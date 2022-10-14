ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Tennessee lineman using puke to intimidate Alabama deserves more attention (Video)

Countless football players have puked on the field before, but one Tennessee offensive lineman used it as intimidation against Alabama in an epic move. Everything about the Tennessee upsetting Alabama was college football perfection. It doesn’t get any better than two titans of the season going blow-for-blow over 60 minutes and it all coming down to one field goal to determine the winner. That’s why Saturdays in the fall are the best days of every year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama

Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fans react to Tennessee win against Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A flood of orange and white rushed onto the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee’s last-second victory over Alabama. Vols fans have been waiting 16 long years for their team to beat the Crimson Tide and were loud throughout the back-and-forth game. Tennessee broke its decibel volume record at Neyland multiple times on the way to the upset.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

No. 6 Vols walk off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49

Tennessee continues its 2022 season today against Alabama, and GoVols247 is live at Neyland Stadium to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The sixth-ranked Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and third-ranked Crimson Tide (6-0, 23-0) are scheduled to kickoff at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern in a game that will be broadcast by CBS.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win

Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee jumps three spots in AP college football poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee defeated Alabama Saturday, breaking a 15-year losing streak that sent fans into a frenzy. As a result, the Vols have jumped up three spots in the Associated Press college football poll. In the last second of the game, Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed

As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Vols move up to No. 3 in AP Poll following win over Alabama

Tennessee is a top-three team in the country once again. The Vols moved up three spots to No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll after a 52-49 win over Alabama on a last-second field goal. The win was the Vols' first over Alabama since 2006. The Vols also received...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy