Breaking: Standout Receiver Mazeo Bennett Details Decision to Choose the Vols
Tennessee landed the commitment of coveted 2024 South Carolina wide receiver Mazeo Bennett moments ago. Prior to revealing his decision publicly, Bennett discussed the decision to choose the Vols with Volunteer Country. "I mean, ever since I first went up there, I fell in love," Bennett said of why ...
Tennessee lineman using puke to intimidate Alabama deserves more attention (Video)
Countless football players have puked on the field before, but one Tennessee offensive lineman used it as intimidation against Alabama in an epic move. Everything about the Tennessee upsetting Alabama was college football perfection. It doesn’t get any better than two titans of the season going blow-for-blow over 60 minutes and it all coming down to one field goal to determine the winner. That’s why Saturdays in the fall are the best days of every year.
Tennessee football program fined $100K when fans storm field after Alabama upset
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There was plenty to celebrate for exuberant Tennessee football fans, who tore the goalposts down after Saturday night’s upset victory against Alabama. Now, it’s time to pay up. The Southeastern Conference announced that it fined the University of Tennessee $100,000 when fans stormed the...
WSMV
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has been fined by the Southeastern Conference after fans stormed the field following the Vols’ historic win over Alabama on Saturday night. With one second left in the game, Chase McGrath kicked a field goal that brought the score to 52-49...
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama
Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
WSMV
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a historic win against Alabama, Dolly Parton joined in on the celebration. She also took the time to respond to some rumors that had been circulating for weeks. When ESPN announced College GameDay would be coming back to Knoxville for the much-anticipated matchup of Tennessee...
WSMV
Fans react to Tennessee win against Alabama
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A flood of orange and white rushed onto the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee’s last-second victory over Alabama. Vols fans have been waiting 16 long years for their team to beat the Crimson Tide and were loud throughout the back-and-forth game. Tennessee broke its decibel volume record at Neyland multiple times on the way to the upset.
No. 6 Vols walk off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49
Tennessee continues its 2022 season today against Alabama, and GoVols247 is live at Neyland Stadium to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The sixth-ranked Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and third-ranked Crimson Tide (6-0, 23-0) are scheduled to kickoff at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern in a game that will be broadcast by CBS.
NBC Sports
Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win
Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's 52-49 Loss at Tennessee
Crimson Tide saw its 15-game winning streak in the Third Saturday in October snapped at Neyland Stadium.
WSMV
Tennessee jumps three spots in AP college football poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee defeated Alabama Saturday, breaking a 15-year losing streak that sent fans into a frenzy. As a result, the Vols have jumped up three spots in the Associated Press college football poll. In the last second of the game, Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee radio call after Alabama win is everything you'd expect it to be
Bob Kesling on the Tennessee radio call for the last-second field goal to beat Alabama was as emotional as expected for a historic win like Saturday was for the Vols. Here’s how he described Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal:. “To win the game against Alabama,” he said. “Paxton...
Fans furious over controversial flag in Alabama vs. Tennessee game
For a second there, it looked like Tennessee had Alabama's number on third and goal and was about to force a field goal attempt. That's when the officials stepped in. Bryce Young was being chased out of the pocket by a group of Tennessee defensive players and launched the ball long and high towards ...
Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini Hang Out in Knoxville Ahead of Tennessee-Alabama Game
Autumn Saturdays in the south are all about college football. And country stars are fans, too. Yes, that was Kelsea Ballerini with Kenny Chesney and Morgan Wallen around Neyland Stadium for Tennessee-Alabama. Fans of Tennessee are loving their Vols, and an upset of Alabama would continue the party long into...
Watch: Nick Saban Rages After Alabama Player Commits Costly Mistake
Things are going really well for Tennessee in the first half of the Top-10 showdown in Neyland Stadium this afternoon. The Vols lead 28-17 with under two minutes remaining in the first half, and No. 3 Alabama looks to be in early danger of losing their first game of the season. One of ...
Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed
As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
utdailybeacon.com
Vols move up to No. 3 in AP Poll following win over Alabama
Tennessee is a top-three team in the country once again. The Vols moved up three spots to No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll after a 52-49 win over Alabama on a last-second field goal. The win was the Vols' first over Alabama since 2006. The Vols also received...
