Read full article on original website
Related
Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
The Rock: I Have Discussed Potentially Becoming A WWE Executive With Nick Khan
The Rock says he has discussed potentially becoming a WWE executive with Nick Khan. He also shares his thoughts on the possibility of WWE getting sold. Earlier this year, WWE endured a substantial regime change when former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retired on July 22. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named the company's co-CEOs, and Triple H was appointed the new head of creative. As this new era has continued, it's fair to wonder which changes could be coming in the future. One possibility could be The Rock joining the Board of Directors, given his success in the business world.
Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Texted Me 'I'm In' For DX Reunion, He Wasn't Happy He Wasn't There
D-Generation X celebrated their 25h anniversary on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw with Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and Brian James (Road Dogg) reuniting to close the show. Billy Gunn was absent from the celebration as he is currently signed to AEW. Fightful Select reported on...
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Punching A Fan Allegedly Harassing Randy Orton In Ireland
Trevor Murdoch recounts a wild story in Ireland. During a European tour, Trevor Murdoch was out with Lance Cade, Randy Orton, and Arn Anderson when a fan began allegedly harassing Orton. Things got a little out of control and ended up with Murdoch, Cade, and a security guard being taken to jail.
AEW Dynamite (10/18) Results: Jon Moxley Defends Against Hangman Page On Title Tuesday Edition
AEW Dynamite (10/18) AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page. AEW Interim Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida. AEW World Trios Championship: Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix) (c) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) and Orange Cassidy. ROH World...
10/14 AEW Rampage Sees Uptick In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Rises
Viewership numbers are in for the 10/14 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 458,000 viewers on October 14. This number is up from the 404,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.17, which is up...
Triple H Discusses 'The White Rabbit Project' Leading To Bray Wyatt's Return
Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules after being released by the company in July 2021. Wyatt's return to built up by "The White Rabbit Project," which was a series of QR codes, social media clues, and hidden messages as fans looked to uncover the clues. The White Rabbit references began during WWE live events in mid-September when Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" would play during breaks.
Hangman Page Update | AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT 10/18/22 Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss the head to head episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite, including:. -Death Triangle vs. Best Friends for the AEW World Trios Titles. -Toni Storm vs. Shida for the AEW Women's Interim Title. -Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Title.
AEW Road To Cincinnati, Carmelo Hayes Predicts Halloween Havoc Victory, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, October 17, 2022. - Jon Moxley v Hangman Page + Toni Storm v Shida + Jericho v Castle AEW Road to Cincinnati, 10/17/22:. - The Street Champion of The Bloodline: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. - It's Title Tuesday w/ 4 Champion Matches!...
Bobby Lashley Pitched To Gain Weight For 'Severe Depression' Storyline Over A Year Ago
Bobby Lashley is the All Mighty and looks like he's chiseled out of stone. Lashley is one of the strongest and most athletic competitors in WWE with a look second to none. Though Lashley is in great shape and stays that way through his workout and diet regiment, he has entertained the idea of putting on weight for storyline purposes.
Shawn Michaels: We Don't Put Anybody In A Box At WWE Performance Center
Before Shawn Michaels was leading the charge with NXT, he trained the next generation of wrestlers after he retired from wrestling the first time at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy. Wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson, Brian Kendrick, Paul London, and more came through the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy on their...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (10/18): Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Willow Nightingale In Action
AEW Dark (10/18) Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10) def. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson, & Jordano. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) def. Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz, & Jessie V. Dante Martin def. QT Marshall. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Mo...
Tony Khan Promises 'Great News Soon' About ROH Weekly TV, Running One More ROH PPV In 2022
Tony Khan teases big Ring of Honor news. ROH has become integrated into AEW television ever since Tony Khan purchased the promotion in March. ROH titles are regularly defended on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, and the AEW signed talent have been featured on ROH pay-per-views under Khan's regime. Khan...
Kevin Owens Will "Lose His Shit" If Anyone Fights On 10/18 NXT
Kevin Owens is returning to NXT. In a new video posted on social media, Kevin Owens confirmed he will appear on Tuesday's NXT. Owens said that he was invited by Shawn Michaels to be on the show in order to keep the peace as Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh will air out their grievances ahead of the NXT Title triple threat bout at NXT Halloween Havoc.
WWE Raw On 10/17 Records Slight Decline In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/17. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 17 averaged 1.803 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.824 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.55 rating...
Hangman Page, The Elite, NXT vs. AEW | The List & Ya Boy 10/19/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van bring you wrestling news for October 19, with SRS having been at three big tapings in the last week!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
Jon Moxley: Last Three Years Have Been The Best Of My Career, Next Five Are About Giving Back
Jon Moxley left WWE at the beginning of 2019, choosing not to re-sign with the company when his contract expired. He would join AEW at AEW Double or Nothing, signing a three-year contract with the promotion. In October 2022, Moxley signed a five-year extension with AEW and took on extra...
AEW Dynamite Tops WWE NXT In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 10/18/22
NXT and AEW viewership numbers are in for October 18, 2022. According to Brandon Thurston, Tuesday's special edition AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers. This number is down big from last week's episode which drew 983,000 viewers. Meanwhile, WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers, which is also down from last week's episode that drew 737,000 viewers.
The Miz Working Through Bursted Bursa Sac, Set For WWE SmackDown Dark Match
The Miz faked an injury on Monday's WWE Raw to try and get out of his match against Dexter Lumis. However, he is working through an injury at the moment. The Miz appeared on Ekeler's Edge with Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler when the discussion of bumps and bruises came up in regards to wrestling and football. Miz revealed he's been having issues with a busted bursa sac.
Hangman Page Says He's Doing Alright And Had Panini For Lunch After Concussion On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
Hangman Page provides an update on his injury. In the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page suffered an injury against Jon Moxley that brought the bout to an abrupt ending. The match was stopped and Moxley was awarded the victory. A stretcher was brought out to escort Hangman out of the ring.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0