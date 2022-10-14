ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

MY 103.5

7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana

Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
MY 103.5

Planning The Move To Montana? Check Out These 5 Winters First

With people constantly moving to Montana for the scenery, and after a recent study came out regarding who was moving here and from where I decided to take the opportunity to let the out-of-staters realize the reality of Montana winters over the years. Just so they are aware of what they are getting themselves into.
96.3 The Blaze

What One Word Will Annoy a Montanan? Here are the Top 20 Answers

Growing up in Montana, it is hard to imagine living elsewhere. Sure, some people think the grass is greener in a bigger city or another state. But, I have always noticed that Montana tends to have a "long umbilical cord." Some Montanans may roam elsewhere, but they always seem to gravitate back home. Until you get outside of Montana, you never really hear our slight accent. Or never really noticed our way of saying specific phrases or words. And when you hear someone point out your Montana accent or word choice, you are taken back slightly.
Distinctly Montana

Montana’s Wild and Wooly Stagecoach Days

Montana’s Wild and Wooly Stagecoach Days A dozen passengers were aboard Gilmer, Salisbury & Company’s stagecoach as the six horses trotted leisurely up a long, wooded hill. Just as the road emerged from the timber a large gentleman with an enormous gun arose from the brush and ordered the driver to “hold up, sir!” ...
MY 103.5

Is This Popular Montana Vacation Destination In Trouble?

2021 was a record year for Yellowstone National Park with almost 4.5 million people visiting the popular destination. Of course, this is big business for several Montana towns that rely on tourism to make a living and feed their families. So hopes were high in 2022, especially with the park...
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana wants to be the next wine country

Rows of grapevines at Willow Mountain Winery in Corvallis, Montana. (Photo by Lena Beck) It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
CORVALLIS, MT
mtpr.org

The referendum on Montana's 'born alive' bill, explained

A controversial referendum on the November ballot with roots in the pro-life movement could have implications that extend beyond abortion rights. LR-131, a referendum for the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, would require doctors provide resuscitative care to infants born at any stage of development, or face penalties. Proponents of...
backcountryhunters.org

OCTOBER '22 MONTANA ELK UPDATE

It's 70 degrees today, rifle opener is on the horizon, fall colors are peaking and mountain snow is in the 10-day forecast! Things are changing rapidly in Montana, and elk management is no exception. Here's what your Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers has been up to and what's...
kvnutalk

Byron Bradley Kasperek – Cache Valley Daily

March 3, 1945 — October 15, 2022 (age 77) Byron Bradley Kasperek (Brad) passed away at age 77 on October 18, 2022 at his home. He was born March 3, 1945 in Wisconsin to Joe and Marge Kasperek. Brad married Kathie Kasperek on September 12, 1970 in Wendover, Nevada....
ELWOOD, UT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana’s Electronic Voting Software and the Communist Chinese

First, a little background. This story first caught my eye via The Daily Caller. Turns out an election software company in the US has ties to the Communist Chinese Party, and their top executive was recently arrested. A few days later, I spotted an article by Roy McKenzie for a relatively new conservative news website called "Western Montana News" reporting that Montana had a contract with that company for our electronic overseas voting.
