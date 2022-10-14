ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS19

Students to take part in 'The Great Debate' presented by Texas African American Museum, National African American Historical Society

TYLER, Texas — Organizers are inviting the community to witness local high school and college students compete in an organized debate this weekend. On Saturday, the National African American Historical Society and Texas African American Museum, both of Tyler, will jointly present "The Great Debate" with participating teams from Tyler, Tyler Legacy, Whitehouse and Lindale high schools and University of Texas at Tyler and Wiley College students.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Hawkins Oil Parade celebrates city's history

One East Texas woman is taking an extreme, and messy, route to raising money for charity. Meagan Muhlbach stood by and let herself get hit with dozens of pies to the face today. The manager of CEFCO in Big Sandy, Meagan came up with the idea to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. At $10 a pie, Meagan allowed herself to be targeted over and over but says it was a small price to pay for a worthy cause.
BIG SANDY, TX
KLTV

Famous Jewelry Designer Simon G. visits Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Founder, creator, and designer Simon Ghaimian from Simon G. Jewelry attended an exclusive event Thursday night at Jim Bartlett Fine Jewelry celebrating Jim Bartlett’s birthday. Simon first dreamed of being an engineer when he moved to America with only $200 in his pocket. The high...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

PHOTO GALLERY 4: 89th Texas Rose Festival costumes

The 89th Texas Rose Festival Queen Molly Louise Berry was crowned on Friday during the special coronation ceremony at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. The Queen and the court's costumes were unveiled to the public for the first time, as the audience watched in awe. The costumes, designed by Jacob A. Climer, were inspired by the 2022 festival theme “Empires of Enchantment.”
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Texas Rose Festival Palette of Roses Art Show

About 70 local artists are featured in this year's Palette of Roses Art Show, held in conjunction with the Texas Rose Festival. The Palette Of Roses Art League event at the Rose Garden Center will remain open to visitors until 4 p.m. today. Diane Reis, president of the art league,...
TYLER, TX
enchantingtexas.com

‘Wonderland of Lights’ Christmas Lights in Marshall, Texas 2022

Visit Marshall in East Texas for the Wonderland of Lights Festival!. Just a two-hour drive from Dallas, Marshall is home to beautiful Christmas lights, charming skating rinks, holiday markets, carriage rides, and more. Keep reading to learn more about all that Marshall has to offer during the holiday season!. Marshall’s...
MARSHALL, TX
The Tyler Loop

Voices of Democracy: Calling All Voters

Educating voters means more than ensuring they understand the electoral process. It also means hoping they make an informed choice. To address the first goal, the democratic process relies upon election officials and educators, but the responsibility for making informed choices lands squarely on voters’ shoulders. In an occasional...
TYLER, TX
The Tyler Loop

TISD Proposes Revising Textbook Selection Policy

Proposed policy revisions for Tyler Independent School District reflect how educators can teach or discuss racism in American history and current events as prescribed by a new state law. The proposed policy eliminates broad selection criteria while directing staff members to select instructional materials consistent with the general educational goals...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s what you missed at the Texas Rose Festival Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Texas Rose Festival Parade was the biggest to date with new floats and even more guests. Here’s just some of the offerings from this years parade: Rich heritage and traditions The East Texas school bands, dance teams, cheerleading squads, & Tyler Associations First time ever, Hispanic Heritage floats that […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

The Coronation of Texas Rose Queen 2022 Molly Berry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation took place on Friday afternoon as the royal court welcomed their new Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry. “I love whenever they choose the music that ties into each dress. I love when the orchestra comes too,” said Ellie Walker, Princess of Texas Rose Festival […]
TYLER, TX
enchantingtexas.com

17 Best Things to do in Marshall, Texas

Marshall is a historic city located in East Texas. Founded in 1841, Marshall is known for its beautiful downtown area, its antebellum architecture, as well as a thriving arts scene. Marshall, the county seat of Jefferson County, also has many interesting museums, great shops, and restaurants. Because of its location...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Streets to be closed for Texas Rose Festival Parade on Saturday morning

The Tyler Police Department is reminding residents about road closures for the Texas Rose Festival Parade on Saturday morning. Glenwood Boulevard between Houston and Front streets will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The remaining roads will be closed at 7:45 a.m. "Make sure you plan extra time to...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Kilgore College to hold COVID vaccine clinic on campus

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Parks Fitness Center on campus. The clinic will be hosted by the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) and will offer the new COVID-19 boosters that protect against the new strains of the Omicron variant.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

CBS19

