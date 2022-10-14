Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman Saturday evening. Police say Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings, WV, is accused of shooting his mother-in-law Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42. Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens said the shooting happened just...
Records: Man arrested after threatening another man with railroad spike, puncturing tires
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man faces multiple charges in Logan County after he threatened a man with a railroad spike and punctured four tires on the man’s vehicle. Timothy Eugene Hackney was arrested Saturday after an incident that was reported in the Stollings...
West Virginia man charged with murder in shooting death of mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Logan County, West Virginia on Saturday evening. Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens says the shooting happened in the community of Pecks Mill on Huffman Branch Rd. and that deputies were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m. 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball, of Stollings, was […]
Sheriff: Logan County man charged with murder of mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10/16/22, 4:15 p.m. Deputies have made an arrest following a fatal shooting in Logan County in which a man is accused of gunning down his mother-in-law. Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings has been charged with the murder of Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42,...
Missing 13-year-old boy sought in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Quenin Brown reportedly walked away from his home in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue and hasn't been seen by his family since, according to the police department.
Fatal Shooting In Logan County
A Logan County, WV, man has been arrested in connection with shooting death of his mother-in-law. Authorities say 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball is accused of shooting 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance. Vance is said to have been the suspect’s mother-in-law. The shooting happened on Saturday night in Logan County. Ball...
Cabell County grand jury hands down indictments in murder, assault and robbery cases
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — A grand jury in Cabell County handed down several indictments last week, including multiple murder indictments. Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington was indicted for the murder of 25-year-old Marcell Henry, also of Huntington. Police said a physical altercation turned violent on April 12 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue. The shooting activated emergency alert systems at nearby Marshall University.
Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman in September 2017 has been found guilty Friday evening, our crew at the Cabell County Courthouse said. Argie Jeffers had taken the stand in his own defense earlier in the day Friday. Jeffers stands convicted of killing...
Trial continues against man accused of killing, dismembering woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering and dismembering a woman in Huntington continued Wednesday. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017. The judge and jury in the trial against Jeffers heard from more witnesses on Thursday, including...
13 arrested following Louisa drug raid
LOUISA, Ky. — Louisa Police went to a house on Lackey Avenue Thursday evening to investigate reports of two men dealing drugs, but they came away with much more. Police were investigating reports from confidential informants that Gary Byars, 48, and Jason Maynard, 29, were selling drugs from the address.
Community remembers woman killed on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The community came together for a balloon release ceremony over the weekend in memory of a woman who was killed on Charleston's West Side. Lisa Geiger, 58, was discovered dead in her living room Oct. 4 at her home in the 1300 block of Adele Street from gunshot and stab wounds. Following a well-being check, police were sent to Geiger's house, where they discovered her body through a window.
Records: Charleston woman charged after young children found unattended in roadway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County woman has been arrested after police reportedly found three young children wandering unattended in a roadway and their home in deplorable conditions. Amanda Jane Hogue, 31, of Charleston is charged with child abuse creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint...
Sheriff's office says Logan County girl reported missing has been found safe
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:03 p.m. 10/17/22. The girl who was reported missing in Logan County has been found safe. Logan County deputies said Kaelynn Richardson, 12, has been located. ORIGINAL. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help finding a girl who has...
Man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Jackson County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Washington Township, Jackson County, Sunday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) near the intersection of SR-327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. A […]
Man arrested after accused of firing shot near woman who had been following him in vehicle
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County court records said a man was arrested after a woman claimed he fired a shot in the ground in her direction after she followed him in a vehicle because he allegedly had been prowling around her home. Travis Allen Sigman, 28, of...
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
Murder investigation underway in Lincoln County
HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder in Lincoln County on Thursday night. WVSP along with units from the Hamlin Police Department responded to a shooting on Sand Gap Road just after 6:30 on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Richard Vance of Branchland. Vance […]
Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Austin Joseph Griffith, 22, of Hernshaw, pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more or methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 13, 2021, Griffith sold approximately 560 grams of methamphetamine for $4,000 to a confidential informant at his Hernshaw residence.
Woman killed in Putnam County crash identified
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday. According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam […]
West Virginia State Police cruiser involved in Kanawha County rollover crash
UPDATE: (7:40 P.M. Oct. 14, 2022) – The West Virginia State Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Dry Branch area. Witnesses at the scene tell WOWK 13 News the crashed vehicle is a WVSP cruiser. No injuries have been reported at this time, and witnesses at the scene say […]
