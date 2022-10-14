ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Glade Lowe Handy – Cache Valley Daily

February 28, 1934 — October 15, 2022 (age 88) Glade Lowe Handy passed away on October 15, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born February 28, 1934, in Franklin, Idaho to Samuel Ross and Aletha Doney Lowe Handy. He married Yvonne Barfus on September 18, 1953 in...
LOGAN, UT
Anna Fern (Decker) Kurtz – Cache Valley Daily

October 30, 1943 – October 14, 2022 (age 78) Anna Fern (Decker) Kurtz, of Preston, ID, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 14, 2022 in St George, UT, after a valiant battle with stomach cancer. “Annie” was born October 30, 1943, to Mildred Virginia Teeter and Eugene Lafayette...
PRESTON, ID
Susan Sullivan Postma – Cache Valley Daily

September 20, 1942 – October 16, 2022 (age 80) On October 16, 2022, after a long and full life, Susan Sullivan Postma (Sue) passed away at the age of 80. Sue was born September 20, 1942 and spent her youth in Saint Anthony, Idaho swimming and playing on the banks of the Snake River. She and her family later moved to Logan, Utah, where she graduated from Logan High School and then attended the Utah State University Theater department.
LOGAN, UT
Charlene Baddley Barlow – Cache Valley Daily

Charlene Baddley Barlow, 94 passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17th, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was born on September 25, 1928 in Brigham City, Ut, a daughter of George Clifford and Clara Barbara Sauter Baddley. She grew up in Willard, Utah. She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1946. She married her sweetheart, Gardner W. Barlow on June 3, 1954 in Willard, Utah in the family home with Gardner’s brother Eldon performing the ceremony.
WILLARD, UT
Andrea Marie Hoffman – Cache Valley Daily

Andrea Marie Hoffman passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. She was born on December 19, 1980, to Charles Jerome Hoffman and Zella Richards in Ogden, Utah. She attended North Ogden Jr. High School and graduated from Washington High School in Ogden. In her...
OGDEN, UT
Norma Jean Fonnesbeck Bergeson – Cache Valley Daily

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend, Norma Jean Fonnesbeck Bergeson returned home to her Heavenly Father on October 13, 2022 at the age of 90. Mom was born on December 6, 1931 to Willis S. and Gwen Bair Fonnesbeck. She was the fourth of eight children. Mom grew up on a farm in Smithfield. Mom shared many memories of working hard on the farm, also of time playing in the barn, making homemade holiday decorations, and playing outdoor games with the neighborhood children. Sundays were spent making ice cream and doughnuts for when Grandpa Henry and Grandma Etta came to visit.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Naomi Eliason Lowe – Cache Valley Daily

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Naomi Eliason Lowe, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022. Naomi was born on September 12, 1930 to Emma Dunn and Frederick Leon Eliason. She was born in Brigham City, during the Peach Days Parade. Naomi married James Cyril Lowe on October 26, 1951 in Brigham City. He passed on March 7, 2010.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
DelWayne England "Del" – Cache Valley Daily

DelWayne England “Del” passed on October 17, 2022. He was born February 2, 1933 to Sam & Della England in Logan Utah. He grew up doing odd jobs and said he always had a little change in his pocket. He loved spending time at a cattle ranch in Tuscarora Nevada. He was a swimmer in high school and set many records. He enjoyed auto mechanics and worked for a few years with the railroad. Directly out of high school he served 4 years in the NAVY during the Korean conflict. Upon return from the NAVY he married Elsie Michaelis in 1956 and they had two children, Laura & Jeff. He earned an electrical engineering degree from USU and went to work at HAFB. Del & Elsie were married for 26 years. He spent his entire professional working career at HAFB.
LOGAN, UT
Support for local judges – Cache Valley Daily

As a local attorney, I express my support for Judge Brian Cannell and Judge Angela Fonnesbeck appearing on the November 2022 ballot for Cache County. Having appeared before both Judge Brian Cannell and Judge Angela Fonnesbeck in several cases, I have been impressed with their knowledge of the law, decisions, and courtroom demeanor. Both Judge Cannell and Judge Fonnesbeck are excellent judges who conduct their courtrooms with dignity and efficiency.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
The pettiness needs to stop – Cache Valley Daily

I have spent my entire adult life involved in the political process of this great experiment we call America. I have voted absentee from a war zone. Represented my neighborhood at the GOP county and state primaries. Helped draft legislation that passed in the Utah State Legislature and worked in the Senate in DC. I can tell you, in all that time, I have never seen the level of childish bickering that we are currently seeing from Marc Ensign and his bitter friends in the Cache County Council.
Support for reelecting David Zook – Cache Valley Daily

About twelve years ago, I helped hire David Zook as the Nibley City Manager. That was one of our City Council’s best decisions. For the ten years that David was our City Manager, I found him to be hardworking, trustworthy, fair, and honest. Two years ago, David took a...

