Toledo, OH

1d ago

Biden hard at work making Americans suffer.. But at least he can afford to vacation every week on the tax payer dime

$hits&giggles
1d ago

oh joy mine has double already so it'll be 5 times the amount I was paying under Trump here soon,thanks bidumb the America slayer and Trump haters you all did America a huge favor,piece of advice next election use your brains and not butt hurt feelings🙄

gotta have coffee
2d ago

keep voting Blue to keep the Orange man with the hot wife and mean tweets out of office, it will get worse! That's what you dems want!

WTOL 11

Toledo gas prices fall for first time after 3 weeks of increase

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo fell this week after three weeks of increased prices. The average price of gas in the city stands at $3.87/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. This is a decrease of 7.5 cents after three weeks of increased prices; for three weeks, gas prices increased nearly 50 cents in the wake of the BP Refinery fire and the effects of Hurricane Ian.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

More development in the pipeline for Rossford

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a business boom in Rossford. The city has seen a lot of development in recent years and that trend is continuing. A number of projects are going vertical right now. Neil MacKinnon III is the mayor. “The past six years have been incredible,” MacKinnon...
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Fatal crash on U.S. Route 24 in Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash forced U.S. Route 24 in Maumee to close for several hours Sunday night. Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash. The post...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Columbus Ave. remains closed, train traffic resumes after Sandusky train derailment

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly a week after a train derailed in Sandusky, the Columbus Ave. is still closed but train traffic is back in motion. An update from the City of Sandusky on Friday said engineers found the railroad bridge is structurally sound, allowing train traffic to resume, but the underpass structure and storm water lift station need repairs before Columbus Ave. can be safely reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The city is asking drivers to avoid the barricaded area until further notice.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has opened an investigation for a two-vehicle serious injury crash, which occurred on Oct. 16, at 9:35 a.m. The post reported that the crash happened on CR 592 at CR 31 in Liberty Township, Seneca County. One...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman allegedly uses bad check to purchase four wheelers

HURON – A Canton woman has been charged with a felony after she allegedly used a bad check to purchase two four wheelers. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning, deputies responded to J&J Sales on Sprowl Road for a fraud complaint.
CANTON, OH
WTOL 11

Where to find help when inflation busts your budget

TOLEDO, Ohio — With inflation on the rise attorneys who help consumers say they are getting more clients concerned with debt. Wages just aren't keeping up with bills for many people, they said. "We see clients who struggle clients who are struggling with all different issues surrounding consuming and...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

School bus safety week reminds students and motorists of the risks, the laws, and using caution

MAUMEE, Ohio — This week, school officials are highlighting the importance of safety when it comes to students riding the school bus. If you think about fire drills and tornado drills we all did in school, we also had to learn how to safely evacuate off the bus. This teaches students what to do if something were to happen. However, there are other safety features that aren't necessarily taught, but will keep your children safe.
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday

Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Tent City seeking volunteers to help those in need

TOLEDO, Ohio — The annual three-day long event, Tent City, is almost here. The mission each year at Tent City? Shawn Clark with 1Matters said, "it's to serve anyone and everyone." "This is anybody who is in need of the services. Low income? Your income doesn't matter and your...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

