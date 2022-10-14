ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

"We no longer have someone dominating every slam" - Genie Bouchard speaks on motivation following Serena Williams' retirement

 3 days ago
tennisuptodate.com

Gauff on facing Swiatek again after brutal French Open final defeat: "It’s going to be an opportunity to see if I improved since the last time"

Coco Gauff faced Iga Swiatek in the Roland Garros final and the Polish player proved much better winning the trophy. It was a tough defeat for Gauff who was in tears after the match but she also recognized that Swiatek was better and praised her after the match. Her own sentiment was that she simply needs to get better and work harder and she is looking forward to seeing whether she improved ahead of their San Diego Open clash:
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'She dates both men and women, but doesn't label herself as anything': Alex Scott recalls 'first love and heartbreak' with teammate Kelly Smith as she confirms secret romance for first time in new memoir

Former Lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance for the first time in her memoir. The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted that she was her 'first love' as she spoke of the 'heartbreak' that followed when they split.
CELEBRITIES
tennisuptodate.com

Gauff shares frustration at continued poor form against Swiatek - "I felt like I was overplaying"

Coco Gauff suffered another loss to Iga Swiatek recently at the San Diego Open and it left her deeply frustrated. The American faced Swiatek a couple of times this year and each match went in the favour of Swiatek. Not only that but all matches were rather convincing with Gauff not having a real chance in either. The most recent one even saw her lose a set without winning a single game which left her even more annoyed:
SPORTS
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Swiatek denies fan request for racquet after Pegula win: "Sorry I need them"

Iga Swiatek created laughter on the court in San Diego after her win over Jessica Pegula when she denied a fan request. Iga Swiatek battled past a very solid Jessica Pegula who won the first set but was unable to hold her nerve moving on as the Polish player turned things around. The match was also stopped twice due to rain and it was just a very stressful situation for all.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tennisuptodate.com

Nadal to play mixed doubles with Gabriela Sabatini during Latin America tour with Ruud

Rafael Nadal will tour South America at the end of November with Casper Ruud and a legend will join him as well. The Spaniard announced some weeks ago that he'll play a few exhibition events in South America together with Casper Ruud visiting the majority of countries on the continent. Another player has now been announced as former player Gabriela Sabatini will play a doubles match when they make their way to her native Argentina.
TENNIS
tennisuptodate.com

Andrey Rublev books Gijon Open final over Dominic Thiem

Andrey Rublev played in another semi-final this week but unlike Astana where he lost, here he was able to get the win over Thiem 6-4 6-4. It was a rather straightforward match for Rublev who was good enough to win the match in straight sets as Thiem simply was unable to match the intensity of the Russian. It was a solid match overall but Rublev proved better once more against Thiem who has now lost three times in a row to the Russian.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

52-years-old Sabatini to play mixed doubles with Nadal in Argentina

Gabriela Sabatini will play mixed doubles during Rafael Nadal's stay in Argentina for his exhibition Tour with Casper Ruud. After the ATP Finals, Nadal and Casper Ruud, a former student at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, will go to South America to play a few exhibition matches. A brief Spanish skit was used on social media a few weeks ago to publicize the tour.
TENNIS
tennisuptodate.com

"Former Davis Cup captain heaps praise on Kyrgios for being a good role model: "He spends time with them, he's talking tennis and encouraging them"

Former Australia Davis Cup captain Masur praised Kyrgios for being caring and a good role model towards many kids. Not many people would call Nick Kyrgios a role model due to all the different things he tends to do on court that isn't really considered model behaviour. But the Australian has always maintained a sense of 'realness' to him and nobody can question whether he's genuine in everything that he does.
TENNIS
tennisuptodate.com

Boxing legend Mike Tyson on GOAT debate: "Rafael Nadal doesn't look great playing while Roger Federer is smooth and very elegant"

Mike Tyson participated in the podcast of Jimmy Connors and the boxing legend shared his views on the big three. A tennis fan who enjoys tennis, Tyson is very familiar with the big three and what they did in the sport and for the sport. As any fan, Tyson has his favourites among the big three and they are Djokovic and Federer. He shared his reasons for that during a talk with the Advantage Connors podcast:
TENNIS
tennisuptodate.com

Rafael Nadal comments on the birth of his son: "We are very happy, and everyone is very well"

Rafael Nadal became a father on October 8th with the news first reporter by several Spanish media outlets including Marca. The Spaniard did not confirm the birth or respond to media inquiries but he did finally address the public on the subject thanking everybody for the good messages and confirming that everything is fine. The baby boy, reportedly named Rafael Nadal Jr. is well with the mother Francisca Perello in good condition as well.
TENNIS
tennisuptodate.com

Fans slam the Tennis Channel for switching to pickleball in the middle of Gauff - Andreescu match

Tennis fans were fuming after the Tennis Channel interrupted its coverage of the Andreescu - Gauff match to show off some pickleball. Much has been talked about the sudden rise of pickleball but it's only really been a trend in the US. The sport is emerging at a rape pace Stateside but it's kind of lacking in the rest of the world for now. Perhaps it will catch on as after all Judy Murray, who serves as the Scotland Pickleball Ambassador, issued a warning that the sport is coming for tennis.
TENNIS

