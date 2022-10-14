Read full article on original website
Truck Burns in Elementary School Parking Lot
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a burning truck around 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the parking lot of Mendoza Elementary School in the city of Pomona. Once firefighters and officers arrived on the 800 block South Hamilton...
‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness
While city leaders have said they’re working to address the problem, they gave few specific answers on how the Downtown area could be immediately helped. The post ‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center
A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
coloradoboulevard.net
Armed Barricaded Suspect on Broadway in San Gabriel
SAN GABRIEL – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, at approximately 9:23 am, San Gabriel PD received a 9-1-1 call of a woman brandishing a gun in an apartment complex located in the 100 block of East Broadway in San Gabriel. By News Desk. Officers arrived on scene and...
1 Killed in 101 Freeway Traffic Collision in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A female was killed in a traffic collision on the northbound 101 Freeway at the Shoup off-ramp just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. California Highway Patrol reported the vehicle went over the side of...
foxla.com
Suspected human remains found in pipe near 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A blocked pipe at the 55 Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday...
foxla.com
2 in custody after high-speed chase through downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - Two suspects were detained Monday night after leading Los Angeles Police Department on a police chase South Los Angeles area. Reports of officers chasing an allegedly stolen vehicle came in just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The driver eventually led officers into downtown Los Angeles. The driver went into oncoming traffic at one point.
Robbery at smoke shop in Hacienda Heights leads to pursuit
A robbery at a smoke shop Tuesday led to a high-speed chase, but the suspects got away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It started around 4:30 a.m. at the E Cloud Smoke Shop in Hacienda Heights. According to deputies, the business owner was not at the location but saw the suspects on a live surveillance camera. Two of the alleged robbers were men wearing grey hoodies and dark pants. A third person was also seen. The suspects stuffed trash bags with products before jumping in a car and taking off. Sheriff's deputies were in a high-speed pursuit with the suspects on the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit became dangerous and they had to cancel it, deputies added. The suspects are currently at large. Anyone with information is asked to call LASD.
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
NBC Los Angeles
Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire
The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
2urbangirls.com
Huntington Park men arrested for possession of ghost gun, drum magazine
LONG BEACH – Police recovered a ghost gun and a high-capacity drum magazine during a routine traffic stop in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign in the area of 10th Street and Obispo Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
foxla.com
Orange County family watches burglary on home camera while dining out
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - An evening dedicated to dining out turned into a nightmare for one Orange County family after witnessing their home get burglarized, and it was all caught on camera. "We actually got a notification on my phone that said something like ‘unfamiliar face seen upstairs,’ and so...
Police Investigate Glendale Shooting, Male Wounded
Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim of a shooting was located by Glendale Police Department and fire department when they responded to reports of the incident around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Wilson Avenue and Belmont Street in the city of Glendale. When firefighters and officers arrived at...
Man fatally shot in Hawthorne; suspect still on the loose
A man was shot to death in Hawthorne on Wednesday.The shooting took place on the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this moment. So far LA County Sheriff deputies and the Hawthorne Police Department have not arrested any suspects and there is no information on how the shooting unfolded.Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
Man fatally shot in South Los Angeles area
A man was fatally shot today in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
fullertonobserver.com
Angelo’s & Vinci’s bids Fullerton farewell
Frontier Real Estate held a meeting at the Fullerton Library Conference Center about their updated proposal on the “Fox Block” on October 12. About two years ago, City Council voted to enter into a exclusive negotiation agreement with Frontier to come up with a “public market style commercial development.”
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot near East LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally shot Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace in East Los Angeles. Deputies were called at 3:22 a.m. to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead...
foxla.com
LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
1 dead after car plunges 600 feet over side of Angeles Crest Highway
Search and rescue teams were called to Angeles National Forest early Tuesday morning after a car fell nearly 600 off the side of the highway. At least one person is believed to have died in the crash.The crash was first reported at around 10 a.m. on the Angeles Crest Highway near mile marker 34.Los Angeles County Fire Department crews could be seen surveying the spot where the car came to a rest. It was unclear how many people were inside of the vehicle. Officials were working to determine what may have caused the crash, and if it happened Tuesday or days earlier.
localocnews.com
Fatal hit-and-run in Long Beach at Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue
On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at approximately 8:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue regarding a subject in the middle of the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the...
