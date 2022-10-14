Read full article on original website
Students to take part in 'The Great Debate' presented by Texas African American Museum, National African American Historical Society
TYLER, Texas — Organizers are inviting the community to witness local high school and college students compete in an organized debate this weekend. On Saturday, the National African American Historical Society and Texas African American Museum, both of Tyler, will jointly present "The Great Debate" with participating teams from Tyler, Tyler Legacy, Whitehouse and Lindale high schools and University of Texas at Tyler and Wiley College students.
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is hosting Dr. Opal Lee in Tyler, Texas at the public free event on the Sunday before Thanksgiving - November 20TH, 2022 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center Building - 420 Rose Park Dr. Tyler, Texas 75702 - 4 PM to 5 PM Red Carpet Reception and the Main Event, starts at 5 PM.
KLTV
WebXtra: Hawkins Oil Parade celebrates city's history
One East Texas woman is taking an extreme, and messy, route to raising money for charity. Meagan Muhlbach stood by and let herself get hit with dozens of pies to the face today. The manager of CEFCO in Big Sandy, Meagan came up with the idea to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. At $10 a pie, Meagan allowed herself to be targeted over and over but says it was a small price to pay for a worthy cause.
KLTV
Famous Jewelry Designer Simon G. visits Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Founder, creator, and designer Simon Ghaimian from Simon G. Jewelry attended an exclusive event Thursday night at Jim Bartlett Fine Jewelry celebrating Jim Bartlett’s birthday. Simon first dreamed of being an engineer when he moved to America with only $200 in his pocket. The high...
inforney.com
PHOTO GALLERY 4: 89th Texas Rose Festival costumes
The 89th Texas Rose Festival Queen Molly Louise Berry was crowned on Friday during the special coronation ceremony at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. The Queen and the court's costumes were unveiled to the public for the first time, as the audience watched in awe. The costumes, designed by Jacob A. Climer, were inspired by the 2022 festival theme “Empires of Enchantment.”
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Texas Rose Festival Palette of Roses Art Show
About 70 local artists are featured in this year's Palette of Roses Art Show, held in conjunction with the Texas Rose Festival. The Palette Of Roses Art League event at the Rose Garden Center will remain open to visitors until 4 p.m. today. Diane Reis, president of the art league,...
Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown Tyler
Every year, Acton Tyler hosts a Children’s Business Fair open to the community. It was basically a flea market where all the vendors were children from six through age six-teen16. They sell anything from balloon animals and hand-blown glass beads to paper airplanes and cookies. It is so much fun.
enchantingtexas.com
‘Wonderland of Lights’ Christmas Lights in Marshall, Texas 2022
Visit Marshall in East Texas for the Wonderland of Lights Festival!. Just a two-hour drive from Dallas, Marshall is home to beautiful Christmas lights, charming skating rinks, holiday markets, carriage rides, and more. Keep reading to learn more about all that Marshall has to offer during the holiday season!. Marshall’s...
Voices of Democracy: Calling All Voters
Educating voters means more than ensuring they understand the electoral process. It also means hoping they make an informed choice. To address the first goal, the democratic process relies upon election officials and educators, but the responsibility for making informed choices lands squarely on voters’ shoulders. In an occasional...
TISD Proposes Revising Textbook Selection Policy
Proposed policy revisions for Tyler Independent School District reflect how educators can teach or discuss racism in American history and current events as prescribed by a new state law. The proposed policy eliminates broad selection criteria while directing staff members to select instructional materials consistent with the general educational goals...
Taste of Mexico: How Ruby Abarca turned her home cooking into a treasured local business
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ruby Abarca is well-known in Tyler. She is the owner of three Ruby’s Mexican Restaurants, and she is getting ready to open a fourth and fifth location in the future. Abarca said her journey to opening her businesses has not always been easy because she was born in Mexico and English […]
Here’s what you missed at the Texas Rose Festival Parade
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Texas Rose Festival Parade was the biggest to date with new floats and even more guests. Here’s just some of the offerings from this years parade: Rich heritage and traditions The East Texas school bands, dance teams, cheerleading squads, & Tyler Associations First time ever, Hispanic Heritage floats that […]
The Coronation of Texas Rose Queen 2022 Molly Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation took place on Friday afternoon as the royal court welcomed their new Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry. “I love whenever they choose the music that ties into each dress. I love when the orchestra comes too,” said Ellie Walker, Princess of Texas Rose Festival […]
enchantingtexas.com
17 Best Things to do in Marshall, Texas
Marshall is a historic city located in East Texas. Founded in 1841, Marshall is known for its beautiful downtown area, its antebellum architecture, as well as a thriving arts scene. Marshall, the county seat of Jefferson County, also has many interesting museums, great shops, and restaurants. Because of its location...
Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
REPORT: Former aide hit, slung non-verbal child with autism at Marshall ISD school
MARSHALL, Texas — An aide in a special education classroom at what is now Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy in Marshall was fired a few days after a report that she abused a non-verbal child with autism in the classroom. The aide, Sara Davis, 52, of Jefferson was...
inforney.com
Streets to be closed for Texas Rose Festival Parade on Saturday morning
The Tyler Police Department is reminding residents about road closures for the Texas Rose Festival Parade on Saturday morning. Glenwood Boulevard between Houston and Front streets will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The remaining roads will be closed at 7:45 a.m. "Make sure you plan extra time to...
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
Former Bullard residents recounts his experience through Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — This Wednesday marks two weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's west coast as a category 4 hurricane. It killed more than 100 people, and damaged the homes of millions, many of whom are still just beginning to make repairs. One East Texas native...
Kilgore College to hold COVID vaccine clinic on campus
KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Parks Fitness Center on campus. The clinic will be hosted by the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) and will offer the new COVID-19 boosters that protect against the new strains of the Omicron variant.
