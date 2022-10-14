Stocks ended broadly lower on Wall Street, leaving most major indexes in the red for the week, as more concerns emerged about inflation. Markets fell after a report showed U.S. consumers raising their expectations for inflation, yet another signal that the Federal Reserve will have to continue aggressively raising interest rates. The strategy raises the risk of a recession. The S&P 500 fell 2.4% Friday. The Dow fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq gave back 3.1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, rose above 4% and is the highest it’s been since 2008. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. A broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Friday has the market on pace to end a turbulent week of trading in the red as investors weigh the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt markets worldwide, offering another signal the Federal Reserve may have to continue aggressively hiking interest rates to temper stubbornly hot inflation. The strategy raises the risk of a recession.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO