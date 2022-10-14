Read full article on original website
✌️?
1d ago
Biden hard at work making Americans suffer.. But at least he can afford to vacation every week on the tax payer dime
Reply
5
$hits&giggles
1d ago
oh joy mine has double already so it'll be 5 times the amount I was paying under Trump here soon,thanks bidumb the America slayer and Trump haters you all did America a huge favor,piece of advice next election use your brains and not butt hurt feelings🙄
Reply
3
gotta have coffee
2d ago
keep voting Blue to keep the Orange man with the hot wife and mean tweets out of office, it will get worse! That's what you dems want!
Reply(5)
7
Related
Toledo gas prices fall for first time after 3 weeks of increase
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo fell this week after three weeks of increased prices. The average price of gas in the city stands at $3.87/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. This is a decrease of 7.5 cents after three weeks of increased prices; for three weeks, gas prices increased nearly 50 cents in the wake of the BP Refinery fire and the effects of Hurricane Ian.
13abc.com
More development in the pipeline for Rossford
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a business boom in Rossford. The city has seen a lot of development in recent years and that trend is continuing. A number of projects are going vertical right now. Neil MacKinnon III is the mayor. “The past six years have been incredible,” MacKinnon...
13abc.com
Fatal crash on U.S. Route 24 in Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash forced U.S. Route 24 in Maumee to close for several hours Sunday night. Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash. The post...
13abc.com
Columbus Ave. remains closed, train traffic resumes after Sandusky train derailment
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly a week after a train derailed in Sandusky, the Columbus Ave. is still closed but train traffic is back in motion. An update from the City of Sandusky on Friday said engineers found the railroad bridge is structurally sound, allowing train traffic to resume, but the underpass structure and storm water lift station need repairs before Columbus Ave. can be safely reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The city is asking drivers to avoid the barricaded area until further notice.
After over two years, Glass City River Wall has official unveiling
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Glass City River Wall has been in the works for over 2 years. A labor of love for the artists and organizers who brought it to life, the work didn't always go smoothly. But on Saturday, they made it official. The River Wall was unveiled...
North Dakota man accused of storing 1,400 pounds of explosives in garage
WILLISTON, N.D. — A North Dakota man is accused of storing more than 1,400 pounds of explosives in the garage of his townhouse-style apartment, authorities said. Ross Michael Petrie, 28, of Williston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with release of destructive forces, a Class C felony, according to Williams County online court records.
13abc.com
OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has opened an investigation for a two-vehicle serious injury crash, which occurred on Oct. 16, at 9:35 a.m. The post reported that the crash happened on CR 592 at CR 31 in Liberty Township, Seneca County. One...
Driver dead after crash on Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — A driver is dead after crashing their car into a tree in Maumee on Sunday night. Maumee police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed going west on the Anthony Wayne Trail (US 24) near Key and White Streets before the crash.
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly uses bad check to purchase four wheelers
HURON – A Canton woman has been charged with a felony after she allegedly used a bad check to purchase two four wheelers. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning, deputies responded to J&J Sales on Sprowl Road for a fraud complaint.
Where to find help when inflation busts your budget
TOLEDO, Ohio — With inflation on the rise attorneys who help consumers say they are getting more clients concerned with debt. Wages just aren't keeping up with bills for many people, they said. "We see clients who struggle clients who are struggling with all different issues surrounding consuming and...
wlen.com
Tecumseh Police Issue Statement on Traffic Flow Change at Evans St. and Chicago Blvd.
Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Police Department issued a statement on a traffic flow change in the downtown area. A ‘no turn on red’ signs have been installed at the Evans Street and Chicago Boulevard intersection. They are posted on Evans Street, prohibiting turning onto the boulevard...
Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
School bus safety week reminds students and motorists of the risks, the laws, and using caution
MAUMEE, Ohio — This week, school officials are highlighting the importance of safety when it comes to students riding the school bus. If you think about fire drills and tornado drills we all did in school, we also had to learn how to safely evacuate off the bus. This teaches students what to do if something were to happen. However, there are other safety features that aren't necessarily taught, but will keep your children safe.
Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday
Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
Two women seriously injured in rollover crash in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Two women were seriously injured as the result of a collision in Seneca County on Sunday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Dorothy Cooper from Fostoria was driving east on County Rd. 592 around 9:35 a.m. when she failed to yield at the stop sign at County Rd. 31.
Tent City seeking volunteers to help those in need
TOLEDO, Ohio — The annual three-day long event, Tent City, is almost here. The mission each year at Tent City? Shawn Clark with 1Matters said, "it's to serve anyone and everyone." "This is anybody who is in need of the services. Low income? Your income doesn't matter and your...
Yellow perch fishing brightens Lighthouse Festival: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Autumn fish fries are a tradition all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, and a bone of contention for a legion of dedicated fishermen. There has been a decided lack of yellow perch being caught from Lake Erie in recent years, a fish that has long been the staple of Friday fish fries in the region.
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
Visit to Greenfield Village spoiled after thieves strip multiple vehicles of catalytic converters
Multiple people visiting Greenfield Village on Thursday ended the evening on a bad note after they discovered thieves stripped essential parts from their vehicles.
Two people hospitalized after gunshots reported at Smith Park Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 28, 2022. Police are investigating after gunfire at a park left two people with gunshot wounds. Toledo police responded to several Shotspotter alerts and calls reporting gunshots near Smith Park in central...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 29