COVID-19: life expectancy mostly continued to decline in 2021
Shift in deaths from the very old to people in middle age. Globally, life expectancy did not recover last year after the mortality shock due to the 2020 pandemic. At the same time, differences between countries are widening. A historical comparison of data, however, offers hope for rapid improvement. Those are the findings of a new study by Max Planck Researcher Jonas Schöley and his colleagues at Oxford University’s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science.
Collaboration key to net zero
Working together is the only way communities, businesses and organisations in Yorkshire and Humber can make a successful transition to a low carbon future, says a leading climate scientist. Measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero will have an impact across society, from the way homes are heated...
How the housing affordability crisis is changing QLD households
Researchers at The University of Queensland have found young adults and baby boomers are bearing the brunt of Queensland’s housing affordability crisis. Demographer Dr Elin Charles-Edwards from UQ’s City Impact Lab led a study that showed the two age groups were increasingly likely to live with other people, rather than in their own households, compared to five years ago.
International food allergy research consortium kicks off
The ALLPreT project, an international research consortium to develop new approaches, tools, and assays that enable the safe introduction of novel foods, has now kicked off. ALLPreT has the objective of protecting humans from unacceptable food allergy risks. The consortium brings together academic and associated partners - including MedUni Vienna - from across Europe and the United States. It offers opportunity to early stage researchers to gain experience and skills with 10 new PhD-positions within the consortium.
Morocco's government targets 4% economic growth in 2023
RABAT (Reuters) - The Moroccan government has prepared a draft budget envisaging economic growth at 4%, a fiscal deficit at 4.5% of GDP and inflation at 2%, Finance Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui said on Tuesday.
Femtech, taboo-breaking innovations
Femtech is a term used to describe technologies and applications that focus on women’s health. While this new market offers immense growth potential, taboos around sexuality, periods and menopause continue to hamper progress. Here, we take a deep dive into the latest developments - at EPFL and beyond. Switzerland...
Eugenio Coronado obtains European aid to develop the nuclear magnetic nanoresonance technique (nano-NMR)
The full professor of Inorganic Chemistry Eugenio Coronado, director of the Institute of Molecular Science (ICMol) of the University of Valencia, is part of the European consortium that has just obtained a Pathfinder grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) for highly disruptive excellent science projects. The consortium has been awarded 3 million dollars to develop an NMR technique to visualise the chemical structure of a single molecule, which will dramatically increase the sensitivity of current technology.
UK joins mission to search for the origins of the Universe
The UK has joined an international astronomy mission to search the skies for cosmic origins of the universe. With new investment, six UK universities will deliver a major upgrade to the cosmic microwave background (CMB) experiment known as Simons Observatory (SO). The CMB is the trail of heat left by...
Welcome to new colleagues at MIoIR
Welcome to new research associates that have recently joined Manchester Institute of Innovation Research. Debapriya Chakrabarti has joined the MIOIR as a Research Associate in the ’Place-based innovation strategies and Entrepreneurial ecosystems’ UMRI Interdisciplinary Research project, working with Elvira Uyarra, Mabel Sanchez-Barrioluengo, Philip Shapira, Kieron Flanagan and Alina Kadyrova.
Tackling social issues through engineering and theater
Senior Susan Su finds inspiration in both makerspaces and performance spaces. Susan Su thought she was discovering a new café. She was in Beijing for the second half of her gap year, working with a biomedical engineering group at Tsinghua University. But the lab was relatively new, and she was filling her time by exploring the city.
’GPS, e-banking and more - Euler’s mathematics is modern’
For more than a century, the Euler Committee of the Swiss Academy of Sciences has been publishing the works and correspondence of the mathematician Leonhard Euler (1707-1783). The publication of the final printed volume at the end of October also marks the beginning of the digital age, explains Hanspeter Kraft, President of the Bernoulli-Euler Society.
Climate change: trees expected to migrate at slow speed in the boreal forest
If the past is any indication, the face of the boreal forest will not change dramatically in the coming decades. Boreal forest trees are sensitive to climate change, but their migration in response to temperature fluctuations is not at a gallop. That’s according to a study published today in the journal PNAS(Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States), where a research team calculated how fast jack pine and black spruce moved north after the last ice age.
Literacy Influences Understanding of Speech
Do people who can read and write understand spoken language better than those who are illiterate? Research carried out by researchers from Zurich with collaborators in India has found that handwriting, specifically the type of writing system used for a language, influences how our brains process speech. When we learn...
Plants use their roots to measure manganese concentration available in the soil
Researchers show for the first time: a specific group of cells in the tip of the root reacts to a manganese deficiency. Every living organism needs the element manganese as an essential nutrient. In plants, for example, it plays a major role in breaking down water into oxygen and hydrogen during photosynthesis. A team of German and Chinese researchers are the first to demonstrate, using the model species thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana), how plants sense manganese deficiency and which processes then take place in the plant at the molecular level. The researchers showed that a hitherto undetected group of cells in the plant root plays a decisive role. The researchers hope that the results of their work will in the future lead to methods for making plants more resistant to manganese deficiency - a condition which often occurs in alkaline and calcareous soils.
World-class research instrument takes up new home at Curtin
Curtin University is home to a new state-of-the-art instrument which will provide researchers and industry with access to world-class microanalytical infrastructure to help discover the next generation of critical mineral resources and unravel the mysteries of the universe. The French-built CAMECA 1300HR3 secondary ion mass spectrometry instrument forms the core...
