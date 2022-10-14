DelWayne England “Del” passed on October 17, 2022. He was born February 2, 1933 to Sam & Della England in Logan Utah. He grew up doing odd jobs and said he always had a little change in his pocket. He loved spending time at a cattle ranch in Tuscarora Nevada. He was a swimmer in high school and set many records. He enjoyed auto mechanics and worked for a few years with the railroad. Directly out of high school he served 4 years in the NAVY during the Korean conflict. Upon return from the NAVY he married Elsie Michaelis in 1956 and they had two children, Laura & Jeff. He earned an electrical engineering degree from USU and went to work at HAFB. Del & Elsie were married for 26 years. He spent his entire professional working career at HAFB.

