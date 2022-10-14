Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
04-10-15-17-35
(four, ten, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
04-10-15-17-35
(four, ten, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0