Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code BERRY. Jalen Hurts has taken the NFL by storm this season. Buoyed by one of the top offensive lines in football and supported by a group of talented skill position players, Hurts has become one of the most dangerous players in the league. The 2020 2nd round draft pick has thrown for 1359 yards (4 TDs, 2 INTs) through the first five weeks of the season. Combine his proficiency through the air with his 266 rushing yards (6 TDs) and it is easy to see why the dual-threat QB is one of the early favorites (+550) to claim MVP honors.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO