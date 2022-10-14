Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvnutalk
Glade Lowe Handy – Cache Valley Daily
February 28, 1934 — October 15, 2022 (age 88) Glade Lowe Handy passed away on October 15, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born February 28, 1934, in Franklin, Idaho to Samuel Ross and Aletha Doney Lowe Handy. He married Yvonne Barfus on September 18, 1953 in...
kvnutalk
Anna Fern (Decker) Kurtz – Cache Valley Daily
October 30, 1943 – October 14, 2022 (age 78) Anna Fern (Decker) Kurtz, of Preston, ID, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 14, 2022 in St George, UT, after a valiant battle with stomach cancer. “Annie” was born October 30, 1943, to Mildred Virginia Teeter and Eugene Lafayette...
kvnutalk
Susan Sullivan Postma – Cache Valley Daily
September 20, 1942 – October 16, 2022 (age 80) On October 16, 2022, after a long and full life, Susan Sullivan Postma (Sue) passed away at the age of 80. Sue was born September 20, 1942 and spent her youth in Saint Anthony, Idaho swimming and playing on the banks of the Snake River. She and her family later moved to Logan, Utah, where she graduated from Logan High School and then attended the Utah State University Theater department.
kvnutalk
Charlene Baddley Barlow – Cache Valley Daily
Charlene Baddley Barlow, 94 passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17th, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was born on September 25, 1928 in Brigham City, Ut, a daughter of George Clifford and Clara Barbara Sauter Baddley. She grew up in Willard, Utah. She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1946. She married her sweetheart, Gardner W. Barlow on June 3, 1954 in Willard, Utah in the family home with Gardner’s brother Eldon performing the ceremony.
kvnutalk
Andrea Marie Hoffman – Cache Valley Daily
Andrea Marie Hoffman passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. She was born on December 19, 1980, to Charles Jerome Hoffman and Zella Richards in Ogden, Utah. She attended North Ogden Jr. High School and graduated from Washington High School in Ogden. In her...
kvnutalk
Norma Jean Fonnesbeck Bergeson – Cache Valley Daily
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend, Norma Jean Fonnesbeck Bergeson returned home to her Heavenly Father on October 13, 2022 at the age of 90. Mom was born on December 6, 1931 to Willis S. and Gwen Bair Fonnesbeck. She was the fourth of eight children. Mom grew up on a farm in Smithfield. Mom shared many memories of working hard on the farm, also of time playing in the barn, making homemade holiday decorations, and playing outdoor games with the neighborhood children. Sundays were spent making ice cream and doughnuts for when Grandpa Henry and Grandma Etta came to visit.
kvnutalk
Naomi Eliason Lowe – Cache Valley Daily
Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Naomi Eliason Lowe, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022. Naomi was born on September 12, 1930 to Emma Dunn and Frederick Leon Eliason. She was born in Brigham City, during the Peach Days Parade. Naomi married James Cyril Lowe on October 26, 1951 in Brigham City. He passed on March 7, 2010.
kvnutalk
DelWayne England “Del” – Cache Valley Daily
DelWayne England “Del” passed on October 17, 2022. He was born February 2, 1933 to Sam & Della England in Logan Utah. He grew up doing odd jobs and said he always had a little change in his pocket. He loved spending time at a cattle ranch in Tuscarora Nevada. He was a swimmer in high school and set many records. He enjoyed auto mechanics and worked for a few years with the railroad. Directly out of high school he served 4 years in the NAVY during the Korean conflict. Upon return from the NAVY he married Elsie Michaelis in 1956 and they had two children, Laura & Jeff. He earned an electrical engineering degree from USU and went to work at HAFB. Del & Elsie were married for 26 years. He spent his entire professional working career at HAFB.
kvnutalk
College couple open a unique cake shake business in North Logan – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN – There are a bunch of food trailers with hot meals throughout Logan City and a few dessert trucks, and yet there is still room for another one. Isaac Dixon and his wife Bethany, both Utah State University students, recently opened a food trailer they built from scratch offering their original cake-shakes.
kvnutalk
Logan man sentenced to more jail time for attempted kidnapping near Logan High School – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 34-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to more jail time for trying to kidnap a woman last March near Logan High School. Carlos Cisneros-Diaz was ordered to serve five more months in jail after previously claiming the case was a case of mistaken identity. Cisneros-Diaz was...
kvnutalk
Five things to know for “Bridger’s Battle” between Utah State and Wyoming – Cache Valley Daily
The winner of the annual contest between Utah State and Wyoming will take home the traveling “Bridger Rifle,” a .50 caliber Rocky Mountain Hawken rifle that was popular among mountain men and widely considered to be what Jim Bridger carried. Each year’s game score will be notched into the maple stock.
kvnutalk
Attorneys ask for Logan couple charged with starving baby to death to be tried seperately – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Attorneys representing a Logan couple charged with murder in the death of their infant child are asking for their cases to be tried separately. Zachary Michael Woirhaye, 38, and Jodi Lee Anderson, 34, have been in the Cache County Jail since July after officers alleged they starved their one-month old baby to death.
kvnutalk
Annual witches dance and Halloween festival set for Oct. 29 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Cache Valley’s annual Halloween Witches Dance will be Saturday, Oct. 29 on Center Street in downtown Logan. The event will be part of Logan’s official Center Street Hocus Pocus Witches Dance & Halloween Festival on Saturday evening from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Witches...
kvnutalk
Wagon restorer adds popcorn wagon to his collection – Cache Valley Daily
TREMONTON – Eli Anderson of Wagon Land Adventure Foundation, located at 8790 West 11200 North just west of Tremonton, just spent five years restoring a unique 1910 Cretors horse drawn popcorn wagon and adding it to his wagon collection. “I found this one in Washington, North Carolina. The pictures...
kvnutalk
USU basketball picked to finish eighth in Mountain West preseason poll – Cache Valley Daily
Utah State head coach Ryan Odom looks on against the Colorado State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) In the 2022-23 Mountain West preseason poll, the voters picked Utah State to finish eighth of the...
kvnutalk
North Logan woman given maximum prison sentence for abusing young boy – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 32-year-old North Logan woman is headed to prison after being convicted of beating a child repeatedly. Kassie Angel Tolman cried and wiped tears from her eyes, while being ordered to serve one-to-15-years in prison. Tolman was sentenced Monday afternoon in 1st District Court. She was found...
kvnutalk
Support for local judges – Cache Valley Daily
As a local attorney, I express my support for Judge Brian Cannell and Judge Angela Fonnesbeck appearing on the November 2022 ballot for Cache County. Having appeared before both Judge Brian Cannell and Judge Angela Fonnesbeck in several cases, I have been impressed with their knowledge of the law, decisions, and courtroom demeanor. Both Judge Cannell and Judge Fonnesbeck are excellent judges who conduct their courtrooms with dignity and efficiency.
kvnutalk
The pettiness needs to stop – Cache Valley Daily
I have spent my entire adult life involved in the political process of this great experiment we call America. I have voted absentee from a war zone. Represented my neighborhood at the GOP county and state primaries. Helped draft legislation that passed in the Utah State Legislature and worked in the Senate in DC. I can tell you, in all that time, I have never seen the level of childish bickering that we are currently seeing from Marc Ensign and his bitter friends in the Cache County Council.
kvnutalk
Support for reelecting David Zook – Cache Valley Daily
About twelve years ago, I helped hire David Zook as the Nibley City Manager. That was one of our City Council’s best decisions. For the ten years that David was our City Manager, I found him to be hardworking, trustworthy, fair, and honest. Two years ago, David took a...
kvnutalk
Debate over LGBTQ flags in classrooms continue in Logan City School District – Cache Valley Daily
Logan Pride Foundation Vice President Clay Essig held up the U.S. flag and a rainbow flag to illustrate different symbols represent different groups but the group represented by the rainbow flag is still represented by the U.S. flag. LOGAN—The community continued to voice their concern on whether or not LGTBQ...
Comments / 0