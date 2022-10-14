Read full article on original website
pix11.com
Family grieves man fatally shot by police in NYC
Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together.
bronx.com
Lois Williams, 75, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Lois Williams. 790 Concourse Village West. Bronx, NY 10451. It was reported to...
pix11.com
Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop in Bronx: NYPD
An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen vehicle after a fellow cop was struck by the ride Sunday night in Soundview, according to authorities.
pix11.com
NYC sees spike in teen crimes
Teens have either been the suspects or victims in a number of crimes in NYC this year, police said.
NYPD searching for NYC man who robbed elderly woman trying to give him money
The New York Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an elderly woman in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. The woman is seen in a video falling to the ground.
Queens dad distraught over Rockaways subway train slaying of his teen son; ‘It always happens to the good kids’
The inconsolable father of a teen fatally shot inside inside a Queens subway car remembered the victim Saturday as a straight-A student with a bright future. Distraught dad Jeff Burnett smoked a cigarette as friends tried to comfort the man struggling with the Friday slaying of his 15-year-old son Jayjon aboard a Far Rockaway-bound A train in the middle of the afternoon. “I never had no ...
pix11.com
New book 'Filmed in Brooklyn' captures borough on the big screen
Brooklyn has played a starring role in the film scene for decades, and now a book is shining a spotlight on some of the borough's memorable turns on the big screen.
Police investigating shooting near Apollo Theater
Police responded to 125th and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
pix11.com
Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said.
Man steals backpack from woman, 67, who fainted at Queens subway station
A man robbed a woman of her bag after she passed out at a Queens subway station and then used her credit card to buy food at a Harlem burger joint, authorities said.
pix11.com
Boy died saving sister from hit-and-run driver on Long Island, family says
A 13-year-old boy is being remembered as a hero after his family says he died saving his sister from a hit-and-run driver on Long Island.
pix11.com
Central Park Boathouse faces unclear future
Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things.
pix11.com
Unity walk attempts to curb hate crimes
FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — As hate crimes in New York City increase, communities are looking for solutions to prevent the crimes from happening. One group believes that altering people’s beliefs may be the answer. Today, individuals from various racial and religious backgrounds came together in Flushing, Queens, to...
pix11.com
Manhattan borough president on crime, housing, migrants, and more
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss several issues facing the island, including gun violence, subway crime, congestion pricing, rising evictions, and the influx of migrants to New York City.
pix11.com
Pregnancy later in life
What women need to know about getting pregnant in their late 40's and 50's.
Brooklyn man kills girlfriend -- then jumps to his death, NYPD says
A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of ...
pix11.com
New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury
Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx "murder-for-hire" case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru.
Queens sibling rivalry boils over in bloodshed, leaving one Laurelton brother, 66, fatally shot, and older brother in custody
A longstanding sibling rivalry ended in bloodshed when a 73-year-old man shot his younger brother in their mother’s house Saturday morning, police and neighbors said. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in tree-lined Laurelton at about 7:50 a.m. found the younger brother, identified by neighbors as George Jacobs, 66, shot three times in the chest inside the single-family home on 230th ...
Suspect arrested in subway turnstile robbery in Queens
Police have arrested a suspect in a frightening crime in which a man pinned a young woman inside a full-height subway turnstile and robbed her.
Man dies after being shot, then run over by gunman in Bronx clash, NYPD says
This is the definition of overkill. A 33-year-old man was fatally shot and then run over by the same attackers during a bloody Saturday morning clash in the Bronx, cops said. “They shot him, came back and ran him over,” a woman who witnessed the carnage told the Daily News. “They really wanted him dead.” The victim was walking along Kelly St. near Westchester Ave. at about 8:15 a.m. when the ...
