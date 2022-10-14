Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after Mississippi lawmakers required every law enforcement agency in the state to change how they track and report crimes, fewer than half of those organizations have actually done that, according to data provided by the state’s department of public safety. The initiative, which...
WLOX
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
WLOX
Mississippi Renaissance Festival created with special needs children in mind, teaches about Medieval Europe
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Renaissance Festival allows people to travel back to the time of the Scottish War of Independence in the 1300s, a time of blacksmiths, dragons and vikings -- but this is a different type of festival with a specific audience in mind. “We utilize it...
WLOX
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Tonight will be cool again with lows in the 50s and near 60. Saturday looks nice, dry and warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We are going to feel the humidity slowly rising through the weekend. Sunday will be our warmest day with highs in the mid 80s and dewpoints back in the 60s. We will see an increase of clouds with a chance for isolated showers, mainly later in the day. Ahead of powerful cold front, our humidity and temps will be higher. So, Monday will be muggy but mostly cloudy with the chance for some scattered showers. The front is expected to pass through South Mississippi on Monday, and we expect an big temperature drop. Highs may struggle to make it out of the 60s in parts of South MS next Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday. We could also see some rather chilly mornings in the 40s and possibly 30s next Wednesday and Thursday. If temperatures drop into the mid and lower 30s next week, we could see some frost for the first time this season.
WLOX
1994 WLOX Flashback: Ghost stories from the Deason Home in Jones County
Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install...
WLOX
Three shooters, including slain teen, traded nearly 20 gunshots outside Bogalusa football game, police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Three shooters -- including the slain 15-year-old boy -- traded nearly 20 gunshots outside a stadium where Bogalusa High School was playing its homecoming football game, police said Saturday (Oct. 16). The Bogalusa Police Department said evidence gathered after the Friday night incident indicated the dead...
Comments / 0