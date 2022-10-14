Read full article on original website
California Border Protection agents arrest US citizen for allegedly driving 'cloned' Border Patrol SUV
Border Protection agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was allegedly driving an SUV that was made to look like a Border Patrol vehicle.
Arizona border patrol agents seize new version of 'rainbow' fentanyl pills
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in southern Arizona have discovered a new version of "rainbow fentanyl" pills that have never before been encountered.
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday. Pirro said that – if the Biden administration...
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
The latest wave of migration has been mostly driven by people fleeing Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The sheer numbers are complicating the processing and removal of the latest arrivals to the US.
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
Washington Examiner
Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year
Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
Expelled Venezuelan migrants protesting in Mexico temporarily shut down international bridge to Texas
Venezuelans expelled from the U.S. gathered in Mexico to protest Friday, resulting in the temporary closure of an international bridge.
Woman tells CNN she witnessed a rape during her migration journey
CNN’s Rosa Flores speaks to migrants after their arrival in El Paso, Texas, where there’s been an uptick in border crossings.
UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused
PANAMA CITY — (AP) — The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the...
Border Patrol seize 450 pounds of meth from abandoned Hummer near Canadian border
Border Patrol agents seized 450 pounds of meth worth $1.7 million in an abandoned vehicle in northwestern Washington. The drugs were found in duffel bags in a Hummer H3 in the Blaine Sector, which sits about 30 miles south of Vancouver, Canada. It's unclear how agents knew to target the...
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
TAPACHULA, Mexico, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States.
Texas rancher calls on Biden to visit border, says law enforcement catching more armed migrants
Texas rancher Laura Allen called out the Biden administration for altering its border policies just before the midterm elections on 'Fox & Friends First'.
‘Bandit duo’ preying on migrants crossing into South Texas, CBP warns
U.S. Customs and Border Protection are warning migrants not to try to cross the South Texas border from Mexico because they could be robbed, assaulted or drown.
Texas DPS confirms fatal Uvalde crash involved illegal migrant smuggling: 'Joe Biden has abandoned' the state
Rep. Tony Gonzales said the border situation in Texas is a "nightmare" after officials confirmed a major accident in Uvalde Wednesday involved human smuggling.
Venezuelan migration to U.S. will keep climbing, experts say
U.S. border agents in August came across 25,349 Venezuelans at the Southwest border, a 43 percent increase compared to the 17,652 encountered in July and more than four times more than those they apprehended in August of last year, newly released U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows.
U.S. can now rapidly expel some Venezuelan migrants to Mexico under Title 42
The Department of Homeland Security announced plans that would allow U.S. officials to rapidly expel some Venezuelan migrants into Mexico in an effort to reduce the record number of people arriving at the southern border. Any Venezuelan migrants who enter the U.S. between ports of entry and without authorization will be sent to...
84 undocumented migrants rescued in Texas from semi-truck, according to sheriff
Eighty-four undocumented migrants have been rescued from a semi-truck in southern Texas, according to a tweet from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas KNEW border agents did not whip Haitian migrants - two hours before he said the images were 'horrifying' and pushed the narrative, bombshell new emails show
Newly released emails show Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was told a photographer who captured a clash between border agents and migrants in Texas believed the pictures were being misrepresented, hours before saying they showed 'the worst elements of our nation's ongoing battle against systemic racism.'. The video footage sparked...
Venezuelan migrants in shock and limbo after new US immigration plan
"The news hit me like a bucket of cold water," says Alejaidys Morey, a 30-year-old Venezuelan woman, who until this week was planning to start traveling towards the United States.
