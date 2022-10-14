Read full article on original website
CNET
Today's Your Last Chance to Get the Sims 4 Desert Luxe Kit Free on PC
In honor of making The Sims 4 base game free starting Oct. 18, players who've already bought the base game can get the life simulator's latest game kit, Desert Luxe, will be free to download. The free download expires Tuesday at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. The Desert Luxe kit...
Android Headlines
Undecember, The Much-Hyped Hack-And-Slash RPG From LINE Games, Is Now Available Worldwide
Undecember, the slick-looking action-RPG from publisher LINE Games, is out now on PC and mobile. For the uninitiated, Undecember is a Diablo-esque hack-and-slasher with some truly eye-popping, headline-grabbing presentation. The most recent of those headlines came last week, when Undecember stole the show at Steam Next Fest. The game sees...
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games
THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Elite Raids Will Offer An Extra Challenge… If You Can Get To Them
Pokemon Go players will soon have a new challenge to pursue (literally), as Niantic has announced Elite Raids, a brand-new type of raid that can only be challenged in-person. Elite Raids are special raids that will randomly be inserted into existing gyms within Pokemon Go. Once they appear in a gym, the special Elite Raid egg will take 24 hours to hatch, meaning players in the area will have a full day to organize if they wish to challenge the raid. Once the 24 hours are up and the egg has hatched, the Pokemon inside will only be available to challenge for 30 minutes.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot
Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Gets Major Update Before Launch
The release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching, and now Call of Duty's Instagram has revealed a major change to third-person mode that players can expect before launch. Modern Warfare 2's third-person mode was available for players to test out during last month's beta, and...
Gamespot
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Could Deviate Even Further From The Original Timeline
Final Fantasy VII Remake ended on a big cliffhanger back in 2020, teasing an all-new timeline for Cloud Strife and his party as they fought to change fate. For its upcoming sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a new quote from co-director Motomu Toriyama is hinting at an even bigger divergence from the established story.
Gamespot
11 Minutes Of Psyker Class | Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Beta
The Warhammer 40,000 Darktide closed beta is showing off new classes including Psyker, Ogryn, and Sharpshooter. In this gameplay clip we're showcasing an early run with the Psyker Class who are magic-users specializing in crowd control.
Gamespot
Digital Foundry Calls Overwatch 2 More Of A Revamp Than A Sequel
Digital Foundry has a verdict on Overwatch 2, and its conclusions are clear: It's a beautiful game that runs great on both console and PC. However, the site says though the changes offered are a net positive for the game, it's not quite as ambitious as you might expect. Writer...
ComicBook
Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes
A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and developer Respawn is holding to tradition and adding a new battle royale map alongside a new playable legend (Catalyst), battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
Gamespot
The Best FPS Games On PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PlayStation Plus underwent a major revision in 2022, changing from simply offering free games and online multiplayer access into a service with a back catalog of games in its more expensive tiers. For PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers, you can play a whole bunch of games from the PS4, while Premium subscribers also gain access to an even bigger catalog with many PS3 games as well as some classics from even older PlayStation consoles. Lots of these games are first-person shooters, but which are worth your time?
Gamespot
Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands: Last Hope
The shattered moon of Boreas needs help. But when Tressa and her friend disagree about the best way to save Cleo, the consequences will change lives forever. Apex Legends is a free-to-play hero shooter game where legendary characters battle for glory, fame, and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Play for free now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - D.Va Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 is now available as a free-to-play game, letting anyone jump into the hero shooter. While the game has had some server issues and bugs, the launch has transitioned the original Overwatch into Overwatch 2. This brings a ton of new content, like the brand-new Push game mode, but it also brings back all of the heroes from the original Overwatch. Included in that roster is D.Va, a tank hero that operates a large mech. Here's how to best play D.Va in Overwatch 2.
Gamespot
Here's PT Running On An Unmodified PS5
Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills experiment PT has largely been unavailable on current-gen consoles for a few years now, but video game modder Lance McDonald has managed to get the spooky survival-horror game running on a regular PS5. The catch here is that to get PT running on an unmodified PS5, McDonald needed a second PS5 that had been through the jailbreaking process.
Gamespot
Fallout: New Vegas Studio Would Love To Make Another Fallout Game
The head of Obsidian Entertainment, the California-based studio that developed Fallout: New Vegas, has said the company would jump at the chance to make another Fallout game someday. Feargus Urquhart told DualShockers plainly, "Of course, if we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it." Urquhart...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward Players for Finishing Campaign; Details About Postpaid SMS Verification Out, and More
Players who finish the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will receive in-game rewards and more, according to an announcement on the game’s site. The campaign will offer “a multitude of rewards” that can be used in the multiplayer and special ops modes. These can even be used in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 when it launches. If you digitally pre-order Modern Warfare 2, you can earn all the rewards through Campaign Early Access, before the game is released. The pre-order is listed for Rs. 4,999, and the Vault Edition for Rs. 6,699 across all platforms in India. The game is set to release on October 28.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Will Not Offer Performance Mode On Console, Runs Only At 30 FPS
After announcing a four-player co-op mode will be coming to Gotham Knights next month, Warner Bros. Montreal has shared another piece of less exciting news: The game will run at 30 frames per second on console with no performance mode option. The announcement was made via the official Gotham Knights...
