Lasalle County, IL

wcsjnews.com

Two More People Pass Away From Covid-19 in LaSalle County

Two more people have passed away from Covid-19 in LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Health Department said a female in her 30’s and a male in his 50’s are the latest to pass away. There have been a total of four hundred ninety-four COVID-19 related deaths in LaSalle...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Firemen respond to fire at rural Mendota Ag facility

No significant damage to a rural Mendota corn dryer after a fire Sunday. The dryer caught fire after 11:30 at the Northern Partners facility north of town. Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said smoke was coming from the fifty foot structure when they arrived before noon. Corn had to be removed from...
MENDOTA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Minooka Police Investigating Attempted Gun Store Burglary

The Minooka Police Department responded to MMI Guns on Mondamin Street for an attempted burglary that occurred around 5:30 tonight. Police officials say four individuals tried breaking into the gun business, but were unsuccessful. Once police arrived, the four fled in a vehicle and no arrest were made. An ISPERN...
MINOOKA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release information On A Recent Shooting, 2 People Shot After Multiple Suspects Shoot At A Local Residence.

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release information On A Recent Shooting, 2 People Shot After Multiple Suspects Shoot At A Local Residence.
ROCKFORD, IL
wglc.net

Aurora man held on million dollar bond after TRI-Dent arrest

OTTAWA – An Aurora man is being held on a $1,000,000 bond after being arrested by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office following a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team investigation. Authorities took 24-year-old Dantryal D. Andrews into custody on Thursday and charged him with two counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine. Tri-Dent claims Andrews delivered over one gram of purported crack cocaine to agents on two separate occasions. He is currently being held at the LaSalle County Jail.
AURORA, IL
wglc.net

Illinois Commerce Commission approves safety upgrades for LaSalle County rail crossings

STREATOR – The Illinois Commerce Commission approved an agreement to move forward with highway-rail crossing safety improvements projects in LaSalle County. The Agreement requires the Norfolk Southern Railway Company to install automatic warning devices at three locations, including in Kangley, East 950th Road near Streator, and Main Street in Lostant. The total cost for the new automatic devices is $1,136,511. Illinois Commerce Commission staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Funds be used to pay up to 95% of the signal design and installation costs. Norfolk Southern will pay all remaining costs as well as all future operating and maintenance costs.
STREATOR, IL
wglc.net

TRI-Dent finds over 200lbs of cannabis during I-80 traffic stop

PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized over 200lbs of purported cannabis during a traffic stop on I-80 in Bureau County on Thursday. According to authorities, they stopped a truck for allegedly speeding, and during an investigation that involved a free air sniff from a Trident K9, and search was made of the vehicle. Agents allegedly located six black duffel bags that were carrying 240lbs of purported cannabis. Taken into custody was 23-year-old Renzo Andres Esteves of Witchita Falls, Texas. He was taken to the Bureau Count Jail pending a felony bond hearing on the charge of Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

(Updated with suspect info) Sources Saying Approx. 50 gunshots were fired at a busy Rockford Intersection…

(Updated with suspect info) Sources Saying Approx. 50 gunshots were fired at a busy Rockford Intersection…
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Habitual Drunken Driver Arrested After Crash In Ottawa

It appears its time to take away the keys from one Ottawa woman. Forty-three-year-old Kristina Clark was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday night for aggravated DUI involving an accident. Prosecutors say its Clark's 4th DUI charge. In fact a DUI case from last year in La Salle County is still unresolved.
OTTAWA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Native Named New Chief Nursing Officer at CGH Medical Center

CGH Medical Center welcomes Amy Berentes, as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). As a nurse for nearly 30 years, Berentes brings medical expertise, nursing experience and a diverse leadership background to her new role says CGH. Berentes was born at CGH, grew up in Rock Falls, and...
ROCK FALLS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Three hurt in DeKalb County crash

Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Perry Road, just east of University Road, south of DeKalb. A news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile driver in one vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria. An eighty-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman from Shabbona, who were in the second vehicle, were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
napervillelocal.com

Man, 19, Killed In Single-Car Crash On Commons Road In Naperville

A 19-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old male passenger was critically hurt in a single-car crash that took place near the intersection of Commons Road and Conestoga in Naperville early Thursday. Police say the 19-year-old was driving a black 2016 Audi A6 east on Commons toward Conestoga “at a...
NAPERVILLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Minor injuries in accident near Troy Grove Saturday night

State Police say that accident Saturday near Troy Grove involved three cars – not two as earlier reported. The collision occurred on northbound I-39 – after 7 – just north of the Troy Grove exit. Police say one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with...
TROY GROVE, IL
wcsjnews.com

House in Morris Suffers $25,000 in Damages

The Morris Fire Department responded to an electrical fire that occurred at a house in the 1200 block of Kierstad Street around 4:30 this morning. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said all five occupants of the house were able to escape and no injuries were reported. He also said the...
MORRIS, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford

Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL

