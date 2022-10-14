ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bureau County, IL

1470 WMBD

Six arrested following West Peoria anti-violence detail

WEST PEORIA, Ill. – It might sound similar, but this time, police are working to crack down on crime in West Peoria. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says they worked with the mayor and city officials in West Peoria to conduct what they called a “significant saturation detail” late Friday night and early Saturday morning — similar to the Peoria Police Anti-Violence initiative details.
WEST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Sheriff: Suspect swerves at deputy to avoid traffic stop

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s authorities are identifying a man wanted in connection with an incident where he allegedly swerved his vehicle at a deputy trying to evade a traffic stop. According to preliminary details from Sheriff Chris Watkins, it all started early Thursday on North Western...
PEORIA, IL
wglc.net

Aurora man held on million dollar bond after TRI-Dent arrest

OTTAWA – An Aurora man is being held on a $1,000,000 bond after being arrested by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office following a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team investigation. Authorities took 24-year-old Dantryal D. Andrews into custody on Thursday and charged him with two counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine. Tri-Dent claims Andrews delivered over one gram of purported crack cocaine to agents on two separate occasions. He is currently being held at the LaSalle County Jail.
AURORA, IL
starvedrock.media

Habitual Drunken Driver Arrested After Crash In Ottawa

It appears its time to take away the keys from one Ottawa woman. Forty-three-year-old Kristina Clark was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday night for aggravated DUI involving an accident. Prosecutors say its Clark's 4th DUI charge. In fact a DUI case from last year in La Salle County is still unresolved.
OTTAWA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris Gas Station & Minooka Liquor Store Burglarized

Two businesses in Grundy County were burglarized on Friday morning. The Morris Police Department said they were called to a burglary that occurred at the BP Gas Station along Route 6 in Morris around 1:30 this morning. Police officials say the suspects broke a window to the business and stole...
MORRIS, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect with loaded gun sold heroin, meth, cocaine

A 49-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police say he had heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and a loaded gun. Tony Phillips faces five controlled-substance violation charges, four charges of failure to affix drug-tax stamps and a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, court records say. On Tuesday,...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Woman arrested on stolen car, resisting arrest charges

A Sterling woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Amy A. Dunham, age 40, was taken into custody on October 12 at about 1:11 p.m. after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle on W. Lynn Blvd. and Avenue E. She […]
STERLING, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found

MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony.
MAQUON, IL
25newsnow.com

Man dead after crash in Peoria County

PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - One victim was killed in an overnight crash in rural Peoria County overnight. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on US-24, approaching Strube Road near Kingston Mines. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed from the westbound through eastbound lanes into the south ditch and struck a tree. The Peoria County Coroner pronounced the driver dead. The victim is a man in his 40s or 50s, with a release expected Sunday.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle

GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Overnight crash in Peoria County leaves one dead

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning in Peoria County. It happened just after 2 a.m. on westbound Highway 24 at Strube Road. ISP says for unknown reasons the driver of a black Ford Edge crossed into the eastbound lanes, into...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Court documents: Aaron Rossi jailed for failed drug test as he awaits trial

Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi faces a Monday morning court hearing following his arrest for allegedly violating terms of his bond. According to court documents, the Bloomington man tested positive for marijuana on Sept. 7 — a violation of his conditions for pretrial release. He was arrested Friday morning and booked at the Knox County jail.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, October 14th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Devin Hepner on a Grundy County warrant for...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Firemen respond to fire at rural Mendota Ag facility

No significant damage to a rural Mendota corn dryer after a fire Sunday. The dryer caught fire after 11:30 at the Northern Partners facility north of town. Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said smoke was coming from the fifty foot structure when they arrived before noon. Corn had to be removed from...
MENDOTA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Kewanee man sentenced for drug charges

A Kewanee man, Wesley K. Jacobson, 41, of the 300 block of South Cottage Street, was sentenced Oct. 13, 2022 to 143 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. At...
KEWANEE, IL
starvedrock.media

Minor injuries in accident near Troy Grove Saturday night

State Police say that accident Saturday near Troy Grove involved three cars – not two as earlier reported. The collision occurred on northbound I-39 – after 7 – just north of the Troy Grove exit. Police say one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with...
TROY GROVE, IL

