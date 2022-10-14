ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 6 Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Match 6 Lotto” game were:

10-12-28-30-38-47

(ten, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $890,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

