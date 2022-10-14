ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

WTNH

Bristol sergeant’s mortgage to be paid off following death

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to paying off the mortgages of fallen first responders, is taking on the mortgage of an officer killed Wednesday in Bristol. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, had been on the force for a decade before he was shot and killed alongside 34-year-old Officer Alex […]
NBC Connecticut

Light Display Pays Tribute to Fallen Bristol Officers

As Connecticut continues to process the loss of two Bristol Police officers, a family in nearby Plainville is doing their part to honor their sacrifice by incorporating blue lights temporarily into their elaborate Christmas display. “I was kind of in shock, because we don’t live that far from it and...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cross at Holy Land in Waterbury Lit Up Blue to Honor Fallen Bristol Officers

The cross at Holy Land USA in Waterbury is being lit up blue to honor the two officers who were shot and killed in Bristol last week. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy died after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
WATERBURY, CT
Washington Examiner

Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired

The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut. Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was the shooter who was ultimately killed when officers returned fire. His younger brother Nathan was wounded. "Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds,...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Fundraising, memorials for fallen Bristol officers continue to grow

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department continues to grow by the hour as people stop and pay their respects. They’re honoring Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Alec Iurato was also injured in the incident. […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Foundation to Pay Off Mortgage on Sergeant DeMonte's Home

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that they will pay off the mortgage on Sgt. Dustin DeMonte's home after he died in the line of duty in Bristol. DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the force. He's a dad of two young kids with a third on the way. The...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Metro-North train strikes tractor-trailer in Waterbury: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Metro-North train service from Waterbury to Naugatuck is halted after a train struck a tractor-trailer in Waterbury, the train service said Monday morning. The 10:45 a.m. train from Waterbury to Bridgeport is also delayed, according to Metro-North. The crash happened at a railroad crossing located at...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden firefighters fight blaze at old Hamden Middle School

HAMDEN — A fire broke out in the old Hamden Middle School Sunday, according to officials. In a Twitter post, the Hamden Fire Department said firefighters responded to the abandoned building at 560 Newhall St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. after smoke was reported billowing out of the structure's fifth floor.
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

Old Lyme crash kills Darien man

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
OLD LYME, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
BROOKLYN, CT
