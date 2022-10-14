ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Yard signs honor 2 Bristol officers who were shot, killed

By Tim Harfmann
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCfcy_0iZeNtQY00

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol is covered in signs of support after the shooting deaths of two officers Wednesday.

On Route 6, a billboard honors those killed. At the police department, food and flowers continued to pour in. And across town, yard signs have popped up in support.

Officers killed in Bristol remembered as heroes

Mike McAdam, who owns Sign Source in Bristol, has been printing and cutting the signs.

“It’s insane, but I’m so glad that people are coming out and supporting, showing the police that most people support them,” McAdam said.

Proceeds from the “Support Bristol PD” signs go to the officers’ families. The signs are $20 each.

The community is still reeling after Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed after responding to a home for a 911 call, which authorities have said was done to purposely lure police to the area. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded. The suspect, Nicholas Brutcher, was killed.

A makeshift memorial continues to grow at police headquarters, where officers from other departments have stepped in to handle calls.

“It’s tough,” Officer Monica Billingslea with the Norwalk Police Department said. “I can’t imagine, after what’s happened now, being an officer here and having to come back to work. It’s never going to be the same, walking the halls are never going to be the same.”

An incident at a bar, registered semi-automatic guns — What we know about a shooting that killed 2 Bristol officers

She dropped off food and offered to help on Friday.

It’s a tragedy that has hit home for officers around the state.

“It definitely makes me think about how some of my coworkers would definitely respond to incidents now because of this,” she said.

McAdam is ordering more materials to make extra signs. He’s sold 600 so far.

“I’m so glad that we can do something to give back, and I’m glad that everybody’s supporting us in doing that,” McAdam said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

