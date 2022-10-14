ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Mark Wahlberg leaves California to give kids ‘a better life’

By Christine Samra
 2 days ago

Mark Wahlberg has traded the Golden State for the Silver State.

In a recent interview on “The Talk,” Wahlberg opened up about moving his family to Nevada to give his kids “a better life.”

Pet of the Week: Sharky

“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” he said. “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Wahlberg is married to model Rhea Durham and the couple has four children.

Last spring, the Wahlbergs put their 12-bedroom and 20-bath Beverly Park estate on the market for $87.5 million dollars.

The Boston native said he’s excited to give his kids a fresh start and says there is “lots of opportunity” in Nevada.

Mark Wahlberg has left the Hills. Wahlberg who was a guest on "The Talk" on Tuesday said that he and his wife Rhea Durham, decided to move their family to Nevada to give them a "better life." Wahlberg has been married to Durham for 13 years and they have 4 children ranging in ages 12 to 18. According to TMZ, Wahlberg's Beverly Hills home which has 12 bedrooms and 20-bathrooms on 6 acres, was listed for sale in April for $87.5 million.
KGET

KGET

