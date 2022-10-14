ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Everything you need to know on the first day of early voting in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Early voting in Georgia started on Monday, Oct. 17, ahead of the Nov. 8 election which looks to be a major one for the state of Georgia. Any eligible registered voter wanting to vote early can do so in person at any of the early voting locations. You do not have to vote in your assigned precinct for early voting, according to the Chatham County Board of Registrars.
Chatham County Chairman hosting TSPLOST town hall meetings

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis will be hosting several town hall meetings to discuss the TSPLOST referendum set to be voted on in the Nov. 8 election. The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) would help with infrastructure in the county...
Richmond Hill hosts 23rd Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — The Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 23rd Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival wrapped up on Sunday, after a weekend of food, live music, rides, and dozens of vendors to shop from. Richmond Hill High School teacher Jonathan Crouse was not very...
CAT launches new Chatham Connects initiative

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham Area Transit launched its new initiative Chatham Connects on Saturday, by asking the community for input as they take a step towards the future of mobility. Chatham Connects is CAT’s new initiative to develop regional mobility strategies, including considering new ways of public...
Journey coming to Savannah on 2023 tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The legendary rock band known for its timeless hit "Don't stop Believin,'" Journey, announced Monday that it will be stopping in Savannah on its "Freedom Tour 2023." The tour will feature special guest Toto, known for its hit song "Africa." The two groups will hit...
Crews respond to warehouse fire in Carver Heights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Fire has extinguished a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings streets. Fire officials say they prevented flames from the fully engulfed structure from extending to adjoining businesses. Crews responded to the fire a little before 7 p.m. Saturday evening. No injuries were reported by...
