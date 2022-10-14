Read full article on original website
KEVN
Plea deal reached in vehicular homicide case
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than two and a half year after a hit and run crash that killed Joseph Martinez, the suspect in the case finally changes his plea. Friday morning, 27-year old Zachary Fegueroa pleaded guilty but mentally ill to vehicular homicide in the case. In exchange, the state is dropping a host of other charges against him. Fegueroa was accused of hitting and killing Martinez, who was walking in the area of East Boulevard North and East North Street in December of 2019. The vehicle was later found in a parking lot on East North Street and Fegueroa was arrested at a house on Spruce Street. Fegueroa’s attorney said an evaluation found his client has a developmental disability. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on November 18th.
kotatv.com
14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart mourned by family and friends
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday afternoon family and friends gathered at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse Street to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart who died tragically in a hit and run in the early morning hours. Family and friends invited Darla Black...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect arrested in murder case in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman wanted in connection with a serious crime in May is now in the Pennington County jail. The sheriff’s office tweeted Tuesday morning that Winter Merrill has been arrested. An arrest warrant was issued in July for aiding and abetting attempted murder...
KEVN
Pedestrian killed, driver flees early morning Rapid City crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed a 14-year-old pedestrian Friday morning. The crash was around 12:25 a.m. Friday, at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse streets. Witnesses reportedly told police that the teen was walking along the sidewalk on North LaCrosse when she attempted to cross the intersection. That’s when she was hit by a vehicle that left the scene, heading south on LaCrosse.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Police released image of the suspect truck from LaCrosse hit-and-run
UPDATE: Police detectives have recovered an image of the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident. According to the Rapid City Police Department, at around 12:25 a.m. on Friday a pickup truck crashed into a juvenile female at the intersection of LaCrosse Street and Van Buren Street, killing her. Witnesses said the truck fled the scene southbound after the impact.
newscenter1.tv
Active shooter call at Rapid City High School a hoax
RAPID CITY, S.D. — False threats were made Thursday morning to local schools, including Rapid City High School. Around 8:30 Thursday morning a call came in to police about an active shooter situation at Rapid City High. Numerous law enforcement agencies responded including RCPD, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office,...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with more information. At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a man about an active shooter at the Brookings High School. According to a news release from police, the School Resource...
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and […]
Black Hills Pioneer
Firearm incident addressed by LD school officials
LEAD — A video posted on social media Tuesday night that appeared to imply that a student had a firearm on Lead-Deadwood School District property that day prompted district officials to send a letter addressing the alleged incident to all parents in the district Wednesday. “School administration and local...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Raptor Center show off some feathered friends at Rapid City Public Library
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Public Library hosted the Black Hills Raptor Center on Saturday so that they could teach people about raptors and show off some of their birds. Here are some photos from the event:. The library will welcome the Raptor Center again on Saturday,...
sdpb.org
Remembering Kevin Locke and Rapid City's lost children
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. We continue our analysis of the SDSU Poll. Director David Wiltse returns to discuss how South Dakotans feel about marijuana and Medicaid. We Meet the Candidates for state...
sdpb.org
Building a memorial for Rapid City's lost children
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The organization "Remembering the Children" is developing a memorial to honor the countless children who died while attending Indian Boarding Schools from the 1800s to 1960s. It will occupy the place where children who attended the Rapid City boarding school are said to be buried. The memorial was conceived with input from survivors, tribal leaders, elders, and spiritual advisers.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Real Estate: Check out these 3 homes in the Black Hills area listed for under $500,000
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you are looking for a new home, consider checking out these three houses in the Black Hills area that are all listed under $500,000. These listings will have open houses over the weekend as well. For more open house events in the Black Hills,...
newscenter1.tv
City of Box Elder awarded $12M in loans to address water woes
BOX ELDER, S.D. — Box Elder is sometimes a place where there’s too much water…. In their efforts to remedy the aging infrastructure, the City of Box Elder reached out to the State of South Dakota for help – and got it. “WE’RE EXCITED ABOUT THIS”
newsdakota.com
Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rapid City, South Dakota
Rapid City might be best known as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, but this friendly location has a lot to offer in its own right. There are a variety of things to do in Rapid City that range from exciting outdoor adventures to top-notch museums and restaurants. Attractions such as the national parks, stunning Black Hills Mountain Range, and lots of South Dakota history are sure to turn any visit to the Mount Rushmore State into a great trip!
kotatv.com
Rescues saved a man from an exploration in the cavern.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of cave enthusiasts explored a cavern on Oct.7-8 when one caver went deep into the cave and got stuck. Paha Sapa Grotto, a local cave-exploration group, received permission from private landowners to explore a cave on their property. While there, one of the spelunkers made his way through a tight opening, hoping to find a large passageway. At that point, the young man got stuck, and after his companions failed to free him, search and rescue crews were called to the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Care Campus in Pennington County is in major need of detox techs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Taking on the role of Detox Tech may not be easy but it’s a job some people in Pennington County are passionate about. And the Care Campus is in need of even more of them. Busy every day… that’s how detox tech Timothy...
kotatv.com
Deadwood’s earliest families continue leaving their mark 100 years later
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood is a national historic landmark and many buildings date back to the late 1800s. There is the Franklin Hotel, the Adams Museum built in the early 20th century, and the notorious Adams House. Deadwood History Incorporated says at one point in time the Franklin family was the richest family in South Dakota. The Franklins built a grand home in Deadwood with electricity, indoor plumbing, and many modern necessities. After the Franklins, the Adams family moved in, bringing more wealth to the community leaving behind a legacy that is still felt today.
kotatv.com
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We all remember our first love. For many, it came in the form of a high school sweetheart and many of us also remember how that relationship came to an end. “I was the high school cheerleader and Jim was in athletics, football player, and...
