JACKSON, Tenn.–Exotic Pets come to the Hub City!. The fairgrounds hosted the Exotic Pet Expo, a 2 day event, that began Saturday morning. “We have our Exotic Pet Expo here at the fairgrounds. We’ve been doing this for several years. There’s all kinds of animals here,” said Dustin Bickerstaff, Event coordinator. “Hedgehogs, snakes, lizards, birds, all kinds of different animals that you don’t normally see in this area, or even at some zoos, you don’t really see them.”

JACKSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO