Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

8-9-9, FB: 5

(eight, nine, nine; FB: five)

