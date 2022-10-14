ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Family grieves man fatally shot by police in NYC

Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. Funeral held for New Jersey 16-year-old...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Lois Williams, 75, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Lois Williams. 790 Concourse Village West. Bronx, NY 10451. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop in Bronx: NYPD

An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen vehicle after a fellow cop was struck by the ride Sunday night in Soundview, according to authorities. Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop …. An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

NYC sees spike in teen crimes

Teens have either been the suspects or victims in a number of crimes in NYC this year, police said. Teens have either been the suspects or victims in a number of crimes in NYC this year, police said. Stomp Out Bullying founder on pushing back against …. As National Bullying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens dad distraught over Rockaways subway train slaying of his teen son; ‘It always happens to the good kids’

The inconsolable father of a teen fatally shot inside inside a Queens subway car remembered the victim Saturday as a straight-A student with a bright future. Distraught dad Jeff Burnett smoked a cigarette as friends tried to comfort the man struggling with the Friday slaying of his 15-year-old son Jayjon aboard a Far Rockaway-bound A train in the middle of the afternoon. “I never had no ...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

New book 'Filmed in Brooklyn' captures borough on the big screen

Brooklyn has played a starring role in the film scene for decades, and now a book is shining a spotlight on some of the borough’s memorable turns on the big screen. New book ‘Filmed in Brooklyn’ captures borough on …. Brooklyn has played a starring role in...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said. Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: …. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said.
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Central Park Boathouse faces unclear future

Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things. Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things. Funeral held for New Jersey 16-year-old killed near …. Hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Unity walk attempts to curb hate crimes

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — As hate crimes in New York City increase, communities are looking for solutions to prevent the crimes from happening. One group believes that altering people’s beliefs may be the answer. Today, individuals from various racial and religious backgrounds came together in Flushing, Queens, to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Manhattan borough president on crime, housing, migrants, and more

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss several issues facing the island, including gun violence, subway crime, congestion pricing, rising evictions, and the influx of migrants to New York City. Manhattan borough president on crime, housing, migrants, …. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Pregnancy later in life

What women need to know about getting pregnant in their late 40's and 50's. What women need to know about getting pregnant in their late 40's and 50's. Moose on the Loose: New York football teams giving …. Five games into the regular season and the Giants and Jets have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man kills girlfriend -- then jumps to his death, NYPD says

A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of ...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury

Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx “murder-for-hire” case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru. New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury. Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx “murder-for-hire” case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens sibling rivalry boils over in bloodshed, leaving one Laurelton brother, 66, fatally shot, and older brother in custody

A longstanding sibling rivalry ended in bloodshed when a 73-year-old man shot his younger brother in their mother’s house Saturday morning, police and neighbors said. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in tree-lined Laurelton at about 7:50 a.m. found the younger brother, identified by neighbors as George Jacobs, 66, shot three times in the chest inside the single-family home on 230th ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Man dies after being shot, then run over by gunman in Bronx clash, NYPD says

This is the definition of overkill. A 33-year-old man was fatally shot and then run over by the same attackers during a bloody Saturday morning clash in the Bronx, cops said. “They shot him, came back and ran him over,” a woman who witnessed the carnage told the Daily News. “They really wanted him dead.” The victim was walking along Kelly St. near Westchester Ave. at about 8:15 a.m. when the ...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy