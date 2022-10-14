Read full article on original website
University of Warwick delighted to be part of pioneering Health Determinants Research Collaboration (HDRC) with Coventry City Council
The University of Warwick has been announced as one of the partners working with Coventry City Council, after it was awarded a £5 million boost to tackle inequalities and improve health outcomes across Coventry through research. It’s part of a wider £50 million investment across the country, aiming to...
COVID-19: life expectancy mostly continued to decline in 2021
Shift in deaths from the very old to people in middle age. Globally, life expectancy did not recover last year after the mortality shock due to the 2020 pandemic. At the same time, differences between countries are widening. A historical comparison of data, however, offers hope for rapid improvement. Those are the findings of a new study by Max Planck Researcher Jonas Schöley and his colleagues at Oxford University’s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science.
UK joins mission to search for the origins of the Universe
The UK has joined an international astronomy mission to search the skies for cosmic origins of the universe. With new investment, six UK universities will deliver a major upgrade to the cosmic microwave background (CMB) experiment known as Simons Observatory (SO). The CMB is the trail of heat left by...
Femtech, taboo-breaking innovations
Femtech is a term used to describe technologies and applications that focus on women’s health. While this new market offers immense growth potential, taboos around sexuality, periods and menopause continue to hamper progress. Here, we take a deep dive into the latest developments - at EPFL and beyond. Switzerland...
New edition of the publication ’The UB in figures ’
Coinciding with the inauguration of the academic year, the new edition of The UB in figures has arrived, with the most important data for the academic year 2021-2022. This year, the document presents a new design that shows in an understandable and attractive way the main strengths of the University and its academic activity, as well as the evolution of some variables over the last academic years.
MIT student club Engineers Without Borders works with local village in Tanzania
Skills learned in the classroom are applied toward health and sanitation projects. Four students from the MIT club Engineers Without Borders (EWB) spent part of their summer in Tanzania to begin assessment work for a health and sanitation project that will benefit the entire village, and an irrigated garden for the Mkutani Primary School.
How the housing affordability crisis is changing QLD households
Researchers at The University of Queensland have found young adults and baby boomers are bearing the brunt of Queensland’s housing affordability crisis. Demographer Dr Elin Charles-Edwards from UQ’s City Impact Lab led a study that showed the two age groups were increasingly likely to live with other people, rather than in their own households, compared to five years ago.
Tackling social issues through engineering and theater
Senior Susan Su finds inspiration in both makerspaces and performance spaces. Susan Su thought she was discovering a new café. She was in Beijing for the second half of her gap year, working with a biomedical engineering group at Tsinghua University. But the lab was relatively new, and she was filling her time by exploring the city.
Rare ’Slave Bible’ is loaned as part of an Dutch exhibition on Gospel music
- A rare first edition of a "Slave Bible", one of only three surviving copies recorded in the world, has been loaned by the University of Glasgow to a Dutch exhibition on Gospel music. This rare ’Slave Bible’ was among 12,000 books donated to the University by insurance broker William...
Launched a research on adolescent stress taking into account the peculiarities in women
The CIPROM/2021/080 project will investigate the response in adolescents to social factors that cause stress, which can later cause depression and addictions. Led by Marta Rodríguez and José Miñarro, researchers at the Department of Psychobiology at the University of Valencia (UV), the study highlights the role given to knowledge of the consequences of depression in females, a more important pathology in women and that very few Neuroscience studies deal with.
Ancient inscription unveiled to the public
One of the longest surviving inscriptions from Ancient Britain is being unveiled to the public for the first time ever at the University. The stone bearing the ancient words was unearthed at Bainbridge in Wensleydale in 1960 by a team from the University but it was so heavy that it had to be housed in a basement on campus.
Literacy Influences Understanding of Speech
Do people who can read and write understand spoken language better than those who are illiterate? Research carried out by researchers from Zurich with collaborators in India has found that handwriting, specifically the type of writing system used for a language, influences how our brains process speech. When we learn...
Birdsong is good for mental health
Study investigates the influence of birdsong on mood, paranoia, and cognition. When you next hear cheerful twittering of birds, you should stop and listen. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf have shown that birdsong reduces anxiety and irrational thoughts. Their findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Unlocking the mysteries of how neurons learn
PhD candidate Raúl Mojica Soto-Albors seeks to understand the rules of plasticity that underlie neuronal behavior. When he matriculated in 2019 as a graduate student, Raúl Mojica Soto-Albors was no stranger to MIT. He’d spent time here on multiple occasions as an undergraduate at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, including eight months in 2018 as a displaced student after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Those experiences - including participating in the MIT Summer Research Program (MSRP), which offers a funded summer research experience to underrepresented minorities and other underserved students - not only changed his course of study; they also empowered him to pursue a PhD.
World-class research instrument takes up new home at Curtin
Curtin University is home to a new state-of-the-art instrument which will provide researchers and industry with access to world-class microanalytical infrastructure to help discover the next generation of critical mineral resources and unravel the mysteries of the universe. The French-built CAMECA 1300HR3 secondary ion mass spectrometry instrument forms the core...
COVID-19 effects on cognition
A new long-term study led by neuroscientists at Western University shows short-term symptoms from COVID-19, like laboured breathing, fever, and dry cough, may just be the proverbial tip of the iceberg. The findings, published by Cell Reports Medicine , reveal short and possible long-term cognitive impairments among people who had...
