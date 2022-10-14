Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Hoover Police Officer shot multiple times
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities said a suspect is in custody after being accused of shooting a Hoover Police Officer on October 16, 2022. Authorities said officers responded to a shooting on I-459 North where a motorist said that multiple shots were fired at his car. There was no one injured in the shooting.
One injured in Sunday morning hit and run
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.
Huntsville woman has $1.5 million bond following drug trafficking arrest
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon, a Huntsville woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. The North Alabama Drug Task Force arrested Brittney Simpson, 34 after finding a kilogram of cocaine and a kilogram of fentanyl during a search warrant at a home on Beaver Brook Place in Toney.
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting call came in around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane. HEMSI transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital. This story will be updated once there is more information.
Liz Hurley is at the race and excited for it to start
24-year-old woman killed in Saturday morning crash
19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run set to begin soon
Mason Sisk’s retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge
Thousands of people participated in the 19h annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
The 19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run has started
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run began with the Survivor’s walk at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and was followed by the 5k at 8:30 a.m. The 19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is back in person for the first time in three years. The run will begin near California Street Park and go throughout downtown Huntsville before ending where it started.
Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, the Huntsville City Council continued the preliminary steps of opening a dispensing site within corporate limits. On Oct. 12, a zoning ordinance was introduced to regulate where medical marijuana business could operate in the city. To open a dispensing site, there are key regulations that must be followed.
Local tutor weighs in on dropping ACT scores
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ACT scores are at their lowest in 30 years. Alabama’s current ACT average composite score is 18, making it lower than average. Local college prep tutor Chris Lawson says the pandemic is in part to blame. “We have noticed an actual decline in college readiness...
Mostly cloudy with passing showers for the morning
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Expect conditions to be mostly cloudy with passing showers for the morning. It will be a muggy afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Expect more showers and a few thunderstorms to develop later in the day as a cold front approaches from the north.
Sister Hazel to the take the stage in Rocket City
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sister Hazel been rocking since the ‘90s and don’t plan on quitting anytime soon. The band is taking the stage at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville on Saturday, October 22. With all of the original guys still playing together, these shows are...
