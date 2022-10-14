Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Blog: Rain moves in tonight, another round Monday evening
After a stellar weekend of weather across Hampton Roads changes arrive over the next few days – starting with rain tonight. A stationary front will drape itself across the region providing us with some rain overnight into Monday morning. Most of the rain tonight will be for those in...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms could become severe Monday afternoon, then a big temperature drop
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Sunday night! Scattered storms have started to move in ahead of a powerful cold front. Some storms Monday afternoon and evening could become strong to severe, then a big cool down will arrive. Scattered showers and storms continue throughout the night and into...
Cloudy, Windy Day Expected Sunday, but Could Snow Loom in Forecast for Monday?
Sunday will get off to a pleasant start for much of the Chicago area, but things are expected to change quickly, leading up to a weather system that could bring cooler temperatures and even snow to the region by Monday. To start with, sunny skies are expected across the region,...
blackchronicle.com
Travis Meyer’s Severe Weather, Winter Storm Update
TULSA, Oklahoma – Winter climate is transferring into Green Country this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for many of Northeast Oklahoma on Monday morning. The watch goes into impact at 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning and expires at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. The National Weather Service says two rounds of wintry precipitation are anticipated on Wednesday morning by Thursday afternoon. Sleet and freezing rain are anticipated with some mild snow doable. According to the National Weather Service, the incoming storm may convey as much as one inch of snow and sleet and round one-half of an inch of ice.
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
WHNT-TV
Cold Weather Is Coming – Be Prepared
Cold air is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. It has been some time since we have had temperatures this cold, so it is a good idea to review ways to stay safe during the cold. When temperatures fall to or below freezing, plants, crops, pipes, people and pets...
kyweathercenter.com
Some Serious Cold Air On The Way
Good Saturday to one and all. We have a cold front working across the state today and this is bringing the chance for a few showers and storms through Sunday. The big news continues to be the blast of cold coming in behind it. That air may challenge record lows in much of the region.
WSET
Fall Foliage Tracker: Widespread freeze could impact vibrant display after the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — This weekend will have beautiful fall colors along the higher elevations, a great weekend to enjoy a drive on the Blue Ridge. Temperatures will be pleasant in the low to mid-70s through Sunday. Changes will be coming next week as a cold front sweeps over...
Another cold front to sweep across North Carolina bringing below-average temperatures, fall-like weather
(WGHP) – The Piedmont Triad is expecting another cold front Thursday which will reinforce the cooler, fall-like weather we have been experiencing this month. October’s temperatures compared to normal In mid-October, the Piedmont Triad average high temperature is typically in the low 70s. So far, the Triad has seen nine days of below-average temperatures with […]
nypressnews.com
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight
Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
27 First News
Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much
(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
Map: Here’s how much rain to expect late Thursday into Friday
“The heavy rain may lead to pockets of urban street flooding.”. Massachusetts is in for some wet weather. The National Weather Service is forecasting that a strong cold front will move into the region late Thursday into Friday, bringing with it widespread rain totals of one to two inches. But the forecasters warned that some areas could see higher localized amounts as well as gusty winds.
WMTW
Thousands without power after heavy rain battered parts of Maine
YORK, Maine — Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,000 people are without power, as images of trees down on roadways begin to come into the WMTW newsroom. York County is experiencing more than 15,000 of...
WGME
Powerful storm set to pack a punch in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm system will bring a long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds to Maine, which will lead to flooding in spots as well as scattered power outages. Central Maine Power says it is prepared to respond in the event Thursday and Friday's wind and rainstorm...
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
This Year’s Predictions for Winter Weather in the Texas Panhandle
We are in the fall, but we know winter is coming. The winters in the Texas Panhandle are moody. So what can we expect?. What is winter going to look like in the Texas Panhandle?. According to the National Weather Service, it looks like the weather in the Texas Panhandle...
NBC12
Fall wildfire season begins Saturday in Virginia: What does that mean?
(WHSV) - Virginia’s fall wildfire season starts Saturday, Oct. 15 which means it’s the time of the year when burning is more dangerous due to several factors including weather. This time of the year brings periods of lower humidity that can be combined with gusty winds. This most...
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
Inside Nova
Counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
