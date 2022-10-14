Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
This trade would send DeMar DeRozan to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Bulls.
Phoenix Suns waive 23-year-old guard, local product Saben Lee
The Phoenix Suns waived guard Saben Lee on Thursday, according to NBA’s transactions page. The move comes after the 23-year-old Lee was signed to a training camp deal along with guard Adonis Arms on Tuesday. That type of contract does not take up one of the team’s 15 roster...
Wichita Eagle
Former KU guard Wiggins agrees to lucrative extension with NBA’s Golden State Warriors
Former University of Kansas men’s basketball shooting guard Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, the NBA team announced Saturday. Details of the agreement were not announced. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the extension will be for four years, $109 million. Wiggins...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NBC Sports
Delly, Okpala, Moneke make Kings' opening night roster
The Kings' opening night roster for the 2022-23 NBA season is set. On Saturday, the Kings announced who would be on the squad for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Forwards KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova made the cut...
Wichita Eagle
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
Charles Barkley isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Basketball Hall of Famer has agreed to a new 10-year contract with TNT to remain a part of Inside the NBA, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Barkley’s deal was set to expire in three years, so TNT added seven more years on the back end to tie him and the network together for another decade.
NBA・
Wichita Eagle
Doc Rivers Reacts to Isaiah Joe Landing With OKC Thunder
The Philadelphia 76ers’ first two big cuts of the offseason weren’t all that surprising. Two weeks ago, the Sixers waived the former G League MVP Trevelin Queen to knock the main roster down to 15 before the final two preseason games of the year. Following the Sixers’ preseason...
Wichita Eagle
LA Clippers Launch New ‘ClipperVision’ Streaming Service
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers are officially launching their very own streaming service. It's a move that will change the way fans watch basketball and likely have a ripple effect on the rest of the NBA. This venture, known as ClipperVision, is the very first direct-to-consumer streaming platform in the NBA.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Team Shows What the Future of Sports Broadcasting Could Be
Despite the major changes to the television landscape since cord cutting transformed the industry, sports broadcasting on the national level has remained relatively steady. National viewers can still find most of the sports they love on the same channels they've been on for decades. But it's viewers at the local...
Jeanie Buss Explains Why Lakers Extended Rob Pelinka’s Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers extended vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka’s contract in the offseason, a surprising decision considering the failures of the 2021-22 campaign. Pelinka took responsibility for the poor roster construction that derailed the Lakers’ season, promising to help the team regain a...
Suns’ Owner Sarver Plans to Keep LaLiga Club Mallorca
While Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver is selling his basketball franchises in the wake of his suspension by the NBA, Sportico has learned he is holding on to another major team, Real Club Deportivo Mallorca of the top-flight Spanish soccer league. Andy Kohlberg, Mallorca president and Sarver’s business partner of 20 years, said that the NBA report will not change how the club is managed going forward. “As President of Real Mallorca, I can assure all our stakeholders that the club has always been run in a professional manner, respecting the rights of all stakeholders regardless of gender, race, sexual...
'Competitive as ever': Phoenix Suns All-Star Chris Paul geared up for 18th NBA season
Another year, another offseason for Chris Paul, but this one was different. “Probably one of the coolest summers because little Chris got to work out with me,” said Paul in talking about his teenage son. The Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard appreciated that quality balance of family and basketball...
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Hawks must make to Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is a 10-year NBA veteran who’s brought his toughness and 3-and-D ability to seven different NBA teams. After the last two seasons of being a key starter on the Western Conference contender Suns, both the team and the player are ready to move on. The franchise has shut the 32-year-old down while it explores a Jae Crowder trade with several franchises, including the Atlanta Hawks. This deal could make a lot of sense for both teams, as the Suns look to get younger in the starting lineup with Cam Johnson and across the entire roster, and the Hawks look for veteran toughness and leadership to help Trae Young and company take the next step. Since this is such a good fit for both sides, here is the perfect Jae Crowder Suns-Hawks trade offer.
Phoenix Suns looking to get healthier going into season opener
Cameron Johnson shooting 3s. Landry Shamet handling the ball. Two very important players for the Phoenix Suns look as if they're progressing after missing the last two preseason games with injuries. "They didn't do anything physically today," Suns coach Monty Williams said after Friday's practice as Shamet has been out...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz
Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
Comments / 0