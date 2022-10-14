Read full article on original website
Bristol-based clothing brand raising money to support fallen officers’ families
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol-based clothing store DK Movement is just one of the many local businesses doing what they can to support the families of two city officers who were shot and killed in the line of duty last week. Ofc. Alex Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte were killed...
Bristol sergeant’s mortgage to be paid off following death
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to paying off the mortgages of fallen first responders, is taking on the mortgage of an officer killed Wednesday in Bristol. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, had been on the force for a decade before he was shot and killed alongside 34-year-old Officer Alex […]
Suspect fired more than 80 rounds at Bristol police officers: inspector general report
The suspect who shot and killed two Bristol police officers and wounded another fired more than 80 rounds at them, according to the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General's preliminary report.
NBC Connecticut
Light Display Pays Tribute to Fallen Bristol Officers
As Connecticut continues to process the loss of two Bristol Police officers, a family in nearby Plainville is doing their part to honor their sacrifice by incorporating blue lights temporarily into their elaborate Christmas display. “I was kind of in shock, because we don’t live that far from it and...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Tributes pour in for Bristol officers killed in the line of duty
(WTNH) – As the state prepares to say goodbye to the two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty, many tributes are pouring in from across the state and country. We are honoring Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy by showing those tributes.
NBC Connecticut
Cross at Holy Land in Waterbury Lit Up Blue to Honor Fallen Bristol Officers
The cross at Holy Land USA in Waterbury is being lit up blue to honor the two officers who were shot and killed in Bristol last week. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy died after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
Washington Examiner
Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired
The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut. Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was the shooter who was ultimately killed when officers returned fire. His younger brother Nathan was wounded. "Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds,...
Fundraising, memorials for fallen Bristol officers continue to grow
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department continues to grow by the hour as people stop and pay their respects. They’re honoring Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Alec Iurato was also injured in the incident. […]
NBC Connecticut
Foundation to Pay Off Mortgage on Sergeant DeMonte's Home
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that they will pay off the mortgage on Sgt. Dustin DeMonte's home after he died in the line of duty in Bristol. DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the force. He's a dad of two young kids with a third on the way. The...
Wounded CT officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
Investigation continues into shooting that killed 2 Bristol officers; Body camera footage released
BRISTOL, Conn. — As officials continue to investigate a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, new details were released over the weekend. Friday night, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the cause of death for the two fallen officers and one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting.
Friend remembers fallen Bristol police officer as one who 'truly did protect and serve'
BRISTOL, Conn. — As police departments across Connecticut and the country mourn the loss of two Bristol police officers and the injury of another in a shooting, a friend of one of the fallen is sharing memories of their friendship. Alexander Cugno first met Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, as...
NBC Connecticut
House of Heroes CT Helps Current U.S. Army Reserve Captain in Manchester
Serving those who serve our country. House of Heroes Connecticut does just that across the state by providing free home repairs to military veterans. From yard work, to painting, and everything in between, it was a busy Saturday morning in one Manchester neighborhood. "To give back. It's really the least...
Bodycam shows wounded Connecticut cop shoot ambush suspect
BRISTOL, Conn. — (AP) — In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer's bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal.
Metro-North train strikes tractor-trailer in Waterbury: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. — Metro-North train service from Waterbury to Naugatuck is halted after a train struck a tractor-trailer in Waterbury, the train service said Monday morning. The 10:45 a.m. train from Waterbury to Bridgeport is also delayed, according to Metro-North. The crash happened at a railroad crossing located at...
Register Citizen
Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy in Connecticut
Officials say the bear attacked a 10-year-old boy, sending him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Register Citizen
Hamden firefighters fight blaze at old Hamden Middle School
HAMDEN — A fire broke out in the old Hamden Middle School Sunday, according to officials. In a Twitter post, the Hamden Fire Department said firefighters responded to the abandoned building at 560 Newhall St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. after smoke was reported billowing out of the structure's fifth floor.
Old Lyme crash kills Darien man
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
