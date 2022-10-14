ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prentiss, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast

Tonight will be cool again with lows in the 50s and near 60. Saturday looks nice, dry and warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We are going to feel the humidity slowly rising through the weekend. Sunday will be our warmest day with highs in the mid 80s and dewpoints back in the 60s. We will see an increase of clouds with a chance for isolated showers, mainly later in the day. Ahead of powerful cold front, our humidity and temps will be higher. So, Monday will be muggy but mostly cloudy with the chance for some scattered showers. The front is expected to pass through South Mississippi on Monday, and we expect an big temperature drop. Highs may struggle to make it out of the 60s in parts of South MS next Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday. We could also see some rather chilly mornings in the 40s and possibly 30s next Wednesday and Thursday. If temperatures drop into the mid and lower 30s next week, we could see some frost for the first time this season.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

1994 WLOX Flashback: Ghost stories from the Deason Home in Jones County

Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install...
JONES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy