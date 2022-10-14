Read full article on original website
Zeldin visits pizza shop in an Albany neighborhood where crime is up and calls for change
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, visited his favorite pizza shop near the State Capitol on Friday for a slice — and to talk about concerns about rising crime. Frank Scavio and his family run the shop — Paesan’s Pizza, a popular spot just blocks...
Albany mayor after Republican’s visit: Zeldin has not been there for us
Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin brought his campaign for New York governor to Albany on Friday. Keeping his focus on public safety as he runs against Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, Zeldin appeared at a pizzeria on Ontario Street — in a neighborhood that has struggled with a raft of shootings and other crime in recent months. Polls show crime is one of the top issues on voters’ minds in the midterm elections, but Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Zeldin’s approach misses the mark. Sheehan, a third-term Democrat who supports Hochul’s campaign, spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.
Save our Democracy Rally at Catskill Point on Monday, October 17
Musicians Natalie Merchant, Simi Stone, James Felice and Berkshire Bateria are set to perform at the Save our Democracy Rally at Catskill Point on Monday, October 17, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.. Located on 1 Main Street, Catskill, NY, this event aims to articulate the vision of the local Democratic candidates who are seeking to support women’s rights, protect voting rights and to create a more diverse and inclusive New York State.
Bizarre Events At New York’s Capital Building [WATCH]
Halloween items and decorations have been available in stores for weeks! From pumpkin spice latte to inflatables, there is something for everyone to celebrate the spooky season with. But one of the best traditions this time of the year is taking a haunted tour or hayride and there is one that may be worth a road trip.
Deadly Arsenal of Explosives Found in Car! Two Arrested in Albany County!
Some good police work during a relatively routine traffic stop in Albany County on Monday evening may have prevented a much worse, perhaps even deadlier incident further down the road. "When officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the vehicle they located numerous illegal knifes, a rifle (ghost gun),...
Women in Need hosts New Member Mixer
Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) is holding a new member mixer on Thursday October 27 for those interested in becoming members. WIN is a non-profit that aids women and families in surrounding counties.
Albany ranked best place to live in NY, 21st in US
Albany has been ranked the best place to live in New York, according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report rankings. Overall, Albany was ranked the 21st best place to live in the United States after analyzing 150 metro areas.
Party at former bank shut down by Troy police
Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
Officials say deadly drug doesn't discriminate: "Assume everything is laced with fentanyl"
ALBANY — Earlier this week, a traffic stop in Albany resulted in a man arrested on gun and drug related charges. This wasn't an ordinary traffic stop. Upon seeing emergency lights from an Albany Sheriff's Deputy vehicle, the suspect sped up, striking another vehicle, proceeding to exit his car and run until he was apprehended.
Top TAKE 5 prize, nearly $13,000, sold in Latham Stewart's
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — There's a new lottery winner in the Capital Region. The New York Lottery announced Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October 15 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $12,965.00, was purchased at Stewart's Shops #210, located at 605 Loudon Road in Latham.
Pandemic disproportionately impacts female educators, per UAlbany study
A new study done by researchers at the University at Albany (UAlbany) found that female educators had a more disproportionate impact compared to their male counterparts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Police arrest Berlin man for unlawful imprisonment
BERLIN, N.Y. — On Oct. 11, New York State Police of Sand Lake arrested Mark S. Ring, 32, of Berlin. Ring was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment. On Oct. 4, Troopers received a complaint from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department in Vermont, identifying...
Man arrested twice in one day on DWI charges, say State Police
HADLEY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Hadley man was arrested twice in one day, accused of DWI. According to State Police, at around 9:16 AM on October 13th, troopers responded to Wilton Mountain Road in Corinth, NY, for the reports of a pickup off the roadway. 37-year-old Jeffrey R. Nadeau was arrested after State Police say he was in the driver seat after his truck struck a utility pole. He was arrested for DWI, with a reported B.A.C of 0.17%, according to State Police. He was issued tickets and released.
Pittsfield inmate released to pre-trial custody
A Pittsfield man who was in pre-trial custody for about a month because his GPS monitoring device ran out of a charge, was ordered to be let go, pending trial. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, prosecutors asked for Seneca Jermaine Gillyard to be held in pre-trial custody because his tracking bracelet died for several hours, putting him in violation of the terms of his probation.
Psychic medium coming to Albany Rural Cemetery
Following last October's sold-out presentation, psychic medium Michele Lyons Polito will once again discuss all things paranormal at the Albany Rural Cemetery's historic chapel on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
Galway man accused of pointing loaded gun at victim during domestic incident
GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. Scott A. Johnson, 45, was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident. Johnson is accused of pointing a loaded handgun at a victim during the domestic dispute.
NY could be the sixth state to allow composting human remains
Albany, N.Y. — Wes Dingman, a former physician who once learned human anatomy through donated bodies, wants to return the favor. He and his wife plan to gift their remains to a medical school when they die. After that? The 90-year-old Queensbury resident wants to be compressed into hundreds...
Galway man accused of pointing handgun during fight
A Galway man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed an illegally owned handgun at someone during a domestic dispute.
Upstate New York Man Allegedly Stabbed Landlord Over TV Remote
One man was stabbed, and the other was arrested on Monday, October 10th in Hudson, New York. According to the Hudson Police Department, a 52-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his landlord on Monday around 5 p.m. in Columbia County. According to News 10, police responded to...
Two arrested, stolen firearm recovered after Albany traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two people face weapons charges following a stop for a minor traffic infraction Friday in Albany. While patrolling in the City of Albany, Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a Ford Focus in the area of Hunter Street and Colby Street for a minor traffic infraction. During...
