporation in the First State came as signs pointed to New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil suit against Trump businesses, claiming that the value of holdings was reduced or inflated.
shorelocalnews.com
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
