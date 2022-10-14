Read full article on original website
WBBJ
City of Jackson names David Vince as Hub City Hero
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named David Vince as the September 2022 Hub City Hero. Potentate for Al Chymia, Vince has called Jackson home for the past 28 years. A former member of Jackson Lodge #45 Masonic Lodge, he is currently “Hartley the Clown” with the Shriners of West Tennessee.
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces details for its 2022 Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. —Is that Jingles Bells I hear? The City of Jackson is preparing for a big holiday event. According to the City of Jackson’s social media, plans are officially underway for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade and there is still time left to be a part of the event.
WBBJ
Walk event remembers beloved Jackson resident
JACKSON, Tenn. —Second annual Prayer Walk honors Clark Shaw and inspires a Jackson neighborhood. The Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village held its second annual Prayer Walk in partnership with the Jackson Police Department and Garry Martin, pastor of Jackson First Assembly of God. The walk is in...
WBBJ
Symphony celebrates a game changing anniversary
JACKSON, Tenn.–One local organization filled the room with music and good food. The Jackson Symphony celebrated their anniversary in a fun and community filled way, with the symphony playing crowd favorites. The theme for the celebration of 62 years centered around “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”. Sherry...
WBBJ
A local non profit celebrates its 60th anniversary
JACKSON, Tenn. —Youth Town holds Fall Festival event. Youth Town is celebrating their 60th anniversary along with having a Fall Festival to support teens ages 13-17 struggling with addiction and mental health issues. The event started today at 10:00 a.m. and lasted until 2:00 p.m. with many people in...
WBBJ
Local youth learn some new dance moves
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local dance group teaches moves at the park. Each Saturday, The Ned and Jackson Recreation and Parks Department will be teaching a fine art in one of Jackson’s beautiful parks. Today, the group met up at Conger Park to teach some dance moves. The event was...
WBBJ
Hazardous Collection Day coming to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Throw it away…properly! Collection day event gives residents the ability to dispose of unwanted items. The City of Jackson announced this week that this month they will host a Hazardous Waste Collection Day. This event gives residents an opportunity to get rid of items around the house that cannot be disposed of in regular trash.
WBBJ
Exotic Pets return to the Jackson Fairgrounds
JACKSON, Tenn.–Exotic Pets come to the Hub City!. The fairgrounds hosted the Exotic Pet Expo, a 2 day event, that began Saturday morning. “We have our Exotic Pet Expo here at the fairgrounds. We’ve been doing this for several years. There’s all kinds of animals here,” said Dustin Bickerstaff, Event coordinator. “Hedgehogs, snakes, lizards, birds, all kinds of different animals that you don’t normally see in this area, or even at some zoos, you don’t really see them.”
thunderboltradio.com
Second annual Martoberfest Saturday in Downtown Martin
The second annual Martoberfest will be Saturday from 3:00 until 9:00 at The Courtyard in Downtown Martin. Tasters can sample over two dozen craft beers and enjoy music from local artists. The event is hosted by the Martin Business Association with the goal to help showcase The Courtyard indoor and...
wnbjtv.com
Current students and Alumni Gathered to celebrate Jackson Central-Merry's homecoming
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Jackson Central-Merry closed in 2016, then had a rebirth in 2021- today, alumni of the old school and students at the new school joined in celebrating the school's second homecoming since reopening. “We wanted to have like a mini HBCU homecoming starting off with the parades. They'll...
actionnews5.com
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
WBBJ
BBQ competition, festival coming to Bolivar this weekend
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One local town is preparing to fire up the grill for a tasty event this weekend. The 2022 Bolivar BBQ Blowout and Music Festival will be held this Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22. The event will bring some of the top BBQ teams from...
actionnews5.com
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
WBBJ
Construction details of new Pope School discussed at Thursday meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission held its agenda review Thursday afternoon. There were many topics discussed, but one of note is the budget of the new Pope School. Currently the budget is $48 million. It’s $44 million to build the school building, with an additional $4 million...
WBBJ
Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The November midterm elections are right around the corner, with early voting kicking off this week. Beginning Wednesday, October 19, Tennesseans can cast their votes early and beat the Election Day crowds. The ballot will include candidates for Governor, State Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee...
WBBJ
UT Martin prepares for Family Weekend
MARTIN, Tenn. – UT Martin plans to welcome families to campus. According to information from the University of Tennessee at Martin, the college will welcome families for fun at the campus coming up next month. The annual UTM Family Weekend will take place on November 4-6 at its main...
WBBJ
Prevention specialist addresses recent overdoses in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — In a world where overdoses are a reality, we can help to be a part of the solution. Overdoses have been proven to be reversed by Narcan, and you can help save a life through education and training. “Year 2020, we saw 31 fatal drug overdose...
WBBJ
John Mingledorff
John Michael Mingledorff, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Jackson, TN. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Northside Church, 2571 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305 from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., with the Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 P.M. officiated by Pastor Gerry Campbell and Pastor Marcie Hodge Hendrick.
WBBJ
Jackson Central-Merry celebrates Homecoming with return of parade
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s an exciting week for all of Jackson Central-Merry with their Homecoming in full swing. As a result, everyone is thrilled to have football Homecoming return once again. “It actually feels good,” said JCM Alumni Stephanie Graham. “It is a community event. It is good...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/13/22 – 10/14/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/13/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/14/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
