WTGS
Everything you need to know on the first day of early voting in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Early voting in Georgia started on Monday, Oct. 17, ahead of the Nov. 8 election which looks to be a major one for the state of Georgia. Any eligible registered voter wanting to vote early can do so in person at any of the early voting locations. You do not have to vote in your assigned precinct for early voting, according to the Chatham County Board of Registrars.
WTGS
Chatham County Chairman hosting TSPLOST town hall meetings
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis will be hosting several town hall meetings to discuss the TSPLOST referendum set to be voted on in the Nov. 8 election. The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) would help with infrastructure in the county...
WTGS
Effingham County energy facility hosts open house featuring local elected officials
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Some of Coastal Georgia’s elected officials visited Oglethorpe Power, an Effingham Energy Facility that is one of the nation’s largest energy producers. The plant provides energy to 4.4 million Georgians through a combination of nuclear, natural gas, hydrogen, and coal generation resources,...
WTGS
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence
COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
WTGS
Richmond Hill hosts 23rd Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — The Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 23rd Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival wrapped up on Sunday, after a weekend of food, live music, rides, and dozens of vendors to shop from. Richmond Hill High School teacher Jonathan Crouse was not very...
WTGS
Habitat for Humanity Effingham asks volunteers to lend a hand for 'wall-raising' event
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habitat for Humanity’s Effingham chapter is looking for 30 volunteers to help with their “wall-raising” event on Saturday, Oct. 22, at a new home in Guyton. Jimmy Rutland serves as the CEO of the chapter, and he said this is the first...
WTGS
CAT launches new Chatham Connects initiative
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham Area Transit launched its new initiative Chatham Connects on Saturday, by asking the community for input as they take a step towards the future of mobility. Chatham Connects is CAT’s new initiative to develop regional mobility strategies, including considering new ways of public...
WTGS
St. Helena Island man convicted of murder after shooting unarmed man
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — A 22-year-old St. Helena Island man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 37 years in prison after a deadly shooting in November 2020. According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, a Beaufort County jury found Channon Talon Preston guilty of murder on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
WTGS
Journey coming to Savannah on 2023 tour
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The legendary rock band known for its timeless hit "Don't stop Believin,'" Journey, announced Monday that it will be stopping in Savannah on its "Freedom Tour 2023." The tour will feature special guest Toto, known for its hit song "Africa." The two groups will hit...
WTGS
Police investigating shooting in Savannah that left one injured
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at W 57th and Boyd St. Friday. According to law enforcement officials, a male victim received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. No further information was provided.
WTGS
Teen charged in shooting outside AMF Savannah Lanes that injured woman: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A teen has been charged in connection with a Feb. 27 shooting outside a bowling alley. Darius Hymon, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to a Feb. 27 shooting outside of AMF Savannah Lanes. The suspect is also being investigated for involvement...
WTGS
Man's body found in Beaufort Co. pond, believed to be an accidental death
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — A dead body was found floating in a Beaufort County retention pond Saturday afternoon, according to the Port Royal Police Department. Officers received the call and arrived just after 12 p.m., to the pond near Madrid Ave. in Port Royal, according to a news release from the department.
WTGS
Man located at Savannah crash scene found with gunshot wound, dies at hospital: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police are investigating an Oct. 16 shooting and single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man. Officers say they responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m., for an overturned sedan and discovered the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from gunshot wounds.
WTGS
Chatham County woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for DUI crash, son's death
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County mother was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday for a crash that resulted in the death of her 12-year-old son. Madrina McCay, 43, was charged with Driving Under the Influence and vehicular homicide in the first degree, among other charges, after the single-vehicle crash.
WTGS
Crews respond to warehouse fire in Carver Heights
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Fire has extinguished a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings streets. Fire officials say they prevented flames from the fully engulfed structure from extending to adjoining businesses. Crews responded to the fire a little before 7 p.m. Saturday evening. No injuries were reported by...
