JCPS annual ‘Showcase of Schools’ returns as district rolls out new student assignment plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) held its first school showcase since creating the new student assignment plan, rolled out in phases beginning with incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders and freshman next year. It's the district's first major overhaul in about 40 years. This is the only event...
'A safe space here in Louisville': First Hispanic sorority founded at UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sororities are nothing new at the University of Louisville (UofL), but one organization is now breaking barriers. Gamma Phi Omega is the university's first Hispanic sorority, and it was founded in February 2022. Originally founded in 1991 at Indiana University, Gamma Phi Omega's founding members for...
Metro Council members, volunteers aim for cleaner, greener Louisville with community cleanups
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers did their part in helping the city become more cleaner and greener as they worked with Metro Council members during a community-wide cleanup Saturday. Council President David James and council member JeCorey Arthyr organized cleanup events in Park Hill and California neighborhoods. The council members...
Steered Straight at Hanover Schools
On Monday, October 10th, Michael DeLeon from Steered Straight came to both Hanover Central High School and Hanover Central Middle School to talk to our students. He later talked to our staff and parents. The mission of Steered Straight is “To steer youth straight toward making sound, rational decisions through a learning experience that provides a message of reality to help them make positive, informed choices.” DeLeon is the founder of Steered Straight Inc., a non-profit organization created in 2007 when he was released from prison. His goal with youth is to educate them on the extreme dangers of drugs, gang involvement, and other criminal activity.
'Come in and unpack that load': Louisville group provides counseling for men of color
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One local group is making sure men of color have a safe place to express themselves. The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is providing free counseling during the entire month of October -- specifically for young Black, Hispanic and Indigenous men. "Suicide rates for...
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
New facility in southern Indiana meets growing need for mental health services
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A new facility in southern Indiana is meeting a growing need for mental health services. Representatives from Centerstone had a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the opening of their new location in Jeffersonville. Centerstone is a nonprofit health system that provides mental health and substance use...
Code Louisville celebrates 700+ graduates from program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program getting graduates directly into tech careers celebrated placing more than 700 people in successful jobs on Thursday, Oct. 13. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined Code Louisville staff, graduates, mentors, employers and partners at Virtual Peaker in the NuLu Marketplace to celebrate significant milestones achieved by the software development and technology training program.
UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
Metro Council gives a boost to concerns from Louisville residents living near interstates
Louisville residents living near interstates complain of noise pollution, illegal dumping and maintenance issues on state-owned property.
Greenberg, Dieruf trade political jabs, talk public safety during Louisville Forum debate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new super PAC commercial negatively compares outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer to Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg. It says the Louisville businessman would copy Fischer’s failed leadership. Greenberg responded to those accusations on Wednesday during a candidate forum held at Vincenzo’s downtown. “What I’d...
'I have lost family members': Community leaders gather to raise awareness about overdose crisis
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The overdose crisis is an ongoing problem in Kentuckiana and across the country. Leaders said it's going to take community support and action from officials to make true change. Community leaders met at Park Christian Church in New Albany to raise awareness about the overdose...
Louisville Pride Center officially opens on National Coming Out Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has officially opened the city's first LGBTQ+ community center in 40 years. On National Coming Out Day, the Louisville Pride Foundation and other community leaders held a ribbon cutting to make a years-long vision a reality. Starting Tuesday, the Louisville Pride Center will be open...
Maker's Mark announces new upcycling initiative to help environment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After enjoying your Maker’s Mark bourbon, the company says do not throw away the bottles, instead, turn them into something new. The company has launched a pilot initiative called, “Glass to Garden.”. During Maker’s Mark tasting events at select Kroger and Liquor Barn locations...
WHAS11, Kentucky Performing Arts to host Louisville Metro Mayoral Debate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 12 years, Louisville will elect a new mayor. Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf will face off to replace Greg Fischer who has reached the end of his term limit. As voters prepare to head to the polls, WHAS11 is...
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
Memorial for first responder spurs awareness for leading cause of death for firefighters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville family remembered their fallen first responder, Sunday, as they hope to raise awareness for the leading cause of death in firefighters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cancer is the leading cause of death in firefighters across the U.S., above heart attacks and other fire-related deaths.
Louisville-based financial advisor encourages Social Security beneficiaries to have emergency fund
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social Security beneficiaries will get a big 8.7% increase in 2023, the highest increase in 40 years. Amid high inflation, the Social Security Administration announced the change will result in a benefit increase of more than $140 per month, on average, starting in January. The move will directly affect about 65 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits.
