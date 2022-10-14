ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NJ

rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Fatal Friday Night Accident Under Investigation

A fatal Friday night collision involving an SUV and a dirt bike is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday. The victim of the fatality in Aberdeen has been identified as 40-year-old Clifford Walton of the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. The incident …
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Hillsborough Police Chief: Make sure to ‘lock’ and ‘keep key fobs’ separate from vehicles

HILLSBOROUGH – Hillsborough police are reminding the public to lock their vehicle doors and keep key fobs separate from the vehicle. During the early morning hours of Oct. 11, the township experienced several vehicle burglaries along with three vehicle thefts. Numerous actors were captured on home surveillance recordings pulling on vehicle door handles attempting to gain entry. These actors targeted all different types of vehicles and found success entering those vehicles that were left unlocked or with the key fobs left inside, according to police.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Police searching for man wanted for burglarizing several New Jersey businesses

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Deptford Township Police Department says they need your help finding a man who they claim has burglarized several New Jersey businesses. Police say video obtained exclusively by CBS Philadelphia was taken by a surveillance camera at a jewelry store.Police say it's one of about a half-dozen break-ins connected to one man.Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, Deptford police say a man broke into Helzberg Diamonds, located across from the mall.Police say the man used an object to smash through the building's glass, but once inside, the video shows the man struggling to break through...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

On the run: Man steals $24,000 worth of tools in South Brunswick, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — An Ohio painter is on the run after police say he stole $24,000 worth of tools from contractors remodeling a Route 1 hotel. Staff at the Sonesta Suites on Thursday morning found a large number of tools in the room being used by Travis Mollett, 33, who works for a commercial painting contractor, according to South Brunswick police. The tools had been stored in several shipping containers.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC New York

What Is ‘Swatting'?: Phone Call Hoax Hits NJ Schools Friday

A series of possible swatting incidents locked down high schools in at least a half-dozen New Jersey counties Friday within a half-hour span, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case say, indicating a possible targeted attack. Police in Toms River tweeted that they got a call about a possible...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPG Talk Radio

Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Serious Ewing Crash Leaves Three injured, Including Infant Child

EWING, N.J. (PBN) Ewing Police Department is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that injured three, including an infant child who was not restrained in a car seat, On North Olden Ave in front of the Boston Market Friday night. Ewing Ems arrived on the scene and had three people heavily entrapped in a vehicle; Ewing Fire Department extracted the trapped passengers from the vehicle and was transported to Capital Health Trauma Center. The crash investigation is underway.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
987thecoast.com

Breaking News: Active Shooter Threats at Local Schools Debunked Friday

There have been active shooter warnings at local schools on Friday, but Middle Township Police say they threats have been debunked. Police issued a statement Friday afternoon saying there have been active shooter alerts at schools throughout New Jersey; multiple agencies have reported that the calls of an active shooter are a hoax.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Disease-Causing Bacteria Found In Central Jersey Drinking Water

Bacteria that causes a certain type of pneumonia was found in a majority of water samples from about 30 Central Jersey homes, authorities announced. Legionella bacteria — which causes Legionnaires' disease — was found in water samples collected from more than half of 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works (TWW), the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) said Saturday, Oct. 15.
TRENTON, NJ
