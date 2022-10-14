ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman Saturday evening. Police say Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings, WV, is accused of shooting his mother-in-law Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42. Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens said the shooting happened just...
STOLLINGS, WV
wchstv.com

Sheriff: Logan County man charged with murder of mother-in-law

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10/16/22, 4:15 p.m. Deputies have made an arrest following a fatal shooting in Logan County in which a man is accused of gunning down his mother-in-law. Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings has been charged with the murder of Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Missing 13-year-old boy sought in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Quenin Brown reportedly walked away from his home in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue and hasn't been seen by his family since, according to the police department.
CHARLESTON, WV
wklw.com

Fatal Shooting In Logan County

A Logan County, WV, man has been arrested in connection with shooting death of his mother-in-law. Authorities say 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball is accused of shooting 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance. Vance is said to have been the suspect’s mother-in-law. The shooting happened on Saturday night in Logan County. Ball...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Cabell County grand jury hands down indictments in murder, assault and robbery cases

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — A grand jury in Cabell County handed down several indictments last week, including multiple murder indictments. Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington was indicted for the murder of 25-year-old Marcell Henry, also of Huntington. Police said a physical altercation turned violent on April 12 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue. The shooting activated emergency alert systems at nearby Marshall University.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman in September 2017 has been found guilty Friday evening, our crew at the Cabell County Courthouse said. Argie Jeffers had taken the stand in his own defense earlier in the day Friday. Jeffers stands convicted of killing...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Trial continues against man accused of killing, dismembering woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering and dismembering a woman in Huntington continued Wednesday. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017. The judge and jury in the trial against Jeffers heard from more witnesses on Thursday, including...
HUNTINGTON, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

13 arrested following Louisa drug raid

LOUISA, Ky. — Louisa Police went to a house on Lackey Avenue Thursday evening to investigate reports of two men dealing drugs, but they came away with much more. Police were investigating reports from confidential informants that Gary Byars, 48, and Jason Maynard, 29, were selling drugs from the address.
LOUISA, KY
wchstv.com

Community remembers woman killed on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The community came together for a balloon release ceremony over the weekend in memory of a woman who was killed on Charleston's West Side. Lisa Geiger, 58, was discovered dead in her living room Oct. 4 at her home in the 1300 block of Adele Street from gunshot and stab wounds. Following a well-being check, police were sent to Geiger's house, where they discovered her body through a window.
CHARLESTON, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Murder investigation underway in Lincoln County

HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder in Lincoln County on Thursday night. WVSP along with units from the Hamlin Police Department responded to a shooting on Sand Gap Road just after 6:30 on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Richard Vance of Branchland. Vance […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Austin Joseph Griffith, 22, of Hernshaw, pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more or methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 13, 2021, Griffith sold approximately 560 grams of methamphetamine for $4,000 to a confidential informant at his Hernshaw residence.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman killed in Putnam County crash identified

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday. According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

