Read full article on original website
Related
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Fatal Friday Night Accident Under Investigation
A fatal Friday night collision involving an SUV and a dirt bike is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday. The victim of the fatality in Aberdeen has been identified as 40-year-old Clifford Walton of the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. The incident …
WILD PURSUIT: Thieves Crash BMW Before Leading Chase Through Multiple NJ Towns
Three men and a teenager led police on a wild pursuit after crashing a stolen BMW, and then hopping in a Lexus SUV, causing one state trooper to crash his vehicle on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend, authorities said. Trouble began around 2:10 p.m. when troopers responded to...
Hillsborough Police Chief: Make sure to ‘lock’ and ‘keep key fobs’ separate from vehicles
HILLSBOROUGH – Hillsborough police are reminding the public to lock their vehicle doors and keep key fobs separate from the vehicle. During the early morning hours of Oct. 11, the township experienced several vehicle burglaries along with three vehicle thefts. Numerous actors were captured on home surveillance recordings pulling on vehicle door handles attempting to gain entry. These actors targeted all different types of vehicles and found success entering those vehicles that were left unlocked or with the key fobs left inside, according to police.
Police searching for man wanted for burglarizing several New Jersey businesses
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Deptford Township Police Department says they need your help finding a man who they claim has burglarized several New Jersey businesses. Police say video obtained exclusively by CBS Philadelphia was taken by a surveillance camera at a jewelry store.Police say it's one of about a half-dozen break-ins connected to one man.Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, Deptford police say a man broke into Helzberg Diamonds, located across from the mall.Police say the man used an object to smash through the building's glass, but once inside, the video shows the man struggling to break through...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Evesham, New Jersey
Police say a white Chevy pick-up truck hit a pedestrian in front of the Willow Ridge Shopping Center.
On the run: Man steals $24,000 worth of tools in South Brunswick, NJ
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — An Ohio painter is on the run after police say he stole $24,000 worth of tools from contractors remodeling a Route 1 hotel. Staff at the Sonesta Suites on Thursday morning found a large number of tools in the room being used by Travis Mollett, 33, who works for a commercial painting contractor, according to South Brunswick police. The tools had been stored in several shipping containers.
Police: Missing Franklinville Man Was Last Seen in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating Bernard Kanuck III of Franklinville. The Franklin Township Police Department says Kanuck was reported missing by a family member this past Tuesday, October 11th. He was last seen on August 5th in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard from...
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
NBC New York
What Is ‘Swatting'?: Phone Call Hoax Hits NJ Schools Friday
A series of possible swatting incidents locked down high schools in at least a half-dozen New Jersey counties Friday within a half-hour span, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case say, indicating a possible targeted attack. Police in Toms River tweeted that they got a call about a possible...
Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Serious Ewing Crash Leaves Three injured, Including Infant Child
EWING, N.J. (PBN) Ewing Police Department is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that injured three, including an infant child who was not restrained in a car seat, On North Olden Ave in front of the Boston Market Friday night. Ewing Ems arrived on the scene and had three people heavily entrapped in a vehicle; Ewing Fire Department extracted the trapped passengers from the vehicle and was transported to Capital Health Trauma Center. The crash investigation is underway.
NBC New York
Swatting Attack Triggers High School Lockdowns Across NJ; Multiple Counties Affected
A series of possible swatting incidents -- hoax calls reporting serious crimes designed to draw large emergency responses to a single place -- locked down high schools in at least a half-dozen New Jersey counties Friday within a half-hour span, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case say, indicating a possible targeted attack.
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
Suspect(s) in stolen car attempt car theft in Montgomery Township
A Wilshire Drive resident nearly became the victim of a car theft after police responded to the area to investigate a suspicious vehicle driving around the neighborhood, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department. The incident occurred on Sept. 8. The suspect(s) allegedly got out of a blue BMW M5...
allthatsinteresting.com
Was Tiffany Valiante’s Grisly Death By Train A Suicide — Or Something Far More Sinister?
Ever since Tiffany Valiante of Mays Landing, New Jersey was gruesomely killed by an oncoming train in 2015, the full story behind her death has remained a disturbingly unsolved mystery. On a summer night in 2015, New Jersey Transit train 4693 struck and killed an 18-year-old named Tiffany Valiante near...
Swatting incidents reported at several schools across New Jersey
News 12 has received reports of multiple 911 calls regarding swatting incidents at several schools from Ocean to Sussex counties.
987thecoast.com
Breaking News: Active Shooter Threats at Local Schools Debunked Friday
There have been active shooter warnings at local schools on Friday, but Middle Township Police say they threats have been debunked. Police issued a statement Friday afternoon saying there have been active shooter alerts at schools throughout New Jersey; multiple agencies have reported that the calls of an active shooter are a hoax.
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
NJ firefighter surprised by snake — and it bites!
Stan Cinowski has seen a lot in his years as a volunteer firefighter but he's never seen this!. In a post on Facebook, the Rio Grande Fire Company reports that Stan was getting ready to go out on a call when he got the surprise of his life. "Stan Cinowski...
Disease-Causing Bacteria Found In Central Jersey Drinking Water
Bacteria that causes a certain type of pneumonia was found in a majority of water samples from about 30 Central Jersey homes, authorities announced. Legionella bacteria — which causes Legionnaires' disease — was found in water samples collected from more than half of 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works (TWW), the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) said Saturday, Oct. 15.
Princeton Packet
Princeton, NJ
445
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Princeton, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/princeton-packet/
Comments / 0