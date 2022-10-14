ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Could Erie be host to cruise ships again?

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzBXY_0iZeUyaa00

It’s been decades since cruise ships docked on Erie’s Bayfront. But some are optimistic that Erie could become a cruise ship destination again, possibly as soon as next year.

Briaunna Malone was live in the studio to explain.

City officials are confident on a possible return of cruise ships to Erie’s Bayfront that they say could take place as early as next year.

CDC ends reporting of COVID cases on cruise ships

Erie was once a destination for cruise ships. Now VisitErie and the Port Authority are having discussions on how to make that possible again.

The CEO and president of VisitErie said they are looking into what steps need to be taken.

“We’re in the process of looking at what do we need to do via infrastructure to handle a cruise ship coming in, working with the Port Authority, and then developing some shore excursions that they can offer passengers if Erie is a stop,” said John Oliver, CEO & president, VisitErie.

In case you missed it: Great Lakes cruise ship to skip Erie, for now

A cruise ship terminal that was previously constructed is also being discussed on how to accommodate the ships that would come into the Bayfront.

“It would need a lot of work,” said Oliver. “It’s a matter of determining what kind of infrastructure they need in terms of depth of the channel, water for the size of the ship that would be coming in. So that all comes into play.”

The director of operations of the Port Authority told us what is being done on their behalf to help make Erie a cruise destination city again.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

“We’re currently, our objective is we’re trying to get this facility as a temporary regulated facility to advertise for a possible next season to have cruise ships coming in,” said John Mulligan, director of operations, Erie Western Pennsylvania Port Authority.

Mulligan said one hurdle to overcome is building security along the waterfront.

“The main requirements are security related. We’re in the process of working on a facility security plan, which will be submitted to the coast guard. Then awaiting their approval for that,” said Mulligan.

Mulligan said the pier should be able to accommodate the cruises that come in, but their main concern is security.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 5

FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
2d ago

Not with goofball schember in office ! He'll have to have a study done to fatten some pockets first. Then probably a noise study to make sure they don't make noise and they have to have rainbow flags flying

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

The City of Erie wants to know how you would improve local parks, public spaces with $5 million

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie wants to know how you would improve city parks and public spaces with $5 million. The City of Erie Facebook page reports the survey, which closes Monday, Oct. 17, asks what Erie residents think need improvements for topics like bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian infrastructure, public art, park improvements, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

AAA hosts paper shredding event in Erie

To help prevent identity theft, AAA hosted a “shred it”  event for the community on Friday. The drive-thru event took place in the parking lot outside of Bob’s Discount Furniture on Peach Street in Erie. Anyone — AAA or non-members— could drive up and drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Murder and Mayhem exhibit now open at Watson-Curtze Mansion

The Erie County Historical Society-Hagen History Center is opening up an exhibit called Murder and Mayhem, which features a murder that occurred in Erie in 1931. The victim was 55-year-old Thomas Zlopkowski, a local handyman and second hand furniture dealer. Zlopkowski, a native of Poland, was found beaten to death in a small bedroom at […]
ERIE, PA
cstoredecisions.com

Love’s Opens Three New Speedco Locations

Love’s Travel Shops opened three new Speedco locations that are open 24/7. The locations, along with Love’s Truck Care locations, offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, for professional drivers and fleets at affordable prices. Commercial drivers can stop at more than 430 truck care locations across the country for their needs.
BROOKVILLE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Oct. 14-16

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Smash-O-Lantern Drift Event Drift PAOHNY and Lake Erie Speedway Driven By Pro Waste presents Smash-O Lantern on Oct. 15 and 16. This event will feature Drifting Trick or Treating (1 – 3 p.m. Saturday only). Bring your whips out or just come and check out all the fun! More details about this event can be found on their […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

I-90 eastbound Exit 9 reopened in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Interstate 90 eastbound on-ramp at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) has reopened to traffic. All ramps at the interchange and the roundabouts are now fully open. Reconstruction work is wrapping up on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 from mile maker 3.5 to mile maker 10.5. With the ramps now open, work […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Train collides with Semi-truck in North East

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A train collided with a semi-truck in North East early on Monday morning. The accident happened just before 5:55 a.m. on Oct. 17 near the corner of Loomis Street and Parkway Drive. The rear of the trailer was completely destroyed when crews arrived. The truck was heading south when it was hit by […]
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT's Winter Preparations are Underway

The transition from the summer to the winter is underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1 have started doing preventative maintenance, mounting plows on the dump trucks, prepping other equipment, and stockpiling salt, and anti-skid and other materials and the coming winter season.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season

Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it's time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner's Mower and Plow Sales and Services on West Ridge Road gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver rescued from vehicle in median on I-79 overnight

An accident delayed traffic along I-79 overnight. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 159. Calls went out just past midnight Friday for the traffic collision. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the median of the highway and the driver entrapped. Additional manpower and emergency […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Local Search And Rescue Dog Missing From Ashville Home

ASHVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A local search and rescue dog mysteriously went missing last week from an Ashville home, with his handler now asking for the community’s help in locating him. Sven and his owner Bryonna Ford work with the Cherry Grove Search and Rescue Team...
ASHVILLE, NY
YourErie

McKean Twp. zoning board approves variances for new project

The McKean Township Zoning Hearing Board has approved multiple variances, allowing the dimensions of a large building to potentially be built in the future. That property is located southwest of the former Green Shingle Restaurant at I-90 and Sterrettania Road, and is being operated by Seefried Properties based out of Atlanta, Georgia. One variance approved […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Cold low pressure system will set off some showers today, mainly near the lake shore, as it passes. Cold winds will stay with us the next few days, with lake effect rain and snow showers developing. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday. Precip: SUNDAY: 0″/ Month: 2.01″ / Normal: 2.32″...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mastriano to rally in Erie Friday night

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator Doug Mastriano is stopping in Erie Friday as he looks to become Pennsylvania’s next governor. The Republican is scheduled to be at the Bayfront Convention Center at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Mastriano will talk to supporters about his plans for the future of Pennsylvania, if elected. He is expected to talk […]
ERIE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police raid farm and seize animals

Erie County, Pa. — State police raided a farm in Erie and seized hundreds of animals after discovering horrific living conditions and a pile of burned animal carcasses, according to a local shelter. The Anna Shelter in Erie announced it had taken in 223 animals, including 57 dogs, cats, pot-bellied pigs, ducks, geese, chickens and pigeons, from a property on Edinboro Road last weekend. Police obtained a warrant after viewing a video of the farm that was provided by members of the shelter, they said. ...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County

A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

1020 Collective holds Fall Arts and Vegan Festival

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — 1020 Collective teamed up with Lake Erie Vegan to bring a fun, seasonal celebration to the City of Erie. Matt Mathias took a trip to Holland Street where the festivities unfolded. 1020 Collective was host to a Fall Arts and Vegan Festival on Sunday, featuring local arts, live music and of course, vegan […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Mall hosting ‘Trail of Treats’ Oct. 27 & 28

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Don’t let the forecast scare you this Halloween — take your little ghosts and goblins to the “Trail of Treats” at the Millcreek Mall. From 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28, the mall will feature the indoor trick-or-treating event. “If it’s cold or rainy or snowy, kids won’t have to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy