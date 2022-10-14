ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Florida Drops Charges Against Ex of Mom Found in Shallow Grave

TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44i6V7_0iZeO8Qn00
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Florida prosecutors have dropped charges against the ex-boyfriend of a woman who vanished there and was later found in a shallow grave in Alabama, where authorities are expected to pick up the case. Cassie Carli vanished in March after meeting with Marcus Spanevelo to exchange custody of their daughter. After her body was found, Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence and giving false information, but he was not charged with killing Carli, whose cause of death is undetermined. He was about to go on trial in Florida when the charges were dropped. “In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after communicating with law enforcement agencies in both states, the Office of the State Attorney believes that in the interest of justice, the actions of Marcus Spanevelo are most appropriately prosecuted in Alabama,” prosecutors told WALA.

Read it at WALA

Comments / 4

Marcia Gordon Caruso
1d ago

People, Floridas charges were dropped so he can be sent BACK to Alabama to face MURDER charges. He won't get away with crap.

Reply(1)
2
Related
utv44.com

Kidnapped Pensacola two-year-old found safe in Mississippi

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — A 22-year-old woman is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl and a 17-year-old. An amber alert was issued Saturday night around 10:30p.m. for two-year-old Jazarah Stallworth. Police say Alyanna Gulley kidnapped Jazarah and a 17-year-old from Sterling Hills Apartment on North Davis Highway...
PENSACOLA, FL
blackchronicle.com

Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 2-year-old Escambia County Florida girl

A Florida Amber Alert was issued simply earlier than midnight Saturday for a 2-year-old Escambia County girl who’s believed to have been kidnapped by a 22-year-old girl. Alyanna Gulley is needed for kidnapping 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth, in keeping with Pensacola Police. Gulley allegedly additionally took a 17-year-old, who was later dropped off at Highway 29 and Roberts Road. The kidnapping is believed to have occurred at 8:47 p.m. at 6115 N. Davis Highway.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola police seeking woman wanted for alleged kidnapping

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police in Pensacola said they are looking for a woman wanted in regarding a kidnapping that occurred Saturday night. Officers are also trying to locate witnesses. Twenty-two-year-old Alyanna Gulley is wanted for a kidnapping that occurred around shortly before 9 p.m. at 6115 N. Davis Hwy....
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS 42

Florida prosecutors drop charges against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Alabama medical examiners reported in their autopsy that Cassie Carli’s cause and manner of death was “undetermined,” the case against her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo has been closed, according to court records. Spanevelo’s trial was set to begin Monday, Oct. 17, but updated court records show prosecutors have filed […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped

Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police apprehend suspected kidnapper

PENSACOLA Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police announced that Alyanna Gulley was apprehended early Sunday morning. The twenty-two year old Gulley was found in Philadelphia MS. around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The two children with Gulley were found safe. Pensacola police started a search for Gulley after she allegedly taking three children...
PENSACOLA, FL
Atmore Advance

Amber alert issued for Escambia, Fla. child

An amber alert has been issued for an Escambia County, Fla. child, according to the Florida Department of Missing and Endangered Persons. According to a Florida amber alert, the alert was issued for Jazarah Stallworth, who was last seen wearing a pink skirt, Minnie Mouse shorts and white socks. According...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker Doubles Down on Cop Badge: ‘It’s Real’

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has defiantly claimed again that the cop badge he pulled out at Friday’s debate is real and that he has been “working with law enforcement for years,” including training, leadership, and health and wellness programs.After copping heat online for the stunt, where he was criticized for producing a prop during the debate, the Georgia Republican sat down with NBC News’ Kristen Welker for an interview airing in part Monday on Today. In it, he says he has an “honorary sheriff badge” for Chatham County, Johnson County, and Cobb County with “limited rights.”Raphael Warnock: “One thing...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Venezuelan Who Helped ‘Perla’ Recruit for DeSantis’ Migrant Flight Turns on Her

A Venezuelan migrant who helped recruit asylum-seekers to take a flight from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month—paid for by Florida—has turned against his former boss and is cooperating with a Texas sheriff’s office investigation. The man, identified only as Emmanuel, told the Miami Herald that he thought he was working for a charitable organization when he was told by Perla Huerta to convince a group of his countrymen to board the flight to Massachusetts with the promise of homes, cash and jobs. But when the migrants touched down, shocking the nation, Emmanuel’s WhatsApp blew up with panicked messages from the migrants. He said he begged Huerta to answer the phone but she vanished, putting her Tampa home up for sale and scrubbing her online profiles. “They will do better than any other group [of migrants] and they have the attention of the whole country,” she eventually texted back. “And I continue to be the worst woman in the world.” Emmanuel now concedes he was duped by Huerta and he stopped talking to her around the same time he started cooperating with authorities. Read it at Miami Herald
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
BAY MINETTE, AL
niceville.com

Former Destin area man sentenced to 11 years for alleged scheme

DESTIN, Fla. – A former Destin area man has been sentenced to federal prison on charges related to an alleged investment fraud scheme and money laundering, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. John E. Acker, 53, formerly of Santa Rosa Beach, was sentenced...
DESTIN, FL
TheDailyBeast

Late-Night Document Dump Reveals DeSantis Aides’ Involvement in Martha’s Vineyard Flight

Several of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ top aides were directly involved in flying asylum seekers from Texas to Massachusetts last month, newly released public records show. The documents, posted online at 9:23 p.m. on Friday in relation to a public records request, provide further insight into an operation that is now at the center of a criminal investigation, federal probe, and a lawsuit. In the weeks leading up to the flight, which dumped nearly 50 unsuspecting migrants on Martha’s Vineyard, DeSantis’ chief of staff, James Uthmeier, texted and called Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar. The texts suggest that Keefe was on the ground in Texas, helping to coordinate the flight. “Very good,” Uthmeier responded. “You have my full support. Call anytime.” Keefe later updated him: “Wheels up.” The late-night records dump also included photos of migrants waiting to board a jet in San Antonio with their faces concealed, and redacted waivers they signed with the Department of Homeland Security. Keefe once worked as an outside lawyer for Vertol Systems, the GOP-friendly jet charter company that was paid $1.6 million by the state of Florida to fly migrants from Texas to liberal-leaning destinations. Read it at Miami Herald
FLORIDA STATE
WPMI

Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
BAY MINETTE, AL
TheDailyBeast

Indiana Teacher Arrested After Admitting to Having ‘Kill List’ With Students On It

An Indiana 5th grade teacher was arrested after a student claimed she said she has a “kill list” and they’re on it. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, had reportedly made comments about killing herself and other staff and students, leading a student to report her behavior to a counselor. The teacher was escorted out of the classroom and remained under supervision and had no further contact with students, according to a statement posted on Facebook by St. Stanislaus East Chicago. Carrasquillo-Torres admitted to the school’s principal she’d made the comments—also confirming the kill list’s existence, police said. She was sent home, where she was arrested the next morning. The school did classes online Friday out of precaution, offering students access to a counselor, the school’s statement said.Read it at NBC Chicago
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
33K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy