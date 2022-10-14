Republicans Must Keep ’Biden Inflation’ as the No. 1 Issue in Their Campaign

Record-high inflation is killing families, killing working people, killing take-home pay, killing groceries on kitchen tables, and killing the economy — and everybody knows it. It is by far the no. 1 issue in the midterm elections. By far.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

No matter what President Biden might say, the inflation buck started with him and continues on him to this very day. Frankly, I don’t care what he says about this topic. A year ago he said there was no inflation, then he said it was transitory. Earlier in the summer, he said it was zero. Yesterday, he said it was 2 percent.andamp;nbsp;

All are completely fraudulent statements, and the country knows it.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Every Republican running in this election must keep stressing the Biden inflation as the no. 1 issue in their campaign. I know there are other issues, and I know there’s plenty of work to do on many fronts, but right now the cavalry must march to inflation war drums.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Any Democrat who voted for the so-called emergency relief spending bill in March 2021, or who voted for the out-of-control spending in the fraudulently named Inflation Reduction Act, or who supports the trillion-dollar cost of student loan cancellations must be hammered for supporting the Biden inflation that is wrecking families and the economy.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

That is the cavalry’s bugle call.andamp;nbsp;

I’m going to bet that of all the Democrats running for the Senate and the House, nearly 100 percent voted for Mr. Biden’s inflationary policies.andamp;nbsp;

With 25 days to go, the cavalry has to stay on this message. We’ve known this for quite a while, but the recent inflation reports on producer and consumer prices that came in much worse than expected put inflation once again squarely on the front burner.andamp;nbsp;

A Rasmussen Reports poll says 89 percent of Americans are concerned about inflation. A Gallup poll says 38 percent regard it as the no. 1 issue. Eighty-four percent say rising prices will be important in their vote. By the way, that includes 77 percent of Democrats.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Rasmussen’s likely voter poll shows that 60 percent believe the president’s policies are to blame for increased inflation. Digging deeper, 64 percent of whites, 60 percent of Blacks, and 66 percent of other minorities are very concerned about inflation in the Rasmussen poll.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Mr. Biden is out there telling people that “if Republicans win, inflation is going to get worse. It’s that simple.” Well, it’s not quite that simple, Mr. President.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Republicans did not vote for your big inflationary spending bills. Republicans did not support your student loan bailout. Nor do Republicans support your closing off the fossil fuel spigots with no permits, no pipelines, no fracking, but very high prices at the pump and at home. These were your failed Green New Deal policies.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Republicans didn’t vote for double-digit food price hikes, higher car prices, higher shelter prices, higher medical care prices, or higher services prices. Republicans did not vote for 18 straight months of falling real wages. These were Democratic bills, Democratic spending, Democratic borrowing, and Democratic failures.andamp;nbsp;

Am I being single-minded here? Yes, I am.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Many years ago, working for Ronald Reagan, I learned that effective political messaging should be short and simple. That’s what the cavalry needs right now.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Crime’s a big issue also. It favors the GOP. I don’t want to lose that. But, you know what’s also a big crime? Record inflation robbing people of their livelihoods, their family budgets, and their retirement savings. That’s a very big crime. Think of it.andamp;nbsp;

Of course, Mr. Biden wonandapos;t fess up to owning this issue. Yesterday, he tried to sell a 2 percent inflation rate, and then was properly pounded across social media.andamp;nbsp;

Overall inflation was 2 percent for the past three months because of plunging gas prices — mostly a function of Mr. Biden destroying the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the worst case of election-year political price-fixing I’ve ever seen. Of course, in the process he committed the crime of significantly weakening not only our economic security but our national security as well.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

The world knows full well that the CPI is up 8.2 percent for the past year and the PPI is up 8.5 percent.andamp;nbsp;

That’s not zero, Mr. President. That’s not even 2 percent. That’s more than 8 percent. I’m a numbers guy.andamp;nbsp;

So-called core CPI is up 6.6 percent, the highest in 40 years. Mortgage rates are through the roof. Housing once again is unaffordable. Blame it on inflation. Hang on a minute: Did he say, “If Republicans win, inflation will get worse”? Really?andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

When Mr. Biden was elected president, the inflation rate was barely above 1 percent. Did he say the economy would get worse under Republicans? Really?andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

The economy when Mr. Biden was inaugurated was growing at 6.5 percent. You think the Democrats would die for those kinds of numbers right now? Well, they had them, courtesy of President Trump. They should’ve just left things alone.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

But, no: Mr. Biden had to try big-government socialism. Radical climate change politics. Progressive lefty spending, taxing, and regulating. The idea that all businesses are bad and so is free enterprise.andamp;nbsp;

This was a Democratic experiment. It failed. So did open borders and illegal immigration. So did crazy race and gender theories in schools. So did defunding the police. So did playing footsie with America-hating dictators to get an extra barrel of oil.andamp;nbsp;

All this was part of the grand progressive socialist experiment. It all failed. Just like it always does. So, let me hear the inflation bugle from the cavalry.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

It is the winning issue that will put a check on all this progressive socialist nonsense. Don’t do it for Republicans. Don’t do it for Democrats. Do it for the country.andamp;nbsp;

Most of all, let that bugle play “Taps” for inflation.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.