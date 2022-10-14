Read full article on original website
wcsjnews.com
Two More People Pass Away From Covid-19 in LaSalle County
Two more people have passed away from Covid-19 in LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Health Department said a female in her 30’s and a male in his 50’s are the latest to pass away. There have been a total of four hundred ninety-four COVID-19 related deaths in LaSalle...
starvedrock.media
Firemen respond to fire at rural Mendota Ag facility
No significant damage to a rural Mendota corn dryer after a fire Sunday. The dryer caught fire after 11:30 at the Northern Partners facility north of town. Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said smoke was coming from the fifty foot structure when they arrived before noon. Corn had to be removed from...
wcsjnews.com
Minooka Police Investigating Attempted Gun Store Burglary
The Minooka Police Department responded to MMI Guns on Mondamin Street for an attempted burglary that occurred around 5:30 tonight. Police officials say four individuals tried breaking into the gun business, but were unsuccessful. Once police arrived, the four fled in a vehicle and no arrest were made. An ISPERN...
Northern Illinois University student found dead in school building
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Northern Illinois Student was found dead in Patterson Hall Friday. The student died at approximately 1 p.m. in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to the Northern Star. The cause of death is currently unknown, as is the student’s identity. NIU Police, along with paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department, […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release information On A Recent Shooting, 2 People Shot After Multiple Suspects Shoot At A Local Residence.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release information On A Recent Shooting, 2 People Shot After Multiple Suspects Shoot At A Local Residence.
wglc.net
Aurora man held on million dollar bond after TRI-Dent arrest
OTTAWA – An Aurora man is being held on a $1,000,000 bond after being arrested by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office following a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team investigation. Authorities took 24-year-old Dantryal D. Andrews into custody on Thursday and charged him with two counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine. Tri-Dent claims Andrews delivered over one gram of purported crack cocaine to agents on two separate occasions. He is currently being held at the LaSalle County Jail.
wglc.net
Illinois Commerce Commission approves safety upgrades for LaSalle County rail crossings
STREATOR – The Illinois Commerce Commission approved an agreement to move forward with highway-rail crossing safety improvements projects in LaSalle County. The Agreement requires the Norfolk Southern Railway Company to install automatic warning devices at three locations, including in Kangley, East 950th Road near Streator, and Main Street in Lostant. The total cost for the new automatic devices is $1,136,511. Illinois Commerce Commission staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Funds be used to pay up to 95% of the signal design and installation costs. Norfolk Southern will pay all remaining costs as well as all future operating and maintenance costs.
wglc.net
TRI-Dent finds over 200lbs of cannabis during I-80 traffic stop
PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized over 200lbs of purported cannabis during a traffic stop on I-80 in Bureau County on Thursday. According to authorities, they stopped a truck for allegedly speeding, and during an investigation that involved a free air sniff from a Trident K9, and search was made of the vehicle. Agents allegedly located six black duffel bags that were carrying 240lbs of purported cannabis. Taken into custody was 23-year-old Renzo Andres Esteves of Witchita Falls, Texas. He was taken to the Bureau Count Jail pending a felony bond hearing on the charge of Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony.
rockfordscanner.com
(Updated with suspect info) Sources Saying Approx. 50 gunshots were fired at a busy Rockford Intersection…
rockfordscanner.com

(Updated with suspect info) Sources Saying Approx. 50 gunshots were fired at a busy Rockford Intersection…
starvedrock.media
Habitual Drunken Driver Arrested After Crash In Ottawa
It appears its time to take away the keys from one Ottawa woman. Forty-three-year-old Kristina Clark was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday night for aggravated DUI involving an accident. Prosecutors say its Clark's 4th DUI charge. In fact a DUI case from last year in La Salle County is still unresolved.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Native Named New Chief Nursing Officer at CGH Medical Center
CGH Medical Center welcomes Amy Berentes, as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). As a nurse for nearly 30 years, Berentes brings medical expertise, nursing experience and a diverse leadership background to her new role says CGH. Berentes was born at CGH, grew up in Rock Falls, and...
Rockford Police investigate Friday evening shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a Friday evening shooting. Officers were called to a home on N. Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police tell us a juvenile male was shot. He was taken to the hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
WSPY NEWS
Three hurt in DeKalb County crash
Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Perry Road, just east of University Road, south of DeKalb. A news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile driver in one vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria. An eighty-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman from Shabbona, who were in the second vehicle, were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
napervillelocal.com
Man, 19, Killed In Single-Car Crash On Commons Road In Naperville
A 19-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old male passenger was critically hurt in a single-car crash that took place near the intersection of Commons Road and Conestoga in Naperville early Thursday. Police say the 19-year-old was driving a black 2016 Audi A6 east on Commons toward Conestoga “at a...
Mother Says Worker Injured Toddler Son at Downers Grove Daycare
A worker accused of injuring a toddler at a Downers Grove daycare was fired and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating after the boy's mother captured some of what happened on her cell phone. During nap time last Friday, DeMecia Rhodes said she decided to check...
starvedrock.media
Minor injuries in accident near Troy Grove Saturday night
State Police say that accident Saturday near Troy Grove involved three cars – not two as earlier reported. The collision occurred on northbound I-39 – after 7 – just north of the Troy Grove exit. Police say one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with...
wcsjnews.com
House in Morris Suffers $25,000 in Damages
The Morris Fire Department responded to an electrical fire that occurred at a house in the 1200 block of Kierstad Street around 4:30 this morning. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said all five occupants of the house were able to escape and no injuries were reported. He also said the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Amanda Koch Resigned as Will Co. Board Member; Conflict of Interest in $495,000 Grant Vote / Holding Two Offices
Will County Board Member Amanda Koch resigned from office after the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office delivered a 4-page letter to her spelling out the conflicts of her serving as a county board member and as a Commissioner of the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford
