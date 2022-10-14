ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots

DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
DENVER, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per Month

If you or someone you love lives in Denver, Colorado, here is a state relief program geared to help with your financial troubles. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck meanwhile others are struggling to make ends meet without a job. This new project aims to help residents heavily burdened by high costs of living. For the households accepted into the program, the receipent will recieve $1,000 per month.
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

After Fellow Republicans Called It ‘Arrogant’ & Inappropriate, Kirkmeyer Still Billed Taxpayers for Driving to Work

“I’ve always had this test as an elected official that, you know, if you can’t go home and look yourself in the mirror, you probably shouldn’t be doing it, right?” said Colorado congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer earlier this year. “If your children would be embarrassed by what you’ve done, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. I’ve tried to live by that test.”
WELD COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

COLORADO VOTES 2022: Coroner Kelly Lear, now a Democrat, faces challenge from Ron Bouchard

Kelly Lear, an 18-year veteran of the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, is seeking re-election this fall, opposed by Republican microscopist Ron Bouchard. Bouchard did not return his Sentinel survey. His campaign website says he is running to bring greater transparency to the office. He said he wants to “elucidate the root cause of deaths associated with global COVID-19 pandemic” and investigate cases of “sudden adult death syndrome,” a diagnosis that vaccine skeptics have claimed without evidence is being used to hide the true nature of vaccine-related deaths.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

COLORADO VOTES 2022: State school board seat for Aurora’s CD6 brings Cherry Creek schools roots to the forefront

Democratic incumbent Rebecca McClellan is running for a second term representing the Colorado State Board of Education’s Centennial-based 6th district against Republican challenger Molly Lamar. First elected in 2016 to serve a six-year term, McClellan was previously a member of the Centennial city council from 2006 to 2014, during...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Dr. Lisa Calderón enters race for Denver mayor

DENVER — Dr. Lisa Calderón, a longtime community leader and vocal critic of outgoing Mayor Michael Hancock, is joining the race to replace him. Calderón, who shared her decision with 9NEWS ahead of a planned announcement Thursday, is the fourth high-profile woman seeking to become Denver's first female mayor.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado nonprofit helping children orphaned in Ukraine

BERTHOUD, Colo. — The farmland in rural Weld County is quiet -- a big change from the sounds of war Oksana Horbunova and her family are used to hearing at their home in Kyiv, Ukraine. "It’s just a totally different life for us right now," Horbunova said. "Even kids...
WELD COUNTY, CO
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Jefferson County to Mail Residents TABOR Refund Checks

Jefferson County taxpayers will soon receive a TABOR refund check in the mail, as required by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights Amendment (TABOR). The TABOR Amendment requires governments in Colorado to refund revenue collected above the TABOR limit for a given fiscal year or seek voter approval to retain the revenue. In 2021, Jefferson County received approximately $17.3 million in revenue above the TABOR revenue limit, as a result, the county is required to give that money back to the 213K property taxpayers in 2022.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
drhscordnews.com

Jeffco Raises Teacher Salaries for 2022-2023

With the 2022-2023 school year starting, students are still trying to bounce back from what was lost during COVID-19, and with that, there is a necessity for hiring and retaining highly qualified teachers who will foster learning in and out of the classroom. While teachers are working hard to fill the gaps that students missed, Jeffco is becoming more competitive to get those hard-working teachers into our district.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
arizonasuntimes.com

Celebrity Drag Queen Serves as Crossing Guard for Denver Students to Promote Safety

A Denver school featured a drag queen as a crossing guard in celebration of National Walk and Bike to School Day, according to school social media posts. Drag entertainer Dixie Krystals helped students cross the street at Denver Public School on Oct. 12 as a part of the school’s Walk & Roll to School Day, according to social media posts. Krystals was included as one of the school’s “celebrity crossing guards” in honor of Pedestrian Safety Month.
DENVER, CO
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
DENVER, CO
cohaitungchi.com

15+ Romantic Things to Do in Denver, Colorado

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Fun things to do in denver for couples | 15+ Romantic Things to Do in Denver, Colorado. Looking for romantic things to do in Denver? We’ve got you covered. Denver is a vibrant...
DENVER, CO
