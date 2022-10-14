ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles

Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
The US Sun

The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games

THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Elite Raids Will Offer An Extra Challenge… If You Can Get To Them

Pokemon Go players will soon have a new challenge to pursue (literally), as Niantic has announced Elite Raids, a brand-new type of raid that can only be challenged in-person. Elite Raids are special raids that will randomly be inserted into existing gyms within Pokemon Go. Once they appear in a gym, the special Elite Raid egg will take 24 hours to hatch, meaning players in the area will have a full day to organize if they wish to challenge the raid. Once the 24 hours are up and the egg has hatched, the Pokemon inside will only be available to challenge for 30 minutes.
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot

Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
Gamespot

CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Gets Major Update Before Launch

The release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching, and now Call of Duty's Instagram has revealed a major change to third-person mode that players can expect before launch. Modern Warfare 2's third-person mode was available for players to test out during last month's beta, and...
Gamespot

Digital Foundry Calls Overwatch 2 More Of A Revamp Than A Sequel

Digital Foundry has a verdict on Overwatch 2, and its conclusions are clear: It's a beautiful game that runs great on both console and PC. However, the site says though the changes offered are a net positive for the game, it's not quite as ambitious as you might expect. Writer...
ComicBook

Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes

A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.
Gamespot

The Best FPS Games On PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PlayStation Plus underwent a major revision in 2022, changing from simply offering free games and online multiplayer access into a service with a back catalog of games in its more expensive tiers. For PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers, you can play a whole bunch of games from the PS4, while Premium subscribers also gain access to an even bigger catalog with many PS3 games as well as some classics from even older PlayStation consoles. Lots of these games are first-person shooters, but which are worth your time?
Gamespot

Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands: Last Hope

The shattered moon of Boreas needs help. But when Tressa and her friend disagree about the best way to save Cleo, the consequences will change lives forever. Apex Legends is a free-to-play hero shooter game where legendary characters battle for glory, fame, and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Play for free now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam.
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - D.Va Hero Guide

Overwatch 2 is now available as a free-to-play game, letting anyone jump into the hero shooter. While the game has had some server issues and bugs, the launch has transitioned the original Overwatch into Overwatch 2. This brings a ton of new content, like the brand-new Push game mode, but it also brings back all of the heroes from the original Overwatch. Included in that roster is D.Va, a tank hero that operates a large mech. Here's how to best play D.Va in Overwatch 2.
Gamespot

Here's PT Running On An Unmodified PS5

Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills experiment PT has largely been unavailable on current-gen consoles for a few years now, but video game modder Lance McDonald has managed to get the spooky survival-horror game running on a regular PS5. The catch here is that to get PT running on an unmodified PS5, McDonald needed a second PS5 that had been through the jailbreaking process.
Gamespot

Fallout: New Vegas Studio Would Love To Make Another Fallout Game

The head of Obsidian Entertainment, the California-based studio that developed Fallout: New Vegas, has said the company would jump at the chance to make another Fallout game someday. Feargus Urquhart told DualShockers plainly, "Of course, if we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it." Urquhart...
IGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward Players for Finishing Campaign; Details About Postpaid SMS Verification Out, and More

Players who finish the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will receive in-game rewards and more, according to an announcement on the game’s site. The campaign will offer “a multitude of rewards” that can be used in the multiplayer and special ops modes. These can even be used in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 when it launches. If you digitally pre-order Modern Warfare 2, you can earn all the rewards through Campaign Early Access, before the game is released. The pre-order is listed for Rs. 4,999, and the Vault Edition for Rs. 6,699 across all platforms in India. The game is set to release on October 28.
