Rick Rizzs raises Mariners flag atop Space Needle

In preparations for Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Mariners radio announcer Rick Rizzs raised the team flag above the Space Needle on Friday morning.

The Mariners are facing elimination from the playoffs after losing the first two games of the series to the Astros in Houston.

Saturday’s home game will be the first Mariners playoff game in Seattle in over 20 years.

The Mariners announced right-hander George Kirby will get the start at T-Mobile Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:07 p.m.

