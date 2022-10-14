Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Trick or treat hours for Halloween 2022
ILLINOIS (WAND) — Halloween is nearly here! WAND has reached out to community officials across central Illinois to confirm trick or treat times. As a reminder, it is generally good practice to skip houses with porch lights that have been turned off. Arcola: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on...
WAND TV
New Chambana Proud tee asks people to pick 'Champaign-Urbana' or 'Urbana-Champaign'
(WAND) - New t-shirts launching Monday at the Chambana Proud store are asking people to take sides. Is it Champaign-Urbana or Urbana-Champaign?. “We get this question at least once a week,” said Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement for Visit Champaign County.“There seems to be a divide based on whom you ask, so we thought a t-shirt might serve as an informal poll on what the community thinks.”
WAND TV
Champaign Urbana tees
agupdate.com
Cattle show meeting leads to fairground wedding
Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Saturday is move over day in Illinois
Move-over day is Saturday across the country and in Illinois. Illinois State Police are pleading with the public to obey the law. Illinois State Trooper Josh Korando says the law has been in effect for more than two decades now, but some drivers still aren’t getting the message. He...
wlds.com
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash
southernillinoisnow.com
Eight fire departments battle 50 acre fire southwest of Mt. Vernon
Eight fire departments battled a fire that burned about 50 acres of soybean field stubble in a field fire in the 9000 block of East Bakerville Road southwest of Mt. Vernon Friday afternoon. Jefferson County Fire Protection District officials say the fire started as a controlled burn of tree stumps...
WAND TV
Lincoln High School Volleyball thriving as underdog
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln High School volleyball won six games or less each season from 2018 to 2020. But this season, Lincoln has thrived as an underdog. The Railsplitters sit at 26-6 and have their eyes set on a deep postseason run.
Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
WAND TV
Names of officers involved in shooting released by Decatur Police
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that happened on October 12. Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed after a traffic stop turned violent. The suspect was identified as Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur,...
WAND TV
Decatur fire crews respond to Sunday morning house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the coroner of N. College and Waggoner, Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived on the scene at 11:28 a.m. to a story and a half vacant house with heavy fire coming from the upstairs windows.
fox32chicago.com
Earthquakes in Illinois? State encourages residents to participate in 'Shake Out' on Thursday
CHICAGO - Earthquakes are not common in Illinois, but they can happen, and the state wants you to be prepared. On October 20, residents are invited to take part in the 2022 International ShakeOut Day of Action. People in the Central United States will participate in earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m.
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
Demolition at old Pillsbury Mills site moves forward after environmental testing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Deconstruction of an old factory in Springfield is continuing after a test found only small amounts of toxic materials. A recent environmental test conducted by Fehr Graham at the old Pillsbury Mills site found very negligible amounts of asbestos in the buildings and no industrial contaminants in the soil, but low […]
wglt.org
County clerks fight back amid election disinformation at Bloomington event
McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael referenced a quote from anchorman Howard Beale in the 1976 movie “Network” when she said, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any longer.”. That’s how she began an election question and answer session and voting...
Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
Herald & Review
Decatur parolee caught dealing drugs, police report
DECATUR — A 49-year-old Decatur man about to finish parole for drug dealing offenses was caught dealing again with 7 pounds of cannabis in his home, police report. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said Illinois Department of Corrections parole officers dropped in for a surprise visit at Marcellious A. Blue’s Pythian Avenue apartment at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7.
I-74 eastbound reopen after crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After being closed because of a crash obstructing the right lane, I-74 eastbound near St. Joseph is reopened, Illinois State Police said. The crash occurred earlier this afternoon around mile marker 188.
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
