Kentucky Kernel
Wednesday wrap up: Oct. 12-18
The ‘Wednesday wrap up’ series gives readers a broad look at the weekly activities of all UK Athletics programs, many of which do not often have their results put in print. The series starts with a broad recap of all events, highlights three athletes who performed particularly well...
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky rifle outshoots NC State in Lexington
Kentucky rifle defeated NC State 4693-4617 on Saturday, improving to 2-0 on the season. The Wolfpack traveled to Lexington in hopes of starting their season off with a win over the reigning national champions. On the other side, Kentucky entered the competition 1-0, coming off of a 4705-4681 win over Akron last Saturday.
Kentucky Kernel
Column: Kentucky mens soccer deserves more fan attention
The leaves are falling, the air has begun to chill and collegiate sports are in full swing. Football and basketball may be the most viewed sports during the fall, but the Kentucky mens soccer team is arguably the most elite of them all at UK. Ranked second nationally and one...
Kentucky Kernel
PHOTOS: No. 22 Kentucky football defeats No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 at Kroger Field
The No. 22 Wildcats defeated the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs 27-17 on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Kentucky Kernel
Cats come from behind to salvage a 3-3 draw against West Virginia
Kentucky mens soccer (8-0-4) was able to overcome a three-goal second half by West Virginia (4-6-3) to force a draw in the dying moments of the match on Saturday. The Cats came out of the gate firing on all cylinders as defender Luis Grassow finished an impressive scissor kick in the 6’ to give Kentucky an early lead.
Kentucky Kernel
Womens golf wins second-straight tournament to conclude fall season
Kentucky womens golf finished first in the Ruth’s Chris Tarheel Invitational in North Carolina on Tuesday, officially concluding the fall schedule for golf. The strong start to the season broke new ground for Kentucky, with the Wildcats win marking just the second time in the 21st century that UK won at least two tournaments in one season.
Kentucky Kernel
As Lexington grows, so does its crime
Growing up in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, was more or less like any other small town across the country: you have your Walmart and Kroger, a couple of Dollar Stores, your typical fast food chain restaurants, a movie theater/bowling alley combo and a JCPenney. That was it. Out of boredom, we...
Kentucky Kernel
Humans of UK: Ginny Lyle accepts the “Chell”enge with the Chellgren Student Fellows Program
The “Chellows” of the University of Kentucky are a group of sophomore students in the Chellgren Student Fellows Program, an institution that focuses on student success in research. Ginny Lyle is one of these fellows, finding in the program extracurricular opportunities that go beyond a classroom education. Lyle...
