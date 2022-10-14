Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
ExxonMobil Signs Deal With CF Industries to Make Blue Ammonia
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM entered an agreement with fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF to produce blue ammonia, which is expected to help decarbonize hard-to-abate industrial facilities. Illinois-based CF Industries is a leading producer of nitrogen fertilizer in North America. One of the company’s principal nitrogenous fertilizer products is...
rigzone.com
CF Industries, ExxonMobil, EnLink Midstream Pen CO2 Capture Deal
CF Industries, ExxonMobil and EnLink Midstream have set out to develop a CO2 capture project in Louisiana. — CF Industries has reached a commercial agreement with ExxonMobil, the largest of its kind, to capture and permanently store up to 2 million metric tons of CO2 emissions annually from CF Industries’ manufacturing complex in Louisiana.
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
microcapdaily.com
Meta Materials, Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) Major Short Squeeze Underway (Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Spin-Off)
Meta Materials Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) has been rocketing northbound in recent weeks while little else is happening in penny stock world. Its an exciting story and probably the most exciting thing happening on the OTC right now. After a healthy pullback from its $7.51 highs the WallStreetBets short squeeze is starting to heat up again over $4 and could be setting up for another wave northbound.
NASDAQ
Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/15/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. REVOLVE GROUP INC (RVLV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail...
NASDAQ
Bank of America Corporation Q3 Income Retreats, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $6.58 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $7.26 billion, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.
electrek.co
US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually
As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
Microvast’s Energy Division Launches New Energy Storage System (ESS) With Industry Leading 4.3MWh Energy Density Per Container
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced the launch of its inaugural battery energy storage system, the ME-4300-UL ESS Container (the “ESS Container”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005339/en/ Prototype Rendering - Microvast ESS Container (Photo: Business Wire)
NASDAQ
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?
The prices of lumber have been more volatile than usual following the outbreak of COVID-19. And that has consequences for the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S. Recently, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has thrived as folks have been taking on new projects at a blistering rate. This video will highlight the potential impact of crashing lumber prices on Home Depot stock.
NASDAQ
3 Resilient Stocks to Help Solidify Your Portfolio
Stocks have been under tremendous pressure this year, driven down by concerns that raising interest rates to combat inflation will push the economy into a recession. A deep downturn would affect how much money companies in economically sensitive sectors earn, limiting their ability to make new investments and return cash to shareholders.
ship-technology.com
Neste to acquire two dual-fuel product tankers from Furetank
The deal features the purchase of Fure Valö and Fure Ven vessels, which are part of the Vinga series. Finnish oil refining and marketing company Neste has agreed to acquire two dual-fuel product tankers from Furetank Rederi for an undisclosed sum. The deal features the purchase of Fure Valö...
NASDAQ
The Bank Of New York Mellon Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET
(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on Oct. 17, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results. To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations. To listen to the call, dial +1 800-390-5696 (US) or +1 720-452-9082...
NASDAQ
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly
The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Single-Use Endoscopy Maker Ambu Opens New Factory
Ambu hosted a grand opening of its new manufacturing plant, located in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on Oct. 11. With a total capacity of nearly 323,000 square feet, the new factory is Ambu’s largest plant, allowing the company to ramp up its future production and supply of products. The...
NASDAQ
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet
Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?
NASDAQ
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
The bear market has taken a bite out of most investors' portfolios. Share prices are down more than 20% on average as investors fret about the impacts that high inflation and rising interest rates will have on the economy. However, this plunge also provides some opportunities, because dividend yields generally...
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks are some of the best stocks to buy and hold forever, thanks to the power of dividend growth. But not all dividend stocks offer the long-term reliability that many investors seek. The key is to choose stocks that offer attractive yields today but still have room to grow and which can maintain their dividends over the long haul.
bloomberglaw.com
Clean Water Access Depends on Regulatory Change
Over the years, commodification of drinking water has called into question who gets access to water and who doesn’t. Some 148,000 water systems serve around 90% of Americans, but the water isn’t always affordable or safe to drink. Safe and secure access depends on contamination-free and affordable water...
