The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
kitco.com
King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
Fear Among US Investors Increases After Dow Dips 400 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a rise in the fear level among US investors. US stocks ended lower on Friday, ending a volatile week of trading as investors digested banks earnings and inflation expectations data. The Dow gained 1.15% last week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined around 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively, during the week.
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
kitco.com
Price rebounds for gold, silver as USDX, U.S. bond yields back down
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar index and in U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. The main focus on gold and silver traders remains on the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last up $20.70 at $1,669.70 and December silver was up $0.609 at $18.68.
GBP/USD Extends Declines Towards 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines towards the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back earlier. The currency pair has now fallen to trade at about 1.1170 down from highs of 1.1400. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. It...
GBP/USD Falls to Trade at 1.1085 After US Jobs Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended current weekly declines to about 1.1084 after peaking earlier in the week at about 1.1498. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
EUR/USD Plunges Below 100-Hour MA After US Non-Farm Payrolls
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 100-hour moving average line following the US non-farm payrolls for September. The currency pair traded above 1.000 earlier in the week before falling to 0.9738 on Friday. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the...
EUR/CHF Extends Weekly Declines After Finding Resistance
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday extended the current weekly declines to trade below 0.9685 after finding strong trendline resistance at 0.9712. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line....
Dow soars 550 points in big relief rally as investors weigh key earnings reports
The Dow jumped over 500 points in Monday's session. Bank of America reported upbeat earnings, and investors are bracing for key tech results.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Posts Weekly Gain As Markets Tank on September Jobs Report
The US dollar recorded modest gains to end the wild trading week, buoyed by cratering financial markets amid a decent September jobs report. Despite the decline earlier in the week, the greenback rebounded and enjoyed a weekly gain. Put simply, a good jobs report was bad news for investors. According...
Tesla, Netflix earnings, Spirit Airlines shareholder vote, existing home sales top week ahead
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
AUD/USD Falls Below 0.6200 After Pullback
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday plummeted to trade below 0.6200 after falling off the session highs of about 0.6350. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. As a result,...
USD/JPY Rockets to New Multi-Decade Highs to Trade at 148.859
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to new multi-decade highs of about 148.859 before pulling back slightly to trade at 148.727. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Stocks ended broadly lower on Wall Street, leaving most major indexes in the red for the week, as more concerns emerged about inflation. Markets fell after a report showed U.S. consumers raising their expectations for inflation, yet another signal that the Federal Reserve will have to continue aggressively raising interest rates. The strategy raises the risk of a recession. The S&P 500 fell 2.4% Friday. The Dow fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq gave back 3.1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, rose above 4% and is the highest it’s been since 2008. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. A broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Friday has the market on pace to end a turbulent week of trading in the red as investors weigh the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt markets worldwide, offering another signal the Federal Reserve may have to continue aggressively hiking interest rates to temper stubbornly hot inflation. The strategy raises the risk of a recession.
WTI Crude Oil Completes Upward Breakout After Rebound
The WTI crude oil price on Friday completed an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation to trade at about $93.20. The light crude oil price is now trading at the highest level since late August. The price of oil has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour...
