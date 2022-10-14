ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Jamie Dimon's prediction of a 20% sell-off is too aggressive, but still expect more downside until interest rates peak, Goldman global stock strategist says

Stocks won't plunge 20% like Jamie Dimon predicted, Goldman Sachs' global stock strategist told CNBC. That's because financial conditions like private-sector balance sheets remain strong. But stocks haven't found a bottom yet, and more downside is to be expected until interest rates or inflation peak, Peter Oppenheimer said. Jamie Dimon's...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Stocks Fall Broadly on Wall Street as Inflation Worries Grow

More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
MARKETS
UPI News

U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Extends Declines Towards 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines towards the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back earlier. The currency pair has now fallen to trade at about 1.1170 down from highs of 1.1400. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. It...
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Completes Upward Breakout After Rebound

The WTI crude oil price on Friday completed an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation to trade at about $93.20. The light crude oil price is now trading at the highest level since late August. The price of oil has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour...
TRAFFIC
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Extends Weekly Declines After Finding Resistance

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday extended the current weekly declines to trade below 0.9685 after finding strong trendline resistance at 0.9712. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line....
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Falls to Trade at 1.1085 After US Jobs Data

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended current weekly declines to about 1.1084 after peaking earlier in the week at about 1.1498. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Plunges Below 100-Hour MA After US Non-Farm Payrolls

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 100-hour moving average line following the US non-farm payrolls for September. The currency pair traded above 1.000 earlier in the week before falling to 0.9738 on Friday. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the...
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

Gold Surges on Falling Dollar, Treasury Yields Amid Bank Earnings, Weak Data

Gold futures are rebounding from last week’s sharp losses as the yellow metal found support from a weaker greenback and plummeting Treasury yields. The precious metal has had a horrific year, which started when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates and trimming its $8.9 trillion balance sheet. But with inflation elevated and weaker data coming in, can gold prices retest $1,700?
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September

(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

616
Followers
7K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy