Catherine J. “Cathy” Morris
Catherine J. “Cathy” Morris, 86, of Buchanan, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Friday, October 14, 2022. Catherine Jeanette Crutcher was born Sunday, March 22, 1936, in Model, Tennessee, to the late G.W. Crutcher and the late Jewel Hicks Crutcher. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Thomas Bryan Morris.
Virginia Ann Redden
Virginia Ann Redden, 88, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Virginia was born Sunday, February 18, 1934, in Big Sandy, Tennessee, to the late Edgar Gaylon DeBruce and the late Annie Lee Hollingsworth DeBruce. She retired as the co-owner of...
Michelle Johnson
Michelle Johnson, 67, of Jackson, Tennessee, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her residence. Michelle was born Friday, February 18, 1955, in Kennett, Missouri, to the late Milford B. “M.B.” Johnson and the late Anna Mae Childress Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers: Ron Johnson, Rickie Johnson, and Rudy Johnson; and one niece: Allison Bryant.
City Of Paris Pickleball Tourney Winners Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Pickleball is here to stay. With sponsor Dynamix, the city of Paris held a pickleball tournament at the courts at Eiffel Tower Park. With the lighting at the park, the matches could be played day or night. There are several mens’ and womens’ Pickleball leagues set up. Call the Paris Civic Center for more information.
Literacy Council To Discuss Imagination Library
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Literacy Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Rehabilitation Center at 1108 Tyson Ave. in Paris (next to the Driver’s Education and Henry County Extension Service building). On the agenda is a continued discussion of the future of the Imagination Library in...
Larry T. Raines
Larry T. Raines, 73, of Buchanan, Tennessee, formerly of Puryear, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Raines was born Sunday, June 19, 1949, in Paris, Tennessee. Mr. Raines was a longtime member of Birds Creek Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Korea during...
Tornadoes Rebound From First Loss With Style
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City of Friday night looked a lot like the Tornadoes of the first six weeks of the season. Rebounding from its lone loss of the season to Westview two weeks ago, ninth-ranked UC ran over, around, and through outmanned Camden in a 55-14 romp at War Memorial Stadium.
Murray Team Wins CrappieUSA Classic On Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.–A father and son team from Murray won the pro side of the weekend’s CrappieUSA Classic on Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. Terry Adams and Terry Adams won with a two-day total weight of 22.77 pounds. Coming in second place is TJ Todd and Brian Hatch with...
Fall Fun In Store At Cottage Grove Fall Festival
Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Do you love Fall, y’all? The Cottage Grove Fall Festival will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, October 20 at Cardinal Park and there will be plenty of Fall activities. Activities will include a giant marshamallow roast, pumpkin carving contest, largest pumpkin contest, pumpkin...
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
Milling & Paving Of Paris City Streets Next Week
Paris, Tenn.–The City of Paris Street Department will begin milling and paving the week of October 17, 2022 and will continue until all streets listed below have been completed. Anticipated completion date is October 31, 2022 (weather permitting). Milling/Paving Paving Only. Irvine Street Wall Street. Irvine Street Brooks Street.
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
UTM First Diversity Workshop For Educators Set This Week
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Educator Preparation Program will present its inaugural diversity workshop titled “All of Us for All of Them: Our ONLY Path to OUR Success,” 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Boiling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium. The workshop is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
