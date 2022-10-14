Tonight will be cool again with lows in the 50s and near 60. Saturday looks nice, dry and warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We are going to feel the humidity slowly rising through the weekend. Sunday will be our warmest day with highs in the mid 80s and dewpoints back in the 60s. We will see an increase of clouds with a chance for isolated showers, mainly later in the day. Ahead of powerful cold front, our humidity and temps will be higher. So, Monday will be muggy but mostly cloudy with the chance for some scattered showers. The front is expected to pass through South Mississippi on Monday, and we expect an big temperature drop. Highs may struggle to make it out of the 60s in parts of South MS next Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday. We could also see some rather chilly mornings in the 40s and possibly 30s next Wednesday and Thursday. If temperatures drop into the mid and lower 30s next week, we could see some frost for the first time this season.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO