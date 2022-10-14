ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite

An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
Fightful

The Rock: I Have Discussed Potentially Becoming A WWE Executive With Nick Khan

The Rock says he has discussed potentially becoming a WWE executive with Nick Khan. He also shares his thoughts on the possibility of WWE getting sold. Earlier this year, WWE endured a substantial regime change when former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retired on July 22. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named the company's co-CEOs, and Triple H was appointed the new head of creative. As this new era has continued, it's fair to wonder which changes could be coming in the future. One possibility could be The Rock joining the Board of Directors, given his success in the business world.
Fightful

Triple H Discusses 'The White Rabbit Project' Leading To Bray Wyatt's Return

Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules after being released by the company in July 2021. Wyatt's return to built up by "The White Rabbit Project," which was a series of QR codes, social media clues, and hidden messages as fans looked to uncover the clues. The White Rabbit references began during WWE live events in mid-September when Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" would play during breaks.
Fightful

Hangman Page Update | AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT 10/18/22 Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss the head to head episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite, including:. -Death Triangle vs. Best Friends for the AEW World Trios Titles. -Toni Storm vs. Shida for the AEW Women's Interim Title. -Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Title.
Fightful

Shawn Michaels: We Don't Put Anybody In A Box At WWE Performance Center

Before Shawn Michaels was leading the charge with NXT, he trained the next generation of wrestlers after he retired from wrestling the first time at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy. Wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson, Brian Kendrick, Paul London, and more came through the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy on their...
Fightful

Kevin Owens Will "Lose His Shit" If Anyone Fights On 10/18 NXT

Kevin Owens is returning to NXT. In a new video posted on social media, Kevin Owens confirmed he will appear on Tuesday's NXT. Owens said that he was invited by Shawn Michaels to be on the show in order to keep the peace as Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh will air out their grievances ahead of the NXT Title triple threat bout at NXT Halloween Havoc.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Tops WWE NXT In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 10/18/22

NXT and AEW viewership numbers are in for October 18, 2022. According to Brandon Thurston, Tuesday's special edition AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers. This number is down big from last week's episode which drew 983,000 viewers. Meanwhile, WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers, which is also down from last week's episode that drew 737,000 viewers.
Fightful

The Miz Working Through Bursted Bursa Sac, Set For WWE SmackDown Dark Match

The Miz faked an injury on Monday's WWE Raw to try and get out of his match against Dexter Lumis. However, he is working through an injury at the moment. The Miz appeared on Ekeler's Edge with Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler when the discussion of bumps and bruises came up in regards to wrestling and football. Miz revealed he's been having issues with a busted bursa sac.
OHIO STATE
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy