Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

04-10-15-17-35

(four, ten, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Midday’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Midday” game were:. 03-10-12-15-17-18-19-22-23-24-48-50-56-58-59-64-68-72-79-80, BE: 72. (three, ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: seventy-two)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

NJ Lottery

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Monday:. (six, two, six; Fireball: three) (eight, four, four, two; Fireball: three)
LOTTERY
The Associated Press

Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much. The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how powerful that campaign spending is in one of the nation’s highest-profile races for governor. One candidate has spent more money than any other gubernatorial nominee ever in Pennsylvania, and the other has spent less than any other major party nominee in at least the past two decades. The money raised by Shapiro has enabled him to run TV ads every day dating to April, helping him lead in polling since the race began. In recent days, Mastriano began running his first TV ad since he won the GOP primary in May, even as he complains that the national party isn’t coming to his help. Mastriano still predicts victory and touts his campaign as an unrivaled grassroots operation, but he also acknowledges that he is being hammered in the race for donations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race. But the 37-year-old Atlanta businessman could help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Oliver is the third name on the ballot in the marquee matchup between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. In most states, that make would Oliver an afterthought. But Georgia law requires an outright majority to win statewide office. With polls suggesting a tight contest between Warnock and Walker, it may not take a considerable share of the vote for Oliver to force a runoff, potentially repeating the 2020 scenario when Georgia’s two runoffs helped Democrats secure narrow control on Capitol Hill. “I don’t have any interest in partisan bickering. I owe no allegiance to either party. I only owe allegiance to you, the voter,” Oliver said Sunday night on an Atlanta debate stage, as he urged Georgia voters to “send a message” to the two major parties by denying both Warnock and Walker a first-round victory.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. “It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.” Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law. The juror took the decision well, he said.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation’s first trial over a state’s ban on gender-confirming care for children began in Arkansas on Monday, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youths championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody is hearing evidence and testimony over the law he temporarily blocked last year that would prohibit doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old. It also prevents doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such care. If the law takes effect, doctors who violate the ban could lose their licenses or face other professional disciplinary measures and could be sued. The families of four transgender youths and two doctors who provide gender-confirming care want Moody to strike down the law, saying it is unconstitutional because it discriminates against transgender youths, intrudes on parents’ rights to make medical decisions for their children, and infringes on doctors’ free speech rights. The trial is expected to last at least a week.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Derrick Van Orden was among the thousands of people who went to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally headlined by then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Afterward, Van Orden was photographed on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, where rioters violently breached the building in one of American democracy’s darkest days.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began watching the suspect after receiving tips and stopped him in a car at about 2 a.m. in the Central Valley city, where five of the shootings took place, Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a news conference. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was dressed in black, had a mask around his neck, had a gun and “was out hunting,” McFadden alleged. “We are sure we stopped another killing,” he added.
STOCKTON, CA
The Associated Press

Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison, officials said. He died and officials are investigating the death as a homicide. Lutts also was seriously injured and taken to an outside hospital, while Smith was moved to an isolation unit while the case is investigated. Coleman had been serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole from Yolo County assault and robbery charges after two previous burglary convictions. While in prison he was sentenced to an additional 12 years for voluntary manslaughter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Smoky Mountain campground reopens after 9-year shutdown

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A campground at Great Smoky Mountains National Park that has been closed for nine years has been reopened, park officials said. Look Rock Campground is a 68-site facility that provides camping along one of the park’s most scenic drive, according to Superintendent Cassius Cash.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, said in a statement Friday that the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.” Stevens joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
JUNEAU, AK
The Associated Press

Wildfire in southwest Washington prompts evacuation orders

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, grew rapidly on Sunday, prompting authorities to order evacuations as the blaze sent up a plume of white smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon. Dubbed the Nakia Creek Fire, the blaze in eastern Clark County was burning in rugged terrain of brush and timber and had charred an estimated 2,000 acres (780 hectares) by Sunday afternoon, said Ryan Rodruck, a spokesman for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Residents of an estimated 1,000 homes were under evacuation orders, Rodruck said. The state issued a mobilization order allowing any firefighting agency to dispatch resources to the blaze, he said. The Clark Emergency Services Agency expanded evacuation zones into the rural outskirts of the cities of Camas and Washougal, The Columbian reported.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

