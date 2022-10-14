PhD candidate Raúl Mojica Soto-Albors seeks to understand the rules of plasticity that underlie neuronal behavior. When he matriculated in 2019 as a graduate student, Raúl Mojica Soto-Albors was no stranger to MIT. He’d spent time here on multiple occasions as an undergraduate at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, including eight months in 2018 as a displaced student after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Those experiences - including participating in the MIT Summer Research Program (MSRP), which offers a funded summer research experience to underrepresented minorities and other underserved students - not only changed his course of study; they also empowered him to pursue a PhD.

