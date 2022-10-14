Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office gets $56,000 grant for local events
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is getting a grant of $56,000 as part of the Joining Forces Program. The office will use the funds from their grant to plan various events in northern Nevada with other law enforcement agencies starting this month. Joining Forces...
2news.com
Reno Police arrest one, issue 81 citations in latest pedestrian safety operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on October 14th, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where police have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
2news.com
WCSO participates in Inaugural K9 Unit Challenge in Carson City
Members of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) K9 Unit along with other Northern Nevada K9 unit teams competed in the 2022 Inaugural K9 Unit Challenge in Carson City Saturday. The competition consisted of three courses, Detection, Patrol, and Obstacle/Agility. The goal of this competition is for the different agencies...
2news.com
Walk Held in Downtown Reno for White Cane Awareness Day
On October 15, 2022, blind people from the National Federation of the Blind of Nevada and Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living walked through Downtown Reno in celebration of Blind Equality Achievement Month and White Cane Awareness Day. The group met at RTC 4th Street Station and had lunch after...
KOLO TV Reno
Injured paraglider rescued near Mount Rose summit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -First responders rescued a downed paraglider Sunday afternoon near the summit of Mount Rose. The paraglider was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital via Care Flight, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. TMFR, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s...
KOLO TV Reno
Police investigating after late-night robbery at UNR
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - University police are investigating after two UNR students were robbed Wednesday. In an email, UNR Housing said around 1:30 a.m., the students were approached by a person with a gun on the sidewalk outside Manzanita and Juniper Halls next to Virginia Street. The students were not...
Sierra Sun
Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Tahoe City (Tahoe City, NV)
According to the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Tahoe City on Friday. The crash happened in the area of SR-28 and the main entrance to Sand Harbor at around 2:49 a.m. According to the Tahoe Douglas Fire, the unidentified victim suffered major injuries...
2news.com
Virginia Street in downtown to reopen one week ahead of schedule
The City of Reno has announced that Virginia Street will re-open sometime Friday afternoon as part of the ongoing Micromobility project. Virginia Street from 1st Street to 5th Street was closed since October 10 and was expected to reopen on October 21 but crews worked hard to remove the temporary barriers.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Be a Tahoe Hero’: Incline woman launches trash program
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger, known for picking up litter on major highways around Lake Tahoe, has created a program that allows anyone to pick up trash. She has also announced a number of recommendations to local agencies and community members in order to alleviate the amount of trash left in the basin.
2news.com
Two students robbed at gunpoint near UNR early Wednesday morning
The University of Nevada, Reno says two students were robbed at gunpoint on the sidewalk outside Manzanita and Juniper Halls Wednesday morning. The university says they became aware of the robbery on Thursday where the robbery occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Those involved were not physically...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cause of death released for Kiely Rodni, missing California teen found in reservoir
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced that the death of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni resulted from drowning after her vehicle crashed in the Prosser Creek Reservoir. The Truckee teen had been missing for two weeks and was the focus of a massive search in August before her remains...
KOLO TV Reno
5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day. Students got the opportunity to interact with, have...
KOLO TV Reno
Man arrested for battery after fight in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A 23-year-old man is facing battery charges after a fight in Sparks. Dariek Bill was arrested after police responded to Michele Way just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a stabbing. Sparks Police say officers found two men who had been involved in a...
KOLO TV Reno
Man flees law enforcement in Fernley, passes out in home
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man in a stolen vehicle fled detectives in Fernley on Wednesday, crashing through a fence and hitting another vehicle before fleeing into a home, where deputies found him unresponsive, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect was in stable condition in a hospital late...
KOLO TV Reno
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
2news.com
Multiple historic buildings destroyed in Dayton after fire
Central Lyon County Firefighters say the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton and two other historic buildings were destroyed in a fire Thursday night. Crews responded to a structure fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:50 at the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton. Overall 3 historic structures were...
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
KOLO TV Reno
Three buildings damaged in late-night fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Three buildings suffered extensive damage in a fire Thursday. The fire was reported just before 11:00 p.m. in a vacant house on Main Street. The fire spread to the buildings on either side of it, including the historic Fox Hotel at Main Street and Gate Street.
Humane Society cat shelter in Reno dealing with outbreak
A Nevada Humane Society facility in Reno is temporarily not taking any cats and kittens in the midst of a deadly virus outbreak, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday.
