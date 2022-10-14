ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

1-0-4-3, Wild: 3

(one, zero, four, three; Wild: three)

The Associated Press

PA Lottery

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

