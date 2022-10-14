Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Players make some racket at a Jackson tournament
JACKSON, Tenn. —It’s tennis time in West TN with Jackson hosting a local tournament. “We enjoy doing the tournaments. It’s really nice, and people are so complimentary of our facility at the tennis center. They say this is so nice and we’ll come back. That is what we are trying to do. We are trying to promote tennis for everybody,” said Linda Swope, Treasurer of JWTTA.
WBBJ
Walk event remembers beloved Jackson resident
JACKSON, Tenn. —Second annual Prayer Walk honors Clark Shaw and inspires a Jackson neighborhood. The Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village held its second annual Prayer Walk in partnership with the Jackson Police Department and Garry Martin, pastor of Jackson First Assembly of God. The walk is in...
WBBJ
Symphony celebrates a game changing anniversary
JACKSON, Tenn.–One local organization filled the room with music and good food. The Jackson Symphony celebrated their anniversary in a fun and community filled way, with the symphony playing crowd favorites. The theme for the celebration of 62 years centered around “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”. Sherry...
WBBJ
BBQ competition, festival coming to Bolivar this weekend
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One local town is preparing to fire up the grill for a tasty event this weekend. The 2022 Bolivar BBQ Blowout and Music Festival will be held this Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22. The event will bring some of the top BBQ teams from...
WBBJ
UT Martin prepares for Family Weekend
MARTIN, Tenn. – UT Martin plans to welcome families to campus. According to information from the University of Tennessee at Martin, the college will welcome families for fun at the campus coming up next month. The annual UTM Family Weekend will take place on November 4-6 at its main...
WBBJ
UofM Lambuth Planetarium participates in 6th Annual STEAM Festival
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college’s planetarium will participate in a festival. The Planetarium at the University of Memphis Lambuth is participating in this year’s STEAM Festival. It’s the 6th annual Steam Festival, and the event was founded by the Discovery Center in Murfree Spring. The...
WBBJ
City of Jackson names David Vince as Hub City Hero
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named David Vince as the September 2022 Hub City Hero. Potentate for Al Chymia, Vince has called Jackson home for the past 28 years. A former member of Jackson Lodge #45 Masonic Lodge, he is currently “Hartley the Clown” with the Shriners of West Tennessee.
WBBJ
Beverly “Cookie” Brown
Beverly “Cookie” Hawkins Brown, age 71, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late William Thomas Brown, departed this life Monday, October 10, 2022 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee. Beverly was born January 20, 1951 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Frank...
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces details for its 2022 Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. —Is that Jingles Bells I hear? The City of Jackson is preparing for a big holiday event. According to the City of Jackson’s social media, plans are officially underway for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade and there is still time left to be a part of the event.
WBBJ
Thomas Jones, Jr.
Graveside Services for Mr. Thomas Jones, Jr. age 81 of Stanton, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Douglas Chapel C.M.E. Church Cemetery; 3686 Stanton Koko Road in Stanton, Tennessee. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Jones, you can go...
actionnews5.com
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
WBBJ
A local non profit celebrates its 60th anniversary
JACKSON, Tenn. —Youth Town holds Fall Festival event. Youth Town is celebrating their 60th anniversary along with having a Fall Festival to support teens ages 13-17 struggling with addiction and mental health issues. The event started today at 10:00 a.m. and lasted until 2:00 p.m. with many people in...
WBBJ
Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The November midterm elections are right around the corner, with early voting kicking off this week. Beginning Wednesday, October 19, Tennesseans can cast their votes early and beat the Election Day crowds. The ballot will include candidates for Governor, State Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee...
WBBJ
Exotic Pets return to the Jackson Fairgrounds
JACKSON, Tenn.–Exotic Pets come to the Hub City!. The fairgrounds hosted the Exotic Pet Expo, a 2 day event, that began Saturday morning. “We have our Exotic Pet Expo here at the fairgrounds. We’ve been doing this for several years. There’s all kinds of animals here,” said Dustin Bickerstaff, Event coordinator. “Hedgehogs, snakes, lizards, birds, all kinds of different animals that you don’t normally see in this area, or even at some zoos, you don’t really see them.”
wnbjtv.com
Current students and Alumni Gathered to celebrate Jackson Central-Merry's homecoming
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Jackson Central-Merry closed in 2016, then had a rebirth in 2021- today, alumni of the old school and students at the new school joined in celebrating the school's second homecoming since reopening. “We wanted to have like a mini HBCU homecoming starting off with the parades. They'll...
WBBJ
Local youth learn some new dance moves
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local dance group teaches moves at the park. Each Saturday, The Ned and Jackson Recreation and Parks Department will be teaching a fine art in one of Jackson’s beautiful parks. Today, the group met up at Conger Park to teach some dance moves. The event was...
WBBJ
John Mingledorff
John Michael Mingledorff, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Jackson, TN. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Northside Church, 2571 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305 from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., with the Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 P.M. officiated by Pastor Gerry Campbell and Pastor Marcie Hodge Hendrick.
WBBJ
Jackson ReStore shows appreciation to supporters with free lunch
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit invites the community to lunch for National “I Love You” Day. ReStore is a nonprofit under Habitat for Humanity that provides a store front for the community to come and shop. “We are a true nonprofit that takes gently used items...
QSR magazine
Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee
Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community. Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.
WBBJ
Hazardous Collection Day coming to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Throw it away…properly! Collection day event gives residents the ability to dispose of unwanted items. The City of Jackson announced this week that this month they will host a Hazardous Waste Collection Day. This event gives residents an opportunity to get rid of items around the house that cannot be disposed of in regular trash.
