DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Deptford Township Police Department says they need your help finding a man who they claim has burglarized several New Jersey businesses. Police say video obtained exclusively by CBS Philadelphia was taken by a surveillance camera at a jewelry store.Police say it's one of about a half-dozen break-ins connected to one man.Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, Deptford police say a man broke into Helzberg Diamonds, located across from the mall.Police say the man used an object to smash through the building's glass, but once inside, the video shows the man struggling to break through...

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO