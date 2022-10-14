Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 2 Evening” game were:
7-4, Wild: 3
(seven, four; Wild: three)
