Albany, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wamc.org

Albany mayor after Republican’s visit: Zeldin has not been there for us

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin brought his campaign for New York governor to Albany on Friday. Keeping his focus on public safety as he runs against Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, Zeldin appeared at a pizzeria on Ontario Street — in a neighborhood that has struggled with a raft of shootings and other crime in recent months. Polls show crime is one of the top issues on voters’ minds in the midterm elections, but Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Zeldin’s approach misses the mark. Sheehan, a third-term Democrat who supports Hochul’s campaign, spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.
ALBANY, NY
NYS Music

Save our Democracy Rally at Catskill Point on Monday, October 17

Musicians Natalie Merchant, Simi Stone, James Felice and Berkshire Bateria are set to perform at the Save our Democracy Rally at Catskill Point on Monday, October 17, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.. Located on 1 Main Street, Catskill, NY, this event aims to articulate the vision of the local Democratic candidates who are seeking to support women’s rights, protect voting rights and to create a more diverse and inclusive New York State.
CATSKILL, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Bizarre Events At New York’s Capital Building [WATCH]

Halloween items and decorations have been available in stores for weeks! From pumpkin spice latte to inflatables, there is something for everyone to celebrate the spooky season with. But one of the best traditions this time of the year is taking a haunted tour or hayride and there is one that may be worth a road trip.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Party at former bank shut down by Troy police

Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Top TAKE 5 prize, nearly $13,000, sold in Latham Stewart's

LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — There's a new lottery winner in the Capital Region. The New York Lottery announced Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October 15 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $12,965.00, was purchased at Stewart's Shops #210, located at 605 Loudon Road in Latham.
LATHAM, NY
Troy Record

State Police arrest Berlin man for unlawful imprisonment

BERLIN, N.Y. — On Oct. 11, New York State Police of Sand Lake arrested Mark S. Ring, 32, of Berlin. Ring was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment. On Oct. 4, Troopers received a complaint from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department in Vermont, identifying...
BERLIN, NY
WRGB

Man arrested twice in one day on DWI charges, say State Police

HADLEY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Hadley man was arrested twice in one day, accused of DWI. According to State Police, at around 9:16 AM on October 13th, troopers responded to Wilton Mountain Road in Corinth, NY, for the reports of a pickup off the roadway. 37-year-old Jeffrey R. Nadeau was arrested after State Police say he was in the driver seat after his truck struck a utility pole. He was arrested for DWI, with a reported B.A.C of 0.17%, according to State Police. He was issued tickets and released.
HADLEY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield inmate released to pre-trial custody

A Pittsfield man who was in pre-trial custody for about a month because his GPS monitoring device ran out of a charge, was ordered to be let go, pending trial. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, prosecutors asked for Seneca Jermaine Gillyard to be held in pre-trial custody because his tracking bracelet died for several hours, putting him in violation of the terms of his probation.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Galway man accused of pointing loaded gun at victim during domestic incident

GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. Scott A. Johnson, 45, was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident. Johnson is accused of pointing a loaded handgun at a victim during the domestic dispute.
GALWAY, NY
WRGB

Two arrested, stolen firearm recovered after Albany traffic stop

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two people face weapons charges following a stop for a minor traffic infraction Friday in Albany. While patrolling in the City of Albany, Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a Ford Focus in the area of Hunter Street and Colby Street for a minor traffic infraction. During...
ALBANY, NY

